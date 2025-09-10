The Highly Acclaimed Fife Links That Recently Celebrated Its 5th Birthday

The stunning young links newcomer at Dumbarnie in Fife has now been open to visitors for over five years

The 17th hole at Dumbarnie Links
The 17th is one of several risk-reward tests at Dumbarnie
(Image credit: Dumbarnie Golf Links)
Jeremy Ellwood's avatar
By
published

New links courses in Scotland are few and far between, although Trump International Scotland and Cabot Highlands both unveiled their second layouts to the golfing world in summer 2025.

An aerial view of Dumbarnie Links

Looking down on Dumbarnie's dramatic terrain from the south-east

(Image credit: Dumbarnie Golf Links)

Prior to them, the most recent addition was the Clive Clark creation at Dumbarnie Golf Links on the Firth of Forth on the south Fife coast, which recently celebrated its fifth birthday.

Despite a slightly difficult birth during Covid, the links has quickly garnered a big reputation for being both a visually stirring golf course and for providing a professional but suitably informal off-course experience under the guidance of highly experienced general manager, David Scott.

The 10th hole at Dumbarnie Links

Looking across the 10th green towards the Firth of Forth in the evening light

(Image credit: Gary Lisbon)

What this links does particularly well is to set both your pulse racing and your brain whirring, the former via clever use of the terrain, with several eye-catching holes playing down towards the Firth, including the all-important 1st and memorable par-3 8th.

That’s not to say other holes playing in different directions aren’t also blessed with strong visuals, for example, the uphill par-5 2nd.

The 3rd hole at Dumbarnie Links

The view back up the 3rd hole at Dumbarnie

(Image credit: Gary Lisbon)

As for the brain whirring, you face more risk-reward options here than on just about any course. Several holes demand decisions based on ability, form, choice of tee and wind direction, among them the 3rd, 5th, 11th, 15th and 17th.

The 4th hole at Dumbarnie Links

The approach to the 4th hole at Dumbarnie

(Image credit: Gary Lisbon)

The dogleg-right 17th, crossed by a dry stone wall, is particularly interesting, as even the safe route doesn’t appear overly easy.

Further tweaks often take place early on, and in Dumbarnie’s case that has meant filling in a burn crossing the 10th fairway at around driving distance downwind on perhaps the toughest par 4.

Looking down the 9th hole towards the Firth of Forth

The 9th hole plays downhill towards the Firth

(Image credit: Patrick Koenig)

In addition, the new halfway hut – The Wee Barn – is both excellent and very well appointed by the 9th tee, another hole that plays dramatically down towards the Firth.

Stats: par 72, 6,421 yards
Green fees: £335 (replay rate within seven days: £168)

(correct at time of publication in September 2025)

Jeremy Ellwood
Jeremy Ellwood
Contributing Editor

Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly. He is an expert on the Rules of Golf having qualified through an R&A course to become a golf referee. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 91 of the Next 100, making him well-qualified when it comes to assessing and comparing our premier golf courses. He has now played 1,000 golf courses worldwide in 35 countries, from the humblest of nine-holers in the Scottish Highlands to the very grandest of international golf resorts. He reached the 1,000 mark on his 60th birthday in October 2023 on Vale do Lobo's Ocean course. Put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content.

Jezz can be contacted via Twitter - @JezzEllwoodGolf


Jeremy is currently playing...


Driver: Ping G425 LST 10.5˚ (draw setting), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 55 S shaft

3 wood: Srixon ZX, EvenFlow Riptide 6.0 S 50g shaft

Hybrid: Ping G425 17˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 S shaft

Irons 3- to 8-iron: Ping i525, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts

Irons 9-iron and PW: Honma TWorld TW747Vx, Nippon NS Pro regular shaft

Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 50˚ and 54˚, 12˚ bounce, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts

Putter: Kramski HPP 325

Ball: Any premium ball I can find in a charity shop or similar (or out on the course!)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.