Jazzy Golfer Launches New UK Women's Golf Community

Golf presenter, content creator and women’s golf campaigner The Jazzy Golfer has teamed up with coaches, influencers, presenters and representatives throughout the industry to create the ‘UK Women’s Golf Community’.

The newly formed community (UK WGC) has been designed to bring female golfers together via local meetups at golfing venues across the UK in a fun, sociable environment, that will not only help them improve their golf, but meet like-minded women in their area.

Speaking on the new community, Jazzy said: “I started playing golf a few years ago and found it really difficult to find other women to play golf with. I hear from so many other women online and in person that it can be a real struggle. Golf has had a massive surge of women playing during the pandemic, so now seemed like the perfect time to address this issue. I hope this community can bring women together in our sport, introduce new people to our sport and keep women playing our sport!”

In the latter parts of 2021, Jazzy and Swindon-based golfer Carly Cox set up a pilot scheme at Basset Down Complex to gauge the level of interest and it was a great success.

“By the second meetup, due to word of mouth and promotion in the community group, we ended up with 20 women and girls. The range was full!” said Carly.

Jazzy Added: “After hosting our first two events it was clear to see there was an appetite for this community and aside from the LET and LPGA Professional women’s events I have worked at, I’ve never ever seen so many women and girls at a driving range before. It was so powerful to see and be a part of!”

Since the pilot, Jazzy has been working with a number of people and venues in the industry who plan on hosting new UK WGC events in 2022. The community started as a Facebook Community Group and the first wave of meetups will take place next month in Swindon, Newcastle, Salisbury, Rugby, Coventry, Bedford, Bristol, Leicester, Essex and London. Other meetups will follow throughout the year in the North, South, East and West of England with a view to expand to the rest of the UK shortly thereafter.

Former LET Professional Golfers and current Sky Sports Presenters Sophie Walker and Inci Mehmet are also involved in the UK Women’s Golf Community. Sophie commented: “This makes finding another woman to golf with so much easier. The experience of the game is better when it’s shared.” Inci called the new UK WGC “a fantastic community for women to enjoy this great game. It’s just the beginning for some well-needed change!”

Head to the official UK Women's Golf Community Facebook page to join and follow on Instagram.