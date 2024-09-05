Do You Always Need A Full Set Of Golf Clubs?
Top 50 Coach Katie Dawkins explains how a stripped down set of clubs will help beginner golfers and spark improvement for experienced players
For years I have recommended that golfers taking up the game only need a few clubs to get going. Team this with a lightweight carry bag and they’re set. But what if experienced golfers took such an approach?
With a stripped down set the golfer not only introduces a faster game of golf but also a simpler version that demands more creativity and sparks an artistry within the player.
Having worked in golf clubs for years, I have witnessed dozens of golfers come in after a three club and a putter competition, smashing their handicaps and in wonder about how this could be possible.
I always take a mini set out for playing lessons consisting of a driver, a 5 hybrid, 8 iron, approach wedge and my putter. I play with crystal clarity and purpose with these clubs, so why is that? I believe I thrive on the creativity the lack of choice introduces. This is one of my favorite things about golf, having to make a shot work with essentially what would be deemed the wrong club.
One of the benefits from this lighter load is that many golfers reduce the stress of decision making. When faced with a choice from an entire set, doubt can set in and you can second guess your club selection.
When you are a beginner golfer it’s stressful enough, so when there are not so many clubs to choose from, stress levels are lowered. On the other hand, a more hardened golfer will find that having a limited choice is like a workout of their ability to create shots, keeping their golfing imagination alive.
Learning how to alter the length you hit shots with different clubs, changing the way the ball behaves by altering ball position and weight distribution are skills that will make you a better golfer. Plus, the game becomes more interesting. Being inventive around the greens with the few clubs you have on offer will lead to you having a sharper short game.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Often I hear a player say, “I knew I had the wrong club.” Rather than change it, they often don’t commit to the shot.
An example… you didn’t realise how much green you had to work with, you took an approach wedge, but really you needed your 8-iron. You don’t want to traipse back to your bag to change the club and then rush the shot because you’ve realised you’ve faffed about. Imagine that green starts nearer the pin and use your imagination. Make the scenarios fit your club in hand instead of the other way round.
For most golfers there is a level of inconsistency because let’s face it, this is a tricky game. Shrinking the choice of club for an exact yardage will allow the golfer to accept the odd mishit and conjure up shots.
So what does the perfect mini set consist of? I explained what my coaching set looks like, but off a lower handicap you’d need to squeeze those gaps in the yardage closer so you would be looking for a few more clubs in the bag.
I’d recommend one of the best women's drivers - this is where the fun lies, so this club rarely gets left out. We want the club that goes the furthest and because the driver is satisfying, it’s a big tick in my box.
I’d carry a 5 hybrid, possibly a 4 if I’m heading onto the links. A club to get the second shot up there and take on the longer par 3s. I would also use this around the greens when there’s a lot of roll required.
If you are a beginner golfer, a 5 hybrid will work off the tee and as your second shot.. It’s a 2 in 1 club when you start out, especially off the front tee markers.
From one of the best iron sets, I’d stick with an 8-iron and a 52-degree approach wedge. If you want a few extra clubs, selet the odd numbers following the 5-hybrid, so a 7, 9 and sand wedge.
Many people question my approach wedge choice from a bunker. If it’s got enough bounce, it will be fine from the sand, but it’s worth adapting your set according to the playing conditions of the course. Ask your PGA pro for advice, or even better, ask for their help to build the set.
Don’t forget, the putter is the club that I would always urge people to invest in, as well as the driver, and always get fitted.
There are plenty of deals to be had on the best women’s golf sets and these make brilliant gifts. Although I love building a set you can add into. You’ll find this is a bit more costly but worthwhile in the long run.
If you’re an experienced golfer, I’m not suggesting you bin your full set, merely that you change the way you golf on a regular basis. I’d urge you to throw together a mini set and get out on your golf course to experience a stripped down game.
Try a few holes, throw a few balls down on a quiet evening and become confident at chipping it close with the clubs you have available. You’ll never use the, “I knew I had the wrong club” excuse ever again. This is your game and you are responsible for making clubs work for you. This means practice.
I know there will be some golfers that will give this a go because they want to walk out with lighter weight on their backs, and they may indeed never look back.. Your imagination will thank you for it.
Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves. In January 2022 she was named as one of Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches.
Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective - she makes golf simple. Katie is now based on the edge of the New Forest. An experienced club coach, she developed GardenGOLF during lockdown and as well as coaching at Iford Golf Centre, The Caversham- Home of Reading Golf Club and Hamptworth Golf Club she freelances, operating via pop-up clinics and travelling to clients homes to help them use their space to improve.
She has coached tour pros on both LET tour and the Challenge Tour as well as introduced many a beginner to the game.
Katie has been writing instructional content for magazines for 20 years. Her creative approach to writing is fuelled by her sideline as an artist.
Katie's Current What's In The Bag
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 9degrees.
Fairway: TaylorMade Qi10 5wood
Hybrid: TaylorMade 4 & 5
Irons: TaylorMade 770 6-AW
Wedges: TaylorMade Tour Grind 4 54 & 58
Putter: TaylorMade Tour X 33"
Favourite Shoes: FootJoy HyperFlex with Tour Flex Pro Softspikes on the course.
-
-
PGA Tour Money List Leaders Through The Years
Some legendary names have topped the PGA Tour money list through the years, but the achievement hasn’t always proved as lucrative as today
By Mike Hall Published
-
Race To Dubai Prize Money Payout 2024
As well as the Harry Vardon Trophy, the Race to Dubai winner will earn $2m from a $6m pool, with the rest shared among the top 10 in the standings
By Mike Hall Published
-
I Just Had My First Club Fitting In Over A Decade... Here Are 3 Things That Surprised Me
Having played off a low single figure handicap for over 10 years with the same irons, perhaps a new set could be what I need to get down to scratch? Here's what surprised me about my fitting experience...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'I Picked Up 3 Tips From Watching The World No.1 Amateur Golfer'
After watching Lottie Woad at the Curtis Cup, single-figure golfer Jess Ratcliffe offers 3 tips that will help to improve your game
By Jess Ratcliffe Published
-
Gearing Up the Next Generation: Junior Golf Essentials
All the advice parents need to know about purchasing junior golf clubs
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
5 Things You Need To Know About The Curtis Cup
Playing in the Curtis Cup is arguably the pinnacle of any woman’s amateur career. Here's what you need to know about this prestigious team event
By Carly Frost Published
-
Forgotten The Basics? Get Your Game Back On Track Quickly With These 5 Tips (Inspired By Lydia Ko)
When you're out on the golf course it's easy to rush and forget the basics, so here are 5 strategy and set-up tips
By Jess Ratcliffe Published
-
'On TV, It Felt Slow And Somewhat Tedious' – Why We Cannot Let Slow Play Impact Golf’s Entertainment Value
Professional golf needs to speed up to generate and retain interest from existing and new audiences
By Alison Root Published
-
Did The AIG Women's Open Signal A Wind Of Change For Women's Golf?
Carly Frost reflects on the AIG Women's Open. Here are her key takeaways from the final women's Major of the season
By Carly Frost Published
-
An In-Depth Preview To The AIG Women's Open, The Major Everyone Wants To Win....
Who will lift the coveted AIG Women's Open trophy? Reflection and predictions for the final women's Major of the year
By Alison Root Published