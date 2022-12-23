7 Reasons Why Women Should Play Golf

We utter the word 'golf' to women and many will scoff and write off any suggestion of the sport completely. So many people have this image of golf in their heads… “Golf is a stuffy and expensive sport that you only take up when you’re retired.” I’m about to crush all those preconceived ideas for those who have never experienced the game before, and here are my top 7 reasons why you should give golf a go.

1. Golf Can Be Whatever You Want It To Be

It can be a quick whack at the driving range, a trip to the local dinosaur infested crazy golf, a few fun holes with some girlfriends and yes, it can also be playing in competitions with an official handicap. There are so many variations of golf. You can play this game, just find the version that fits with you and your available time/lifestyle and personality. For years I’ve delivered fun taster lessons to encourage women to get into the game of golf and this has always resulted in the participants gasping and claiming that they had no idea they’d love it as much as they do.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Golf Will Challenge You Mentally

Golf is an incredible sport, it’s not a reactive game. You choose when you hit the ball., and this makes it a tough sport psychologically. If a ball is served or bowled at you, there is no time to talk yourself out of succeeding, whereas there’s a big chunk of thinking time before you hit each golf shot, which is really mentally challenging. It’s also a revealing game and you learn so much about yourself. Your ability to cope under pressure, how you react to failure, how you react to success, the list goes on.

3. Golf Opens Up A Business Networking Platform

For the businesswoman, golf is a huge plus point when it comes to your ability to network and rub shoulders with clients. Doing business on the golf course is big business, so it literally pays to be able to play. Fellow PGA professional Nicky Lawrenson is the founder of Women in Golf Business, a community that brings the wider benefits of golf to professional women. I share Nicky’s passion to strengthen women’s presence in the world of business and in golf and I’m excited to be working with her in the future on various projects.

4. Golf Brings Friendship And A support Network

Golf is an incredibly sociable game. You develop a huge network of friends and many golf clubs feel like a big family unit, which is there to prop you up when times get tough. Apres golf is always high up on my priority list when it comes to engaging new golfers. Who doesn’t love a really good coffee or a cheeky glass of wine after a game. Golf can offer some quality family time if your children also play, or why not all learn together? Youngsters get so much from this game and you can share it with them.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

5. Golf Is Quite Literally A Breath Of Fresh Air

Golf courses are often built amongst the most stunning countryside. You take in views, breathe in fresh air and walk almost 5 miles round some courses. Your mental health and your step count will thank you for taking up this fabulous sport. I think we all learnt the importance of being outdoors during the pandemic. Golf certainly delivers this in abundance.

6. Golf Breaks Are A Great Way To Visit Different Places

There are so many courses around the globe that making golf part of your holiday plans is a must. Whether it’s pitch and putt by the seaside or launching your ball over the cliffs of Portugal’s Algarve, there’s a golfing holiday destination for everyone. Couples, singles, or golf trips with your best pals are all available. Check out our recommendations and get some holiday inspiration. It needn’t cost the earth either.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

7. Golf Is A Great Excuse To Shop

Whether it’s accessories or a capsule wardrobe, I need no encouragement to shop. Golf is changing and the dress code of years gone by is not nearly so strict, if relevant at all. You can wear your pilates gear to lessons and on many courses in the UK. Just ask Jazzy Golfer about how comfortable wearing leggings are to swing a club.

I do see golf as an opportunity to really explore colour, flare and wear something you wouldn’t ordinarily. Take the bold artistic print of boutique golf company Famara, or the catwalk chic of JLindberg. You can be sporty or write your own script. How often do we get a chance to really be ourselves in life, or indeed find out who we really are?! If, like me, you usually play it safe off the course with your wardrobe, why not get a smidge daring and push your boundaries. Let’s be honest, who doesn’t love a bit of a shop? Here is our guide to some of the best women's golf clothes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If the very thought of going to a golf course and seemingly being judged by other golfers is putting women off, maybe WE as golf coaches need to relocate away from the clubs and become rather more flexible in where we teach. Coaching at clients’ homes and at locations that offer a more sociable coffee shop type environment may need to become more common. Perhaps we can bash down some barriers and start to see women emerging from their tentative shells and smashing drives whilst having an absolute laugh with new friends. Golf gives us so much, so let’s make sure it’s available in any form, anywhere. Find your nearest PGA pro today and get this awe-inspiring show that is golf on the road.