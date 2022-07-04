Best Cheap Golf Holidays 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Best Cheap Golf Holidays

Golf is very much a global game nowadays and there are loads of countries that offer comprehensive and enjoyable golf trips. For example there are loads of golf holiday opportunities across continental Europe and beyond. To go along with the usual popular spots of Portugal and Spain (opens in new tab), Turkey has become a golfing hotspot, as has the United Arab Emirates too. The US is also a location to consider too with Bandon and Pinehurst being two popular spots. Given how much good golf there is around the world, it makes sense to book your next golf trip right? Well before you do so, we have actually taken a look at some of our favorite cheap golf holiday locations which offer great golf, but without breaking the bank.

Vilamoura, Portugal

Portugal is one of the most popular destinations because it has some of the most stunning championship golf courses not only in Europe, but the world. Beaming sunshine is almost guaranteed year round, as is some wonderfully well-kept golf courses that you simply have to go and play. Arguably the best region for this is The Algarve and one of our favorites is Vilamoura. There is loads of high-quality golf on offer here with the Old being the most famous where umbrella pines flank each hole.

Next door, Pinhal was upgraded decades ago by Robert Trent Jones Senior and it has since been lengthened, and nearby is Laguna, a links-style design where water and sand dominate. At the same location is the Millennium, a Martin Hawtree design that is on mainly open land with just a few holes running through the pines. The Victoria is an Arnold Palmer creation built with tournaments in mind, and not very far away at Amendoeira are two dramatic courses designed by Christy O’Connor Junior and Nick Faldo.

If you don't just want golf, there is a a tennis club with 12 clay courts, five-a-side football pitches, horse riding, water sports. You are also very close to the marina, beach and a choice of restaurants.

With Jet2holidays you can stay in the Vilamoura Golf Apartments where you are 300m away from golf. The flight time is around 3-4 hours and the value here is arguably as good as it gets given the price and quality.

Penina, Portugal

Staying in Portugal, another top notch cheap golf holiday is Penina Hotel & Golf Resort, located right next to an excellent course. Penina was designed by Henry Cotton back in 1966 and hosted the first Portuguese Open in 1973.

Since then it has regularly been upgraded and it runs through eucalyptus trees and clumps of palms to greens that are mainly elevated. Penina’s nine-hole Resort and Academy courses are ideal for beginners as well which we loved.

You are also close to the private beach which you can get a free shuttle to when needed, and there are 4 restaurants including 1 buffet restaurant and 3 à la carte restaurants. Whether you’re a couple looking for a relaxing break or an avid golfer looking for a challenge, the Penina Hotel & Golf Resort has something for you.

Once again Jet2holidays is a good website to go for a cheap golf holiday to Penina. You get a choice of rooms at varying prices and you also have a choice between bed and breakfast or half-board so you can choose accordingly.

Pestana, Portugal

Our final Portugal pick is Pestana Vila Sol Premium Golf & Spa Resort where there are six golf courses located within 8km, whilst the resort itself is located right next to a 27-hole complex.

There's also plenty to see out and about, with the Vilamoura resort being very close-by, meaning you can enjoy the beaches and fabulous marina. For activity-filled days, as well as days full of absolute tranquillity, the Pestana Vila Sol is a perfect choice.

From as little as £411 per person (for 7 nights stay), you can stay at the excellent Pestana resort we talked about above. With a relaxed atmosphere and peaceful location, this resort is for those who want a stress-free holiday.

La Manga, Spain

The best-known golfing resort in Murcia is the expansive and all-encompassing La Manga Club, which last year was granted royal status and is now officially ‘Real’. This mecca for the active is home to not one but three fine golf courses, not to mention just about every other sporting and recreational activity anyone could possibly want.

The North and South courses date back to the 1970s, with the latter benefiting from the creative mind of Arnold Palmer. Both have been remodeled over the years, while the West is a Dave Thomas design which opened just over 20 years ago and has outstanding views, narrow fairways, frequent blind shots and gullies snaking through the course.

La Manga is as good as it gets if you want everything in one place. Not only do you get golf but this four-star complex is great for both families and couples, and offers a luxury spa centre, two outdoor swimming pools and children's facilities.

Sueno, Turkey

Turkey (opens in new tab) has fast become a popular golfing destination with Sueno Golf Club settling near the top of the list. Regular visitors to Turkey may be familiar with this resort, located in the heart of a beautiful ten-mile stretch of coastline. There are two fine 18-hole designs here – the Pines and the Dunes – which wind away and out towards the distant Taurus Mountains.

The showpiece brings together the 9th green on the Pines and the 18th green on the Dunes. Both holes are testing par 4s, the greens of which are protected by a beautiful lake. The Pines is more challenging, but you’ll want to play both if you’re staying at this luxurious resort.

The Sueno Hotel sits right next to the course and within 700 metres there is also a private beach as well.

If you want to try something different to Spain or Portugal, this Sueno package is definitely one to try. Beautiful golf with convenient relaxation it's a great choice for golf lovers, families and friends looking for a relaxing break in the sun

How to choose a golf holiday

There are several factors to consider when it comes to a golf holiday and here are some of them.

Quality of golf - If you are on this page, you are thinking about a golf holiday and you want to get bang for your buck right? As such you need to think about the quality of the golf on offer when doing research on resorts. Thankfully, a lot of the most well-known locations have excellent golf on offer with some having more than one golf course for you to enjoy. Some are even designed by famous golfing minds and have outstanding conditioning too.

Flight time - Travel wise, first things first have a think about how far you are willing to travel. If you live in the United States there are plenty of amazing golf resorts and courses to enjoy within the same country but still have varying flight times. Whereas if you are in the UK and Europe you can do quick hop flights to Spain, Portugal, France, Italy and other countries. Or you can spend a few more hours on the plane and go to Turkey or the UAE.

Location - What we mean here is where is the location of the hotel in relation to the course, restaurants, tourist attractions and so on. Is everything close together or will you need a rental car? Of course this adds to the cost of the trip so if you want to save a bit of money for food and drink, then perhaps think about resorts like La Manga where everything is kind of on your doorstep. A rental car does give you the ability to travel further afield though so this is entirely up to you. Or check if there are shuttle services available to help you travel.

All-inclusive? - Linking with the above point, is it worth going for all-inclusive packages so you don't have to worry about paying for food and drink whilst on holiday? Again, these do tend to cost a little bit more but this will of course vary depending on the resort and country.

Of course we are just scratching the surface here on what you should think about when it comes to golf holidays but hopefully some of these points have got you started.