We Are Big Fans Of Golf Hoodies And, Right Now, Five Of Our Favorite Models Are Reduced Before Christmas
After a versatile hoodie that can be worn on and off the course? Well, you can currently grab a number of golf hoodies with money off
If you were to travel back in time 20-years, the thought of wearing a hoodie on the golf course was almost sacrilege! However, over the past few years they have become more of a feature and, at most courses at least, they are seen regularly.
Such is the popularity of hoodies, a number of manufacturers now make some of the best golf hoodies on the market and, with the apparel able to be worn on and off the course, they are almost the perfect item for the golf-lover.
As mentioned, a number of brands create hoodies and, below, we have listed five of our favorite deals that we have seen on various sites. Currently, these are available in a range of colors and sizes but, given the popularity of them, they won't be around for long!
adidas Cold.Rdy Hoodie | Up to 40% off at Amazon
Was $100 Now $59.61
Having tested multiple models of the Cold.Rdy Hoodie from adidas, we know that it excels in being a versatile option with warmth and comfort at the heart of the design. Available with up to 40% off, in a range of colors and sizes, it is now at its lowest ever price.
Price comparison:
$75 @ PGA TOUR Superstore
$70 @ adidas
Puma MATTR Colorblock Hoodie | Up to 42% off at Amazon
Was $95 Now $54.79
The MATTR Colorblock hoodie is a great option for those after a midlayer with the functionality of having a hood. Available in multiple colors and sizes, it is very breathable and is constructed of moisture wicking fabric.
Price comparison:
$55.99 @ Rock Bottom Golf
$94.95 @ The Golf Warehouse
Nike Dri-Fit Golf Hoodie | 25% off at The Golf Warehouse
Was $115 Now $86
Nike are one of the most iconic brands in the world, with their Dri-Fit Golf Hoodie a stylish garment that can be worn on and off the golf course. Available in three colorways and multiple sizes, it is one of the most comfortable hoodies we have ever tested.
Price comparison:
$57 @ Amazon (Limited sizes & stock available)
$97.97 @ Nike (Limited sizes & stock available)
$115 @ PGA TOUR Superstore
Before we reveal the final few deals, it's worth considering what makes a good golf hoodie? Well, there are several factors to consider when it comes to purchasing one, such as design, freedom of movement and versatility.
Like any item, it's worth noting what you want from your hoodie. Do you want a hoodie to keep you warm in the winter months or one that stretches and acts more as a kind of mid-layer? Do you want a design that can be used anywhere, or a smart offering that would work at any golf club? Understanding this and knowing what you are after will therefore narrow your search nicely.
One of the big things around hoodies is freedom of movement and whether they can restrict or negatively impact the swing. The hood flying around is a common point made by people so, if you can, it's worth trying on the apparel before buying it.
Under Armour Playoff 3.0 Hoodie | Up to 44% off at Amazon
Was $80 Now $44.80
Under Armour make some excellent hoodies and, with their Playoff 3.0 Hoodie, you get a model which has a 4-way stretch that helps movement throughout the golf swing. Although it is only available in two colorways, it should match a range of apparel.
Price comparison:
$80 @ PGA TOUR Superstore
$80 @ The Golf Warehouse
FootJoy Lifestyle Striped Hoodie | 50% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $165 Now $81.97
FootJoy are perhaps known for producing some of the best golf shoes on the market, but the brand know a thing or two about apparel, with this Lifestyle Striped Hoodie constructed from Easy Care Fabric and Prodry Fabrication for great temperature control and comfort.
