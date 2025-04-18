How Far Does The Average Amateur Golfer Hit Their 4-Iron?
The 4-iron is a versatile ally to amateur golfers, helping to escape trouble and eat up distance, but how far does the average golfer hit this useful club?
Comparing yourself against other players is just part of golf, and is a key feature of many individual sports. Knowing how far amateur golfers hit their irons allows us to benchmark ourselves against the rest, and decide which areas we need to improve on.
We previously also looked at how far the average PGA Tour player hits his 4-iron, and while their distance is impressive - it's perhaps not the most relatable of numbers.
So, in the interest of allowing the average amateur golfer to compare themselves to their peers, we utilised the latest Shot Scope data to get those clubhouse conversations started...
How Far Does The Average Amateur Golfer Hit Their 4-Iron?
After doing some quick maths, I can now reveal that the average amateur golfer hits their 4-iron just shy of 160 yards (159.6).
That shot would get you to the back of the green on the 12th at Augusta National or close to the middle of the green on the rowdy 16th at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), depending on strike, wind conditions and whether you can overcome your nerves!
The distance that a 4-iron shot travels is heavily dependant on the handicap index of the player, with a scratch golfer hitting it the furthest (197 yards). That's a whopping 37 yards longer than the average amateur golfer, making it a useful club to have in the bag.
At the other end of the spectrum, a 25-handicapper hits their 4-iron around 122 yards on average, 38 yards shorter than the average amateur and 77 yards shorter than a scratch golfer.
The trend follows the expected pattern with the distances of a 4-iron shot increasing in line with handicap indexes reducing, as outlined below:
- 20-handicapper – 144 yards
- 15-handicapper – 154 yards
- 10-handicapper – 171 yards
- 5-handicapper – 170 yards
Interestingly, a 10-handicapper is actually hitting their 4-iron marginally further (1 yard) than a 5-handicap golfer – highlighting the narrow margins in performance as handicap indexes get into the single figures.
Want to get involved? Let us know how far you hit your 4-iron by dropping us a comment below...
Should I carry a 4-iron or 4-hybrid in my golf bag?
If you look at the latest Shot Scope data, it appears that the majority of single figure handicappers still carry a traditional 4-iron in their golf bag.
This isn't the case, however, for golfers who have a handicap of 10 or above. Instead, the majority of these golfers are opting for a 4-hybrid instead.
The choice ultimately comes down to personal preference, so perhaps go out and try a selection of the best golf irons and the best golf hybrids to see what suits your game best.
What about you?
I asked a selection of the Golf Monthly team to share their choices with regards to this conundrum. The majority carry a 4-iron in their bag, leaving me as one of the outliers – wielding my trusty 4-hybrid whenever I am faced with a long approach shot.
But, I am interested to know, do you carry a 4-iron or a 4-hybrid in your golf bag? We'd love to hear how you came to your decision and the successes (and the perhaps not so glamorous stories) that you have experienced. Send us a comment on this article, below.
