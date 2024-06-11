This Simple Tiger Woods Putting Drill Could Revolutionise Your Distance Control On The Greens...
Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach John Howells shares a simple Tiger-style putting drill that will develop your distance control on the greens...
As amateur golfers, the chance to hear the best tips and drills from top professionals is an opportunity we can't afford to pass up. It's obvious that improving your performance on the greens is a great way to lower your scores and ensure your handicap plummets, but selecting the right putting drills and setting aside the time to practice is what's going to make the difference.
In this article, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach John Howells shares an easy to set-up drill, inspired by 15-time Major Champion Tiger Woods, that can help you to visualise the putt and nail your distance control every time...
'Picture' The Putt
Tiger Woods has often spoken about how his father, Earl, taught him to ‘putt to the picture’. Tiger really goes to town on scoping out a putt, looking at it from multiple angles. But the final stage of the process – the routine he goes through just before hitting the putt – is that he will get in by the side of the ball and take a lot of mental pictures.
In his mind, he will almost take a photo of the hole and visualise what the slopes are doing around it. Then he will putt to that picture on his practice strokes before stepping in and doing it with the ball.
Pay Attention To The Bigger 'Picture'
Many golfers become locked on the ball and don’t look at the target enough. Make sure you go to the low side or even the other side of the hole to really take things in, then finish near the ball to take a final mental picture before it’s go time.
Pre-round, work on distance control by focusing on how different-sized back and through strokes perform – ideally symmetrical both sides.
The 'Picture' Perfect Putting Drill
Start with 20ft putts, both uphill and downhill, taking those pictures in your mind and being aware of what the putts do. Having a vivid image and responding to it will help you become more instinctive and improve your feel.
Now progress to 40ft putts to see what it takes to get that distance right. These two key lengths provide a good bandwidth of putts to use on the course. Then you can just comfortably respond when you face putts of those distances at key moments.
What Is The Lag Putting Drill For Distance Control?
This lag putting drill comes from four-time DP World Tour winner, Andy Sullivan. It's called 'stack 'em up', and essentially requires you to putt as many golf balls as you can into a designated area, with each going slightly further than the last.
Set up a five-yard long zone with two tees. From around ten yards away, aim to hit your first ball into the zone, stopping it as close to the front tee as possible. Repeat this process, trying to knock the next ball just past your first effort while keeping it inside the zone.
See how many you can 'stack', and you'll notice your distance control improving in no time at all.
Location: JCB Golf & Country Club
John joined the JCB Golf & Country club after spending seven years as the Senior Instructor at the Butch Harmon School of Golf Dubai. His coaching style is very much holistic in nature and TPI physical screenings are an integral part. John is able to identify physical limitations that may affect your swing and he has worked with the likes of Darren Clarke, Michael Hoey, Steve Webster and Rayhan Thomas.
Biggest influence:
Without a doubt the six years I spent working for Butch Harmon. I worked there from 2012 to 2018 and had the ability to everyday learn from one of the best modern instructors in the world today, Justin Parsons, who was my mentor and boss. We also were very fortunate to meet and learn from Claude Harmon III and Butch. The time spent in Dubai was the most pivotal because being surrounded by excellence was so inspirational for me as an instructor. I was able to frequently watch tour players practicing on site and working with their personal coaches, I was able to shadow coaches such as Sean Foley working with Danny Willet, Alan Thompson working with Tommy Fleetwood.
Greatest teaching success story: Working with Rayhan Thomas for three years as his putting coach was a pretty special opportunity for me. Seeing him go on to win his first professional tournament at the 2016 Mens Tour Dubai Creek open where he set a world record equalling nine birdies in a row.
Biggest challenge:
There is a new wave of golfers coming through the Bryson DeChambeau era and I am cautious about how many young golfers will attempt to play the game the same way as he does over the coming 10 years. We could see a lot of young talented golfers fall by the wayside either through injury or not being able to move the same way that Bryson does. I am really supportive of golfers pushing the boundaries of human physical performance so I admire what Bryson has been able to do, however I am apprehensive as to what this might be doing to the way young golfers see the game as a weightlifter/crossed with golfer/crossed with long drive champion.
-
-
