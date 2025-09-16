Is It Acceptable To Change Shoes In The Car Park?

Golf is a game of great tradition, and its rich history is one of the things I appreciate most about the sport.

Considering the great players through the ages, those early pioneers through to the household names of the last 100 years is something I do professionally!

I also love the historic clubs across this country and elsewhere in the world. Visiting clubhouses that have welcomed golfers for generations and are packed to the gunnels with memories and memorabilia is, I always think, a huge privilege.

There are certain traditions in golf that should always be preserved to protect the solidity of our game. Complete honesty from all players for example. Golf is a game of integrity, and it remains fundamental to the sport.

A considered and polite approach to fellow golfers is another – The game’s etiquette demands we treat each other with respect and courtesy and that’s a standard that should remain.

But not all traditions stand the test of time and, even in this proud and historic sport, things move on. We no longer play in tweeds with shirt and tie, the stymie now seems a crazy concept, professionals are now revered rather than not being allowed into the clubhouse!

In decades gone by, one tradition that many clubs would have upheld was that it wasn’t “the done thing” to change one’s shoes in the car park.

The thinking being – it’s a touch messy and uncouth not to make use of the clubhouse facilities and to clatter clumsily around the car park, huffing and puffing as you try to ram your spikes on, then leaving grass and mud everywhere upon your return. It just doesn’t look very good.

Should you take them to the locker room? (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

I would say – that’s now an outdated concept and very few, if any clubs would demand you don’t change your shoes in the car park. Many people won’t even change shoes as the modern designs are suitable on and off the course.

But I would also say, that if a club did still have a policy that they preferred you not to change shoes in the car park and they politely directed you towards specific changing facilities, it would be an appropriate reciprocation of their politeness to abide by their club guidelines.

At my home club, I almost always change my shoes in the car park and 95% of the membership would do the same. Unless you keep your kit in the locker room, it makes sense to get ready from the boot of your car. I don’t think anyone would suggest it was unacceptable to change shoes in the car park at my club.

If, however, I’m on my travels and I’m visiting a club I don’t know well, or that I’m excited to be at, I will generally take my golf shoes from the car to the clubhouse and make use of their changing facilities.

Partly, I do that because I think it looks respectful. Mainly though, it’s because I want the full experience, and I’m interested to see what their changing rooms are like.

I’m not in such a rush to dash to the first tee when visiting a different course, compared to when nipping out for a quick game at home. I want to get the whole package – take my time, put my street shoes away tidily and get ready for my game in a relaxed fashion.

Is it acceptable to change your shoes in the car park though? As far as I’m concerned – of course it is… It’s totally up to you.

I would suggest, if you find yourself at a club that prefers you not to, it’s not too much of a challenge to adhere to their request. And, if you’re visiting a club, I would encourage you to make use of their facilities to get the full experience.

But, if you’re pushed for time, or you just want to keep things simple – change away in the car park!