Wow! Rickie Fowler's Magic Putter Has Just Been Restocked - where to buy and latest updates

You will need to act fast if you want to pick up this limited edition Odyssey putter that has been all the rage in 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam Tremlett
By Sam Tremlett
published

It isn't very often that we see a limited edition club go on sale, sell out, and then get restocked. But that is exactly what has happened in the last few days to the Odyssey Versa Jailbird, a putter that Rickie Fowler used, and won with, earlier this year. Dick's Sporting Goods put the putter on sale on its website around Black Friday and Cyber Monday last week and it appeared to sell out very quickly because of the flurry of interest around the model and the success it has had. You can imagine my surprise this morning then as I saw it once again go on sale at Dick's for $399, and this appears to be the only place you can actually get the putter at the moment. Given its popularity and limited edition-ness, I wrote this piece as fast as I could so you know you can get the putter right now as well. You will need to act seriously fast on this one though as these won’t hang around too long!

Odyssey Limited Edition Jailbird 380 White Hot Putter

Odyssey Limited Edition Jailbird 380 White Hot Putter
$399.99 at DICK'S Sporting Goods

It may not be on offer right now but the putter that took the PGA Tour by storm in 2023 is available in a limited edition form. Fitted with the exceptionally popular white hot insert from Odyssey, this will be a great addition to any putter collection.

View Deal

So why the furore around the putter? Well Wyndham Clark and Keegan Bradley both lifted titles with it at the US Open and Travelers Championship, respectively. And Fowler’s playoff win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic over Adam Hadwin and Collin Morikawa made it a third consecutive win on tour for the attractive mallet.

Fowler added the putter to his bag at the start of 2023. Equipment fanatics will have noticed plenty of lead tape added for weight, plus he’s had a lengthy grip installed. But the high-contrast Versa alignment system is the same as what any golfer can buy off the shelf, with the contrasting block colors helping to show face angle and path.

Close up photo of Rickie Fowler putting

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I was very shocked, because I never really looked into anything that was longer, counterbalanced, or anything like that,” Fowler explained at the start of the year. “It’s very interesting, but it’s kind of freeing me up in a way. I’m not changing stroke-wise, or setup, not gripping anything differently than my normal length putter. I just feel like it’s, I don’t know, kind of helping me do some things, and I don’t have to think about it.”

wyndham clark putter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Golf.com's Jonathan Wall, Joe Toulon (PGA Tour Rep for Odyssey/Callaway Golf) said over a hundred Jailbird requests were made across all tours after Wyndham Clark’s US Open win, the most the brand had seen in one week for a model since Rocco Mediate’s ‘08 US Open run with Sabertooth. From previous showings, these will absolutely fly off the shelf so don’t delay if you are keen!

Sam Tremlett
Sam Tremlett
Senior Staff Writer

A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly. 

Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes. 

He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.


Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel. 

He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask. 

Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five. 


Sam's What's In The Bag: 

Driver: Titleist TS3 (9 degrees) 

Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees) 

Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2 

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚ 

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5 

Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond

Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT%/Cuater The Ringer/adidas Tour 360 22

