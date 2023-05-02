DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 Instantly on the Wells Fargo Championship

After a fortnight of weaker fields and events on the PGA Tour, we are back with another designated event, as most of the World's best turn up at Quail Hollow for this year's Wells Fargo Championship.

Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler will miss the event, but Rory McIlroy returns after skipping the RBC Heritage, following his missed cut at The Masters.

The good news is, despite it being a challenging event to pick a winner at, you can guarantee a $150 win at this week's golf, with the DraftKings promo code.

CLICK HERE to claim this epic bet $5, win $150 DraftKings promo code now, and no matter whether you are betting on Rory McIlroy or any other player in the field, you can secure a guaranteed 30-1 win on this week's golf, on top of any profit made from your initial wager.

How To Claim a Guaranteed $150 Bonus at the Wells Fargo Championship

Here are the simple steps you need to follow, in order to bet $5, win $150 guaranteed at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

1) CLICK HERE or on the "Win $150 Now" button below

2) Complete your DraftKings Sportsbook registration

3) Deposit at least $5 into your new account

4) Bet $5 on your favorite outright at this week's Wells Fargo Championship

5) Secure an instant $150 bonus on your first $5 Wells Fargo bet and also keep any profits from your initial wager, thanks to the DraftKings promo code

Win $150 Guaranteed on Your Favorite Wells Fargo Championship Pick

Rory McIlroy, even after his missed cut at Augusta is unsurprisingly the short-priced favorite to win this week. He is returning to a course that he has won on three times before and also lost in a playoff at.

Instead of taking the +700 odds about Rory McIlroy right now on DraftKings, you can bet $5, win $150 on the Northern Irishman, meaning you are effectively boosting him to +3000, plus also securing your bonus, even if he fails to deliver.

Also at the top of the odds board are Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, and last week's winner, Tony Finau. These three elites can all push Rory McIlroy, but will you choose any of these players to bet $5, win $150 on, with the DraftKings promo code?

You could bet on one of these superstars or look further down the board at rising stars like Sahith Theegala, as you look to bet $5, win $150 at the Wells Fargo Championship, with DraftKings.

Wells Fargo Championship Odds: Who Will You Bet This Week?

Below are the current favorites for this week's Wells Fargo Championship

Bet $5, win $150 guaranteed on any of the below, and keep your initial profit if they win, thanks to the DraftKings promo code.

Rory McIlroy +700

Patrick Cantlay +1200

Xander Schauffele +1400

Tony Finau +1400

Viktor Hovland +1800

Jordan Spieth +2000

Cameron Young +2000

Just remember. You cannot lose with this exclusive DraftKings promo code, you simply sign up for a new account, bet $5 on your favorite golfer, and then $150 will be added to your account no matter what!

So what are you waiting for? Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account now and bet $5 on this week's Wells Fargo Championship, to secure your $150 DK Dollars.