5 Locker Room Etiquette Practices All Golfers Should Abide By (But So Many Don't)

Golf is a game of tradition, honour and integrity – with many of its values being forged by its custodians over generations.

I am firmly in the camp that areas of the game's code of conduct are in desperate need of review, and should be updated to reflect modern life, but something I strongly believe has a place moving forwards is logical locker room etiquette.

I'm aware that golf's etiquette is a divisive topic, up there with the likes of slow play and the World Handicap System, but when it comes to the locker room you would assume that common sense would prevail.

In all honesty I am fed up with feeling judged for breaking irrational traditions, like changing my shoes in the car park or wearing a hoodie on the golf course, especially when so many of the traditionalists are fragrantly breaking these five locker room rules...

1. Put Your Phone Away

Whether you have just arrived at the golf course full of expectation or limping in after failing to break 80 due to a double-bogey on the final green, the last thing you want is to listen to is an obnoxiously loud account of what another member had for dinner last night.

This rule isn't just reserved for the locker room, however, as taking a phone call anywhere in the clubhouse should be punished swiftly.

Clearly, golf isn't the most important thing on the planet. I'm a new dad, so if my phone rings from home while I am out I am certainly going to take it - but I would at least have the common decency to step outside the building so not to disturb others.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's simply a matter of respect for others. If I was on a train and needed to take a call, I would step into the vestibule. If I was at work, I would step out of the office.

And don't even get me started on loud speaker, or we will be here all day!

Telephone conversations should happen in your car or outside the clubhouse... not in the locker room! (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

2.. Take Your Wet Gear With You

Golf is a game to be enjoyed in all conditions, and I am certainly not a fair weather golfer.

I love to get out on the course throughout all four seasons, and I play a lot of winter golf, embracing the chance to squeeze in nine holes in the deepest darkest depths of December.

Inevitably, that means things get wet. I have, on more than one occasion, traipsed in sodden after my exploits on the course - but I would never dream of leaving my wet clothes, equipment or shoes in the locker room.

It's a communal space after all, which in many cases has been kitted out at great expense by the club in order to provide a warm, clean sanctuary for the weary or hopeful golfer.

There is nothing worse than the putrid stench of wet items festering for days on end, left there because the owner couldn't be bothered to take them home and deal with it.

My irrational brain compels me to launch them back out the door from whence they came, but fortunately for the owner I am far too nice to indulge these thoughts.

3. Take Your Hat Off

Every single time I enter the clubhouse, pro shop or locker room, I will immediately remove my hat. This is a time-honoured tradition that appears to be dying with every passing year, but I can't understand why.

Similarly to the phone call matter, this is a mark of respect for your fellow members and the club. I am a huge hat connoisseur, and love to see the latest and best golf hats on the market being paraded around the course, but take it off inside.

I'd say that taking your hat off at the end of the round to shake your playing partner or opponents hand is a matter of personal preference, but to waltz into the bar with the sweaty peak pulled down over your face is just downright rude.

Hats inside the clubhouse are my pet peeve... it's simply a matter of respect (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

4. Tidy Up After Yourself

If you are not a particularly tidy person in your own home, that's your prerogative.

But, when you are using a communal space through participating in a sport with a high standard of personal conduct, just be self-aware enough to tidy up a little.

Your old flapjack wrapper from three rounds ago does not live on the changing bench, and your work clothes don't belong on the floor for four hours while you nip out for an evening knock.

If every member did their bit in ensuring their area, locker or shower is left in a way that allows others to enjoy the space after them - we would all be much happier irrespective of our turbulent performances on the course.

Why would you leave your dirty, wet towel on the floor for someone else to pick up? It's just selfish! (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

5. Have At Least A Little Modesty

As someone who grew up playing team sports through most of their life, I am not accustomed to nudity in the locker room.

Don't get me wrong, getting a shower after your round and feeling confident enough to not skulk around awkwardly in a towel should be applauded - but dear god, there is a line.

Nobody wants to see you straddling the bench mid-conversation, baring your body as you blow dry your delicate areas or stretching out in the buff after your exertions on the fairways.

A positive attitude toward your body should be applauded, but perhaps save your naked catwalk for a less public environment.