Goodbye Summer, Hello Autumn! Why This Is The Best Time Of Year To Play Golf (I Won't Hear Otherwise)

The summer has gone. Thank God for that. I’m serious. At times it was just too much: the record-breaking temperatures, the empty water bottle after two holes, the concrete fairways and uber fast greens; the sun cream leaking everywhere…

I make it sound bad. Summer golf - so long as the temperature doesn’t exceed 25°C - is actually great. Autumn golf - so long as the temperature doesn’t dip below 10°C - is just better.

Here’s why autumn/fall is my favorite time of the year to play golf.

The Scenery

Sugarloaf Golf Club in Kingfield, Maine

Some will say it’s late spring, when the plant life explodes into color. Some will say it’s the early mornings and late evenings in the summer. Some will say it’s a clear, crisp day in the winter, when there’s a light leaf frost.

It depends on where you play, but I think most golf courses look their best on a fine autumn day, when you get that warm mix of golden yellows, reds, oranges, browns, and bronze. They’re warm, rich and earthy, yet there’s still plenty of lush greenery on show that makes for a stunning contrast.

Allow me to share this picture of Sugarloaf Golf Club with you (above). Nice, right? How about Formby Golf Club (below) in late September? Simply stunning.

Quieter Courses

After a long summer of visiting golf societies (which we absolutely welcome, of course), in autumn we get our golf course back, and we get the tee times we want.

Cooler temperatures and more frequent downpours also put a lot of golfers off getting out on the fairways. It’s better for the whole industry if the really bad stuff stays away, but you’re generally not going to complain when the course gets a little quieter and the pace of play improves.

Perfect Conditions

Some greenkeepers might disagree - what with the number of worm casts that start to pop up everywhere - but the autumn months offer the best opportunity to present the golf course in perfect condition.

With less traffic on the course - and you can say the same coming out of winter into spring - the course has time to heal.

Speaking from experience, these are also perfect scoring conditions, too. Firm, fast fairways in the summer are great if you can control your golf ball. When the wind gets up, however, medal rounds in the summer months can be brutal.

As for the winter, freezing temperatures make it very difficult for greenkeepers to keep your course looking and playing like Augusta National - especially when members insist on being open all-year round and never playing on temporary greens.

Hot Food (And Drinks)

Portmarnock Resort & Jameson Golf Links: The halfway hut comes into its own in autumn (Image credit: Future)

A cold beer after nine holes in the summer, or a cup of spicy parsnip soup in the autumn? What gets your vote? I dare say I’m in the minority here, but sprinkle me a little bit of pepper on that soup, please.

Strictly on weekends, and only when it’s below 10°C, we can add a little something to our mug of coffee. Hip flasks are also allowed.

I suddenly find myself thinking about Royal St George’s, which is where I first sampled a “Shovril” - which, in case you didn’t know, is a hot cup of Bovril with a shot of sherry.

I know it sounds revolting, but trust me, it’s not, especially when it follows a hot sausage roll.

Talking of booze (please drink responsibly and all that), I’ve never enjoyed a pint of Guinness more than the one I was served at Portmarnock Resort & Jameson Golf Links (above) a couple of falls ago.

Cheaper Green Fees

Greens fees in peak summer can put a lot of courses outside of our budget. The rising cost of green fees is not something we’ll talk about here - but we will say that come the autumn golfers have an opportunity to play a lot of courses for a far cheaper rate.

A lot of winter green fees kick in from the beginning of November. Suddenly that top 100 golf course on your ‘must play’ list is 30% cheaper, all the way through until the end of March.

Shop around and you’ll find some fantastic autumn/winter green fee deals. As nice as it is to get away in the summer, autumn golf breaks with your friends can be a lot more attractive price-wise.

Lower Expectations

Time to relax and forget about the summer season (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

My expectations remain low pretty much all year, but I do find that come the autumn I put less pressure on myself to play well.

Maybe it’s because the season’s biggest club comps have come and gone. As we head towards the winter, we can try and work on a few swing changes - there’s time for experimentation and maybe a bit of reflection.

With another set of poor finishes in your club’s Majors (again, might just be me), you can return to your weekly roll-up or autumn/winter league where one bad round isn’t such a disaster.

Of course, if your poor form continues into the colder months, there could be a cup of Shovril waiting for you at the halfway hut, or a steaming hot sausage roll (careful not to burn the top of your mouth).