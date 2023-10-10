We Rated This Golf Shoe Five Stars And, Amazingly, It Is Almost Half Price

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Adidas shoes have adorned the feet of some of the best players in the world over the years, with their current Tour roster boasting Ryder Cup players Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and new European Sensation, Ludwig Aberg. They have always featured amongst the best golf shoes in the game, with their Tour 360 being one of the flagship models.

Adidas Tour 360 Golf Shoes | Up to 44% off at Amazon

Was $180 Now $99.99 A triumph in comfort, style and stability, we gave the Tour 360s five stars out of five in our review. What really impressed us was the snug fit, locked-in feel and the variety of color options available. Read our full adidas Tour360 22 Shoe Review

The adidas Tour 360 golf shoes have been with us for nearly two decades and, in that time, they have only seemed to get better and better. In our testing, for example, we found that the fit of the Tour 360 mimicked the natural shape of our foot and accommodated the movement of the foot in all directions, even throughout the golf swing.

What's more, we felt the shoe really wrapped itself around our foot and wasn't rigid in any way, shape or form. There's no question of the five star review this shoe received in our full review as, straight out of the box, these shoes gave no hint of rubbing or blisters which is always a potential concern with new footwear.

(Image credit: adidas)

The only minor complaint we noted was that the heel felt a little stiff. This is partly deliberate as the point of the design is to ensure that the heel feels locked in, but it is something to be aware of if you are to take advantage of this excellent deal.

This is only the slight negative in what is an incredibly stylish pair of shoes. Also, because of the technology that is crammed into the Tour 360s, we felt that these golf shoes could particularly help those players who suffer from plantar fasciitis pain.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

With regard to traction and stability, we tried this golf shoe out in dry, damp and wet conditions and, overall, there was a good amount of grip in all elements. The Tour360 has cleats directly injected into the base of the shoe which means you won't ever have to worry about losing them.

Another plus point that we really liked was that these shoes didn’t leave large unsightly indentations on the greens, something that can be particularly annoying in the winter, especially from some spiked models of golf shoes.

To further show durability, the upper features a premium rich leather which is 100% waterproof and, for peace of mind, it comes with a one-year waterproof warranty, with adidas incorporating recycled materials into the design to continue the brand's goal of ending plastic waste.

(Image credit: adidas)

We love these golf shoes and it's no surprise that they continue to prove popular on professional Tours around the world. Not only do they feature in an array of different sizes and colorways, which means there should be something for everyone, but they are excellent value in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Picking the right shoe for your golf game is crucial for both comfort and performance and, in the case of the adidas Tour 360, it covers both bases. So, if you are looking for a massive discount on some premium shoes, this might well be the deal for you.