How Many Golf Courses Are There In The World?
The world is home to almost 40,000 golf courses
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
How Many Golf Courses Are There In The World?
The R&A's Golf Around the World 2019 study revealed that 78% of the world's supply of golf courses are located in just 10 countries: the United States, Japan, Canada, England, Australia, Germany, France, Republic of Korea, Sweden and Scotland.
Here we take a look at the rough total number of courses in the world and how many each country has...
Number of golf courses in the world - 38,864
- USA - 16,752
- Japan - 3,169
- Canada - 2,633
- England - 2,270
- Australia - 1,616
- Germany - 1,050
- France - 804
- South Korea - 798
- Sweden - 662
- Scotland - 614
- China - 599
- Spain - 497
- Ireland - 494
- South Africa - 489
- New Zealand - 418
- Argentina - 349
- Denmark - 346
- Netherlands - 330
- Italy - 321
- Thailand - 315
The fascinating data shows that North America has 51% of the world's golf courses, with the USA boasting 43%.
How many golf courses are there in Europe?
8,940 (23% OF WORLD'S TOTAL)
Europe has the second-largest regional share with 23% of the world’s total after North America.
England is far and away the number one golfing country in Europe; home to 2,270 golf courses, more than every country in the world barring USA, Japan and Canada.
England has a total of 31,620 golf holes, and the study also revealed that 25% of courses in GB and Ireland are 9 holers. The best golf courses in England include Open Championship venues such as Royal Birkdale, Royal St George's, Royal Liverpool and Royal Lytham & St Annes.
Europe has a total of 8,940 courses with 151 currently under development at the time of the R&A's 2019 publication. That's just over half the amount in the USA, which is home to a whopping 16,752 and 43% of the world's supply.
In second place in Europe is Germany, with a total of 1,050 golf courses. France are 3rd with 804, Sweden 4th with 662 and Scotland in 5th with 614 golf courses. Spain takes 6th place in the list with 497 golf courses, while Ireland holds slightly less with 494 to sit 7th.
Rounding off the top 10 are Denmark (346), the Netherlands (330) and Italy, with 321 golf courses.
- England - 2,270
- Germany - 1,050
- France - 804
- Sweden - 662
- Scotland - 614
- Spain - 497
- Ireland - 494
- Denmark - 346
- Netherlands - 330
- Italy - 321
- Austria - 205
- Finland - 191
- Norway - 191
- Wales - 186
- Czech Republic - 132
- Belgium - 121
- Switzerland - 114
- Portugal - 106
- Iceland - 75
In the bottom five comes Bosnia and Herzegovina (2), Serbia (2), Belarus (2), the Faroe Islands (1) and finally, Malta with just one golf course.
Across the continent, you will find no less than 8,940 golf courses, amounting to 125,268 golf holes.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as three Open Championships including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 4-6. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
2 iron: Mizuno MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
LIV Golf 'Wouldn't Be Existing' Without Tiger Woods - DeChambeau
Forming the breakaway circuit wouldn't have been possible without Tiger's impact on golf, according to DeChambeau
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Best Golf Watches 2022
The best golf watches can make a big difference to your score while also help you understand your performance in greater detail so don't miss out
By Joel Tadman • Published