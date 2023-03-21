DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 Extra on Your WGC Dell-Technologies Match Play Picks

The World Golf Championships are seemingly coming to end, with the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play the last scheduled WGC on the PGA Tour schedule.

This event has been removed from the 2024 schedule, and no other WGC is scheduled either. This is not a surprise given the nature of the now-elevated events, and the PGA Tour's desire to put extra emphasis on the FedEx Cup.

To celebrate the final staging of this historic event, DraftKings Sportsbook has released a bet $5, win $150 Moneyline bonus, for this week's event.

CLICK HERE to claim this jaw-dropping DraftKings promo code, and you will boost one of the favorites to effectively 30-1, or you will add $150 on bonus winnings to your favorite longshot!

How To Claim a $150 Moneyline Bonus at The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Here are the simple steps you need to follow, to claim this bet $5, win $150 extra DraftKings promo code, ahead of the Dell-Technologies WGC Match Play!

1) CLICK HERE or on the "Win $150 Now" button below

2) Complete your DraftKings Sportsbook registration

3) Deposit into your new account

4) Bet $5 on your favorite WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play outright

5) Get a $150 bonus on top of your initial winnings when your first outright wager hits, this week at Austin Country Club

Boost The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Favorites to 30-1 With the DraftKings Promo Code

Scottie Scheffler has an immense record in this event so far, finishing runner-up to Billy Horschel on debut, before beating former winner and runner-up, Kevin Kisner 12 months ago. A 1-2 start to life at this event was huge, and Scheffler will be sad to see this one removed from the schedule.

Like Scheffler's chances of defending, but don't like his odds? Then claim this DraftKings promo code now, and you can bet $5 on him to win this week and get an extra $150 bonus when he does.

That means you are effectively boosting Scheffler's odds to +3800, as he is +800 already, and you will secure an additional $150 bonus, from your $5 bet if he wins, which is an effective +3000 bonus.



Claim this DraftKings promo code now, and you can boost Scheffler, former runner-up, Jon Rahm, or Rory McIlroy, who has won this event at a different course, to +3000 and bigger.

Receive a Guaranteed $150 Bonus on Any Golfer at The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Maybe you think the favorites get beat here? It has happened almost every year at Austin Country Club, after all. Jason Day won as the #2 seed here in 2016, and Dustin Johnson was the #1 seed when he won a year later, but otherwise, the winners have been the #35 seed, the #48 seed, the #32 seed, or in Scheffler's case the #5 seed last year. If this trend continues someone bigger than 30-1 can win.

The good new is, you do not need to bet on one of the favorites to unlock this $150 Moneyline boost, you can simply add this bonus to any of your favorite WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play wagers. So if you wanted to bet on outsiders like Jason Day, who has already won at this course, then claim the DraftKings promo code now, and add $150 to your winnings, if your pick gets it done.

In a week where March Madness is a focal point of the sports media, it is fun to have another bracket-style event, and as we have seen in the College Basketball tournament... anything can happen.

Just know if you predict the winner of this week's event, you will claim another $150 on top of your winnings, thanks to this bet $5, win $150 DraftKings promo code.

WGC Match Play Odds: Outright Favorites This Week on DraftKings Sportsbook

Below are the favorites for the 2023 WGC Dell-Technologies Match Play.

You can boost any of these golfers' odds by +3000 when you claim the bet $5, win $150 DraftKings promo code.