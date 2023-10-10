We Test A LOT Of Package Sets And This Outstanding Model Has Up To 15% Off

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to package sets, you are truly spoilt for choice. Not only are there entry levels that offer excellent value for money, but even the most recognized brands have swooped in to offer users some of the best golf club sets that money can buy.

Usually, those who invest in a golf club set are new or returning to the game and, in our experience, they are a perfect way to get all the basics in a cheap and premium package. What's more, as the Amazon Prime Big Deals Event has arrived, it is a great time to purchase a golf club set, with one our absolute favorites now up to 15% off! As the title shows, we test a lot of package sets to try and see if they are actually good products, and with models like this from Strata, and others from TaylorMade, Callaway, Wilson and many more, we have noticed that they are good performing products and beginners have a lot to gain from using them.

The Strata Women’s Set is arguably the best women's golf set that money can buy, with our review concluding that it's an "all-encompassing package set that is perfect for beginners or lady golfers wanting something more user-friendly." Such was the performance, it received 4.5 stars out of 5 and, currently, there are two variations available with discounts.

Strata Golf Package Set (16-Piece) | 15% off at Amazon

Was $599.99 Now $509.99 The 'Ultimate' set provides users with 11 clubs, bag and four headcovers, which means you can chop and change your set-up depending on how comfortable you are with each club.

Strata Women's Complete Golf Set (11-piece) | 5% off at Amazon

Was $399.99 Now $379.45 You can also get the version with eight clubs, bag and three headcovers for under $380. This is a perfect value option for those who want the basics that won't break the bank.

To begin with, the options in question feature 11 clubs, or a slightly smaller bag of 11 clubs. Either way, both contain the traditional blend of a driver, fairway wood, hybrid, irons, wedges, putter, headcovers and a bag to store and carry them in. Just for reference, the clubs which are missing in the 11-piece are the 6-iron, 8-iron and pitching wedge.

Performance-wise, there is a lot to like, with the large headed driver something which will appeal to those who are new to the game, especially as the big footprint at address makes it look impossible to miss. We also found that it was forgiving and helped get the ball airborne which, again, is perfect for those with slower swing speeds.

Along with the driver, it's clear to see that the irons have been built with forgiveness in mind, as the cavity back, wide soles and thick top lines mean they're very easy to swing at confidently. What's more, the wedges are great learner clubs, and work very nicely for basic chip and runs, recovery shots from the rough and approach shots.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

There is a lot to like about this set and, with the value of it costing less than some of the best golf drivers on the market, it will undoubtedly be a great investment that will keep you interested in the game of golf as you get better and better.