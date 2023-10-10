We Rated This Golf Shoe Five Stars And, Amazingly, It Is Almost Half Price
After a stylish, premium shoe without the hefty price tag? This adidas Tour 360 deal might be the one for you
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Adidas shoes have adorned the feet of some of the best players in the world over the years, with their current Tour roster boasting Ryder Cup players Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and new European Sensation, Ludwig Aberg. They have always featured amongst the best golf shoes in the game, with their Tour 360 being one of the flagship models.
Adidas Tour 360 Golf Shoes | Up to 44% off at Amazon
Was $180 Now $99.99
A triumph in comfort, style and stability, we gave the Tour 360s five stars out of five in our review. What really impressed us was the snug fit, locked-in feel and the variety of color options available.
Read our full adidas Tour360 22 Shoe Review
The adidas Tour 360 golf shoes have been with us for nearly two decades and, in that time, they have only seemed to get better and better. In our testing, for example, we found that the fit of the Tour 360 mimicked the natural shape of our foot and accommodated the movement of the foot in all directions, even throughout the golf swing.
What's more, we felt the shoe really wrapped itself around our foot and wasn't rigid in any way, shape or form. There's no question of the five star review this shoe received in our full review as, straight out of the box, these shoes gave no hint of rubbing or blisters which is always a potential concern with new footwear.
The only minor complaint we noted was that the heel felt a little stiff. This is partly deliberate as the point of the design is to ensure that the heel feels locked in, but it is something to be aware of if you are to take advantage of this excellent deal.
This is only the slight negative in what is an incredibly stylish pair of shoes. Also, because of the technology that is crammed into the Tour 360s, we felt that these golf shoes could particularly help those players who suffer from plantar fasciitis pain.
With regard to traction and stability, we tried this golf shoe out in dry, damp and wet conditions and, overall, there was a good amount of grip in all elements. The Tour360 has cleats directly injected into the base of the shoe which means you won't ever have to worry about losing them.
Another plus point that we really liked was that these shoes didn’t leave large unsightly indentations on the greens, something that can be particularly annoying in the winter, especially from some spiked models of golf shoes.
To further show durability, the upper features a premium rich leather which is 100% waterproof and, for peace of mind, it comes with a one-year waterproof warranty, with adidas incorporating recycled materials into the design to continue the brand's goal of ending plastic waste.
We love these golf shoes and it's no surprise that they continue to prove popular on professional Tours around the world. Not only do they feature in an array of different sizes and colorways, which means there should be something for everyone, but they are excellent value in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.
Picking the right shoe for your golf game is crucial for both comfort and performance and, in the case of the adidas Tour 360, it covers both bases. So, if you are looking for a massive discount on some premium shoes, this might well be the deal for you.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 LST 9°
Fairway wood: Taylormade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5°
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 Raw 54M and 60T
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Tiger Woods Uses These Nike Products, And They Have 20% Off Right Now
One of the most popular brands in golf has a great sale on, with selected items getting 20% off on top of the sale price!
By Zach Bougen Published
-
PGA Pro Michael Block’s Dream Year Continues At Tiger Woods’ TW Invitational
The PGA Championship hero has been photographed with Woods and Max Homa at the prestigious private tournament
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tiger Woods Uses These Nike Products, And They Have 20% Off Right Now
One of the most popular brands in golf has a great sale on, with selected items getting 20% off on top of the sale price!
By Zach Bougen Published
-
One Of Our Favourite FootJoy Golf Shoes For Less Than $100? Sign Me Up!
FootJoy is one of the best golf shoe brands in the business, with their Fuel Golf Shoe now under $100 in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
By Zach Bougen Published
-
We Cannot Believe How Cheap This 2022 Wilson Driver Is Right Now
We have found the 2022 Wilson Staff driver with an impressive discount, act now before it's gone!
By Zach Bougen Published
-
I'm A Former Tour Pro And My Absolute Favorite Rangefinder Is 20% Off!
I have used the Bushnell Tour V5 SHIFT for a couple of years now and love it! Here's where you can get a 20% discount...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Need A Golf Ball Re-Stock? Here Are The 9 Best Amazon Prime Day Golf Ball Deals We Have Spotted
Grab a significant saving on some of our favorite golf balls during the Amazon Prime Big Day Deals sale
By David Usher Published
-
Never Mind Amazon Prime, Tiger Woods' Golf Ball Has A Great Discount Elsewhere!
Want to know what the G.O.A.T feels at impact? PGA Tour Superstore are offering a nice saving on Tiger's ball...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Get Up To 41% Off Cleveland Clubs At Amazon Right Now
Cleveland have an array of deals in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, with some of their equipment spotted at over 40% off
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Be Quick! The Rapsodo Launch Monitor Has One Of Its Lowest Discounts We Have Seen
We have seen one of the best portable launch monitors with a mega deal. Act quick in case it isn't around for long!
By Zach Bougen Published