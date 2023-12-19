We Are Big Fans Of Golf Hoodies And, Right Now, Five Of Our Favorite Models Are Reduced Before Christmas

If you were to travel back in time 20-years, the thought of wearing a hoodie on the golf course was almost sacrilege! However, over the past few years they have become more of a feature and, at most courses at least, they are seen regularly.

Such is the popularity of hoodies, a number of manufacturers now make some of the best golf hoodies on the market and, with the apparel able to be worn on and off the course, they are almost the perfect item for the golf-lover.

As mentioned, a number of brands create hoodies and, below, we have listed five of our favorite deals that we have seen on various sites. Currently, these are available in a range of colors and sizes but, given the popularity of them, they won't be around for long!

Before we reveal the final few deals, it's worth considering what makes a good golf hoodie? Well, there are several factors to consider when it comes to purchasing one, such as design, freedom of movement and versatility.

Like any item, it's worth noting what you want from your hoodie. Do you want a hoodie to keep you warm in the winter months or one that stretches and acts more as a kind of mid-layer? Do you want a design that can be used anywhere, or a smart offering that would work at any golf club? Understanding this and knowing what you are after will therefore narrow your search nicely.

One of the big things around hoodies is freedom of movement and whether they can restrict or negatively impact the swing. The hood flying around is a common point made by people so, if you can, it's worth trying on the apparel before buying it.

(Image credit: Future)