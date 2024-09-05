Do You Always Need A Full Set Of Golf Clubs?

For years I have recommended that golfers taking up the game only need a few clubs to get going. Team this with a lightweight carry bag and they’re set. But what if experienced golfers took such an approach?

With a stripped down set the golfer not only introduces a faster game of golf but also a simpler version that demands more creativity and sparks an artistry within the player.

Having worked in golf clubs for years, I have witnessed dozens of golfers come in after a three club and a putter competition, smashing their handicaps and in wonder about how this could be possible.

I always take a mini set out for playing lessons consisting of a driver, a 5 hybrid, 8 iron, approach wedge and my putter. I play with crystal clarity and purpose with these clubs, so why is that? I believe I thrive on the creativity the lack of choice introduces. This is one of my favorite things about golf, having to make a shot work with essentially what would be deemed the wrong club.

Katie Dawkins would always recommend carrying a driver (Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

One of the benefits from this lighter load is that many golfers reduce the stress of decision making. When faced with a choice from an entire set, doubt can set in and you can second guess your club selection.

When you are a beginner golfer it’s stressful enough, so when there are not so many clubs to choose from, stress levels are lowered. On the other hand, a more hardened golfer will find that having a limited choice is like a workout of their ability to create shots, keeping their golfing imagination alive.

Learning how to alter the length you hit shots with different clubs, changing the way the ball behaves by altering ball position and weight distribution are skills that will make you a better golfer. Plus, the game becomes more interesting. Being inventive around the greens with the few clubs you have on offer will lead to you having a sharper short game.

Often I hear a player say, “I knew I had the wrong club.” Rather than change it, they often don’t commit to the shot.

An example… you didn’t realise how much green you had to work with, you took an approach wedge, but really you needed your 8-iron. You don’t want to traipse back to your bag to change the club and then rush the shot because you’ve realised you’ve faffed about. Imagine that green starts nearer the pin and use your imagination. Make the scenarios fit your club in hand instead of the other way round.

With just a few clubs, golfers learn to be creative (Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

For most golfers there is a level of inconsistency because let’s face it, this is a tricky game. Shrinking the choice of club for an exact yardage will allow the golfer to accept the odd mishit and conjure up shots.

So what does the perfect mini set consist of? I explained what my coaching set looks like, but off a lower handicap you’d need to squeeze those gaps in the yardage closer so you would be looking for a few more clubs in the bag.

I’d recommend one of the best women's drivers - this is where the fun lies, so this club rarely gets left out. We want the club that goes the furthest and because the driver is satisfying, it’s a big tick in my box.

I’d carry a 5 hybrid, possibly a 4 if I’m heading onto the links. A club to get the second shot up there and take on the longer par 3s. I would also use this around the greens when there’s a lot of roll required.

If you are a beginner golfer, a 5 hybrid will work off the tee and as your second shot.. It’s a 2 in 1 club when you start out, especially off the front tee markers.

From one of the best iron sets, I’d stick with an 8-iron and a 52-degree approach wedge. If you want a few extra clubs, selet the odd numbers following the 5-hybrid, so a 7, 9 and sand wedge.

Many people question my approach wedge choice from a bunker. If it’s got enough bounce, it will be fine from the sand, but it’s worth adapting your set according to the playing conditions of the course. Ask your PGA pro for advice, or even better, ask for their help to build the set.

If an approach wedge has enough bounce, you can use it from the sand (Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

Don’t forget, the putter is the club that I would always urge people to invest in, as well as the driver, and always get fitted.

There are plenty of deals to be had on the best women’s golf sets and these make brilliant gifts. Although I love building a set you can add into. You’ll find this is a bit more costly but worthwhile in the long run.

If you’re an experienced golfer, I’m not suggesting you bin your full set, merely that you change the way you golf on a regular basis. I’d urge you to throw together a mini set and get out on your golf course to experience a stripped down game.

Try a few holes, throw a few balls down on a quiet evening and become confident at chipping it close with the clubs you have available. You’ll never use the, “I knew I had the wrong club” excuse ever again. This is your game and you are responsible for making clubs work for you. This means practice.

I know there will be some golfers that will give this a go because they want to walk out with lighter weight on their backs, and they may indeed never look back.. Your imagination will thank you for it.