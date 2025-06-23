Meet The New Odyssey Club That Could Save Your Short Game (And It's Not A Putter)

If short game woes have been holding you back, then you’re going to want to read on. Odyssey has just announced the launch of a new chipper club billed as the brand's best ever to date, designed for all golfers struggling with consistency around the greens.

For many amateur golfers, chipping and pitching around the greens can cause immense frustration, particularly when faced with tricky lies or hazards between themselves and the pin. Duffs, chunks, and thin shots when greenside can be demoralizing, and so Odyssey is launching a new and improved chipper to provide a near-foolproof solution. Blending innovative design and user-friendly features, the Odyssey Chipper could be a secret weapon for those wanting to get up-and-down more often.

So what’s new with this chipper? A larger hybrid shape is designed to inspire confidence at address compared to that of a bladed wedge. Successful wedge play stems from confidence behind the ball, and the best golf chippers certainly help with that. One of the other things golfers can look forward to when setting up with the Odyssey option is the longer grip design, which allows golfers to adjust their hand placement depending on what shot they face and where their grip feels most comfortable.

There are also a few more technical changes within this club. Firstly, Odyssey has taken inspiration from its sister brand, Callaway, and has incorporated the same step sole design on the Chipper as found on the UW and Elyte fairway woods. This sole design helps minimize the amount of contact on the ground, leading to improved turf interaction by helping the club across the ground more easily. This will particularly help those golfers who get a little steep and are prone to bottoming out a little too early.

Lastly, the new Odyssey Chipper will boast a new Polymer face insert, which not only is going to help center the ball better at address due to the lines on the face, but also will provide the soft feel golfers will recognize from some of the best Odyssey putters. The durable grooves should provide consistent spin and control, regardless of what lie you face.

Available in both men’s and women’s versions, the Odyssey Chipper comes with a 37° loft and a 66° lie angle. The men's chipper is available in RH/LH with a standard length of 35.5 inches, while the women's chipper is offered in RH at 34.5 inches.

When Odyssey releases a new product, it is often in the conversation as the best putters released that year, so it will be interesting to see if the same love is shown with the new Chipper. If you’re struggling with your short game and could do with some assistance, why not check out the Odyssey Chipper, it may just save your game this summer.