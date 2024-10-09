Women's Golf Polo Shirts Under $40… You Can’t Go Wrong!
Our women's editor doesn't want you to miss out on a selection of heavily discounted polo shirts from the leading brands
The polo shirt is a staple item in any golfer’s wardrobe and we’re fortunate nowadays that we have so many colors and designs to choose from. I’ve found some fantastic offers, such as reductions of up to 50% on some of the best women's golf shirts from PGA TOUR Superstore, but you’ll need to be quick to secure your size.
Whether you like short sleeves or sleeveless, patterned or plain, I’ve selected five golf shirts that might catch your eye, for you to team up with your favorite pants or skort. There’s a simple white shirt from Puma, for example, that will go with anything!
Of course, there are also a number of deals on Amazon, and we recommend checking out our Amazon Prime Day hub page or our Prime Day Live Blog to keep up to date with all the best discounted golf gear. There are plenty of bargains to be had, but be quick, you don’t want to miss out as the event finishes on the 9th October!
Barstool Sports Cotton Tipped Short Sleeve Polo Shirt|Up to 50% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $64 Now $31.97
Green might not be everyone’s cup of tea but, for me, this color is so fresh and makes you feel good. It’s made in a performance fabric featuring spandex, so nice and stretchy to give women complete freedom of movement. The accent collar and delicate stripe on the sleeves give it an elegant look and the moisture wicking qualities will allow you to stay comfortable over 18 holes whatever the weather.
Nike Dri-Fit Victory Short-Sleeve Logo Golf Polo|Up to 51% saving at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $65 Now $31.97
Made in a super lightweight fabric, you’re guaranteed to stay dry and comfortable in this shirt thanks to Nike’s Dri-Fit technology that helps to move sweat away from your skin. It has a distinct eye-catching allover print with the Nike logo subtly positioned bottom left, and designed with hem vents on the sides to help reduce bunching as you bend, so you can swing effortlessly.
EP NY Quarter Zip Sleeveless Top| Up to 50% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $64 Now $31.97
If pink is your thing, then this sleeveless shirt is a bargain. In soft polyester jersey it has a zipped collar with a branded puller, Princess seaming and side hem vents to ensure ultimate comfort. There’s nothing to dislike about this plain sleeveless shirt, and it might be just what you’ve been looking for to brighten up your wardrobe.
PUMA CLOUDSPUN Coast Short Sleeve Shirt|Up to 51% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $55 Now $26.97
Every female golfer needs a white polo shirt! This one has a feminine open v-neck placket and you could comfortably wear this on, or off, the golf course. Including Cloudspun, which is a proprietary fabric to Puma that has an ultra-soft feel, it’s also stretchy so you won’t feel restricted in any way. It might be a very plain and simple shirt but, at this price, it will probably be one of your best buys!
PGA TOUR Apparel Essential Daisy Print Short Sleeve Polo Shirt|Up to 26% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $34.99 Now $25.98
This shirt initially caught my eye for its vibrant daisy print, but it’s also designed to keep you feeling dry and comfortable with an interlock fabric that provides natural stretch. It also has stretch shoulder seams to ensure maximum freedom of movement. With an open v-neck collar and nicely shaped, it’s a feminine look at such a good price!
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
