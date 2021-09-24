Get to know the former LPGA Tour player, Paige Mackenzie, a little bit better.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Paige Mackenzie

Paige Mackenzie enjoyed a successful amateur career before turning professional.

Now part of the Golf Channel team, get to know her here.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Paige Mackenzie

1. Paige Mackenzie was born 8th February 1983 in Yakima, Washington.

2. In 2001, she graduated from Eisenhower High School.

3. She started playing golf at the age of 3 and credits her parents as the individuals who had the most influence on her career.

4. Her brother, Brock, plays on the Nationwide Tour and is a former Walker Cup participant.

5. Mackenzie attended the University of Washington, where she graduated in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in business.

6. She enjoyed a phenomenal amateur career, claiming multiple titles and championships and was ranked as the Number one amateur in the nation by Golfweek.

7. Her hobbies include watching sports and reading.

8. She turned professional in August 2006 but never won as a professional.

9. She married her husband, Gavin Boyd, in October 2016. She has two sons.

10. Mackenzie now works with the Golf Channel