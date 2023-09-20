Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Wilson Prostaff SGI Golf Package Set $399.99 at Amazon $399.99 at Walmart $399.99 at Newegg An impressive set that will definitely suit the golfer beginning his/her journey, with the modest price tag giving you an awful lot for your money. For Irons perform superbly and provide forgiveness

10 clubs and a bag is plenty for beginners

Drivers, woods and putter offer easy alignment Against Whippy shafts in drivers and woods mean it is suited to those with a slow swing

No putter headcover MacGregor CG3000 Package Set $299.99 at Amazon $299.99 at Amazon $404.19 at Amazon A fantastic set that offers up surprisingly good performance for what is a small price tag. The drivers and irons are easy to get airborne, with the putter providing forgiveness and a number of alignment aids to help accuracy. You won't find much better around this price. For Driver and irons in particular are fantastic

10 clubs is more than enough to play golf with

Exceptional value Against Putter grip is a let down

No putter cover

Wilson Prostaff SGI vs MacGregor CG3000 Package Set: Read our head-to-head verdict

Package sets are extremely popular with new golfers because you get everything you need to get started without having to face the daunting prospect of buying your clubs individually and/or getting fitted for them. While the more advanced golfer would be better served steering away from package sets and instead look to be fitted properly, for casual golfers and newcomers a package golf club set is just the ticket.

You will get everything you need to get straight out on the course - a driver, fairway woods, a range of irons and wedges plus a putter. You’ll also get a bag, so you’re ready to get swinging straight from the purchase. They come in it various price points and some of the more high end ones such as the Callaway XR set can be quite expensive, but new golfers may not want to spend too much on a set that could quickly become unsuited to their game when they become more proficient.

Two of the best cheap golf club sets are the Wilson Prostaff SGI and the MacGregor CG3000 package sets, so to help you decide which one suits you best we've put them up against each other.

To test our package sets for review, we look at the range of clubs included, the price point and the intended player, as well as the quality of the materials used, and of course what kind of performance you can expect. Things to consider when buying a package set include the cost - generally ranging from $300 to up to $1,500 - quality, number of clubs, and of course the look.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

What is the set made up of?

Featuring a driver, fairway wood, hybrid, 6-9 iron, pitching wedge, sand wedge, putter and golf bag, the Wilson Prostaff SGI Golf Package Set is one of the best cheap golf club sets on the market, offering superb value for money.

What’s more, with there being 10 clubs provided in the set, it opens up the possibility for you to expand your bag. Perhaps you could add a lob wedge and utility iron to really sharpen up the gaps in distance.

The MacGregor CG3000 package set also has everything a new golfer needs, with the same 10 club set up as the Wilson Prostaff package which again allows for possible expansion in your set. The entire CG3000 set (except the putter) is fitted with graphite shafts instead of steel, which is lighter and should help beginner golfers produce more swing speed and get the golf ball airborne more easily. The clubs come in basic cart bag that has plenty of pockets, a good number of dividers, a decent grab handle and a main strap for carrying.

(Image credit: Future)

Looks

Taking the MacGregor set out of the box, it doesn't quite have that premium look and feel we experienced with other sets like the TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite package set or PXG's 0211 Z golf club set. However, the Wilson Prostaff and the MacGregor offerings both come in significantly cheaper at around $350.

The MacGregor set provides a lot of confidence at set up, as all the clubs have oversized profiles specifically designed for the novice player.

The driver features a handy alignment aid on the top, whilst the woods offer a lot of offset, a slicer's best friend. Along with the top end of the bag, the irons provide a thick topline, again with plenty of offset, while the putter has a fang shape with two long red sightlines that assist with aim as well as a shorter white line at the front that helps position and strike the ball centrally.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) Macgregor irons pictured outdoors (Image credit: Future)

Onto the Wilson set now, and the woods and driver look good from above, with the all black head really exposing the white alignment aid. However, we weren't huge fans of how the driver sat; the heel felt a bit upright, giving the impression that the sweet spot was smaller than it actually was.

We were particularly impressed with the look of the putter at address. It gives you major confidence in your stroke thanks to a small dot and alignment line on the traditional blade design.

Another highlight is the smart looking carry bag (pictured below), which provides you with supportive shoulder straps and four spacious pockets for your rain gear, golf balls, tees etc. When it is crammed with all these necessities, it is still extremely light, but if you did want to put it onto a trolley, then there would be no issue with it.

(Image credit: Future)

Performance

Considering the low price, both sets pleasantly surprised us in terms of performance. The CG3000 set has a 13 degree driver, which sends the ball high and is a perfect amount of loft for a beginner that tends to swing the club slower. It also feels fantastic off the face, lively and reassuringly solid.

The fairway wood and hybrid did not feel as great as the driver, however, with a much more 'dead' feel as opposed to the lovely feel you get from the big stick. We loved the flat-looking face of the fairway wood whilst the hybrid does take some getting used to as the offset on it does make it look a little ugly.

Offset is a higher handicapper's friend though so golfers will enjoy how user-friendly these clubs are. Despite the average feel, performance was fine with the fairway and hybrid.

The fairway wood comes in at 18 degrees of loft (so essentially a five wood), whilst the hybrid at 24 degrees converts to around a 4 iron. Couple this with a 6-SW iron set and the gaps are just about right for a 10-club set, with beginners and higher handicappers having plenty of clubs at their disposal to hit for a wide range of yardages.

The irons also have a superb amount of forgiveness, something that is needed for those starting out in the game, whilst the wedges and putters felt surprisingly responsive too. A slight negative is the fairway wood and hybrid, which didn't feel as springy off the face as we'd have liked.

The putter was another nice surprise, reminding us of a mix between an Odyssey #7 fang and the Rose Axis1 - it's somewhere in between those two.

The feel off the face was surprisingly good, like the driver, and the head design is great for alignment and a bit of forgiveness. Where the putter falls down is in the grip department as it has a very thin grip that is far too similar to the ones on the irons and woods. We'd much prefer a more rounded or thicker putter-specific grip as the fitted one is far too thin. You also don't get a headcover with the putter, which is not ideal as the sharp fangs will over time begin to scratch up anything the putter is next to in the bag.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Onto the Wilson Prostaff SGI, and we found the lower end of the bag to be fantastic, with the irons and putter the best performers among the setup. Fitted with a sturdy men’s regular flex shaft, the irons and wedges feel really strong whilst swinging, with the thick top line and large sweet spot making the ball feel huge when you are setup. On top of that, the ball flies very well and the clubs provide unbelievable forgiveness on off-centre strikes.

We did feel that the upper end of the bag lets the set down slightly though. The woods and the driver feel a bit more unforgiving and whippier (in the shaft) than the irons.

The driver is set at 10.5 degrees, with the fairway wood at 15. As it is a set designed for beginners, perhaps Wilson could have added a few more degrees as it can be quite difficult for the less skilled player to get the ball in the air.

The driver also feels a little dead off the face, with the noise replicating a loud thud, rather than the satisfying sound you get from other golf clubs. However, if you are a beginner to the game, then you may not be worried about the noise, and might be more concerned about propelling the ball forward.

Moving onto the putter, we found it to be very good; it was just a shame that - as with the MacGregor set - a headcover was not provided. Although it feels a little longer than perhaps your average length putter, there is plenty of grip available to adjust to a good comfort level. However, a putter is a very personal thing, so you could always visit your local professional and get it readjusted.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future/Heythrop Park) (Image credit: Future)

Overall Appeal

Both these sets provide ample performance for new golfers at a superb price point, with both package sets certainly strong in most aspects golfers consider important. They're not perfect but at this price point, you can't expect too much and overall the value for money on offer here in both options is exceptional.

The Wilson set is definitely one that you should consider, with the positives heavily outweighing the negatives. The lower, scoring end of the bag, is superb and could even rival a few of the best wedges and putters that are available on the market. I have to say that the upper end of the bag didn’t suit my eye and swing, but there is no reason why they wouldn’t suit a golfer being introduced to the game.

The MacGregor CG3000 is exceptional and provides great bang for your buck, with the driver, irons and putter standing out. The fairway wood and hybrid perform well but don't feel overly fast, and we would customize the putter if we had the choice by adding one of the best putter grips to enhance the comfort and control.

The main difference between the two sets would be that the MacGregor offers more in the long game, specifically off the tee with driver, while the Wilson set excels at the lower end of the bag, so keep that in mind when choosing.

(Image credit: Future)

Which one should you choose?

Choose the Wilson Prostaff SGI Package Set if…

- You are new to the game and want something cheap to get started

- You want irons that are easy to hit and forgiving

- You prefer to carry your bag rather than push a cart

Choose the MacGregor CG3000 Package Set if...



- You want a set of clubs that are easy to launch

- You need offset to fight a slice

- You plan to utilise the putter in the set