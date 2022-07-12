Want To Hole More Putts? These Deals On PuttOut Training Aids Could Help
There are some excellent deals on PuttOut gear right now via Amazon Prime Day.
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
PuttOut is one of the most recognized brands when it comes to helping your game, with the company producing some of the best golf training aids (opens in new tab) on the market. What's more, thanks its range of products, there's something for you that will help your putting stroke. As you can tell, we have been fans for a while now and we really think PuttOut aids can help you on the greens. Here, we have taken a look at some superb Amazon Prime Day deals (opens in new tab) on PuttOut equipment, with several products now considerably cheaper than their RRP.
Want To Hole More Putts? These Deals On PuttOut Training Aids Could Help
PuttOut Pro Putting Gates
Whether you fancy yourself as a bit of a croquet player or are just wanting to improve your putting stroke, the PuttOut Pro Putting Gates are an excellent way for golfers to improve their putting accuracy from the comfort of their own living room. They are currently on offer this Prime Day for a whopping 42% off. And for that price, you'll get three putting gates of varying sizes (50mm, 60mm and 70mm) and a protective pouch to store them in.
So how do you use these gates? Well, having tested similar PuttOut gates (opens in new tab) before, the quality on offer in these products and the benefits you can get from these tools make them some of the best putting aids (opens in new tab) on the market. You can use them out on the practice greens or you can combine them with a golf mat and set them up in your living room. Position the gates up at varying distances and try to roll the ball through each one working on the consistency of your ball striking. Then, once you're ready, why not head out to the practice green for the ultimate challenge; using the gates to hone in on your accuracy on breaking putts.
PuttOut Pro Putting Gates | 42% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £39.99 Now £22.99
These Putting Pro Gates are are perfect for working on your start lines and provide immediate feedback on a poor putt by rejecting pulled or pushed efforts.
PuttOut Premium Pressure Putt Trainer
Save £7 on the five-star rated PuttOut Premium Pressure Putt Trainer during Amazon Prime Day, a golf accessory we rated so highly (opens in new tab), we included it on our Editors Choice Awards list for 2022. Available for the discounted price of £22.99, this training aid will help you improve on getting the right weight on your putts.
Released back in 2021, the Premium Pressure Putt trainer disciplines players to put enough weight on the ball to strike the 'perfect putt' from whatever distance they are stood away from the tool. It works thanks to a micro-target that is situated on the back plate of the trainer which you want to line up and hit with your golf ball. If your putts weight and line are spot on, the ball will hold in the micro-target, while poorly struck shots will be returned to the player's feet, thanks to the trainer's ramp. For any golf enthusiast, this might be one of the most addictive training aids you can purchase.
PuttOut Premium Pressure Putt Trainer | 23% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £29.99 Now £22.99
A very fun, and at times very frustrating trainer, this aid is designed to simulate the exact conditions of putting into a real hole by returning the ball the same distance it would have gone past.
PuttOut Pro Golf Putting Mat
Featured at the top of our guide on the best putting mats (opens in new tab) on the market the PuttOut Pro Golf Putting Mat delivers a true feel and real-life green speeds helping you to keep practicing your putting even when you can't make it to the course. The best thing, though, is that you can currently get 23% off this impressive product during Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) which is, in our opinion, an absolute steal.
We tested this product out as part of PuttOut's Studio Bundle (opens in new tab) and were impressed at the high-quality design of these putting mats. The mat comes in gray, green, blue and black and features a number of alignment guides along the edges and middle of the mat to help you keep your stroke square through impact. The mat is 240 x 50 cm in size which makes it the perfect size to lay in your living room. It is also constructed of a heavy-rubber backing, which won't scratch or move on any hard surface when you stand on it.
It is compatible with most putting cups, but the great thing about this mat is that you don't even need a cup as the alignment markings on the putter allow you to practice a variety of skills, from pace putting to alignment. But if you want to start hitting the perfect putt more often, then why not combine this putting mat with the PuttOut Trainer and Gates listed above, to give you the perfect indoor golf training set. These are some of our favorite aids on the market and you can pick up all three on Amazon Prime Day for just £100!
PuttOut Pro Golf Putting Mat | 23% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £69.99 Now £53.49
We have been fans of the PuttOut Pro Mat for a while now. It is ideal for working on your putting anywhere, can be folded away nicely, and right now has 23% off.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
- Matt Cradock Freelance Staff Writer
- Ed Carruthers Writer
-
-
One Of The Best Golf Watches Has 36% Off On Amazon Prime Day
Are you looking for a reliable golf GPS Watch? Then check out this fantastic Amazon Prime Day deal here
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Open Championship Tee Times - First Two Rounds
Check out tee times for rounds one and two of the 150th Open at St Andrews
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
One Of The Best Golf Watches Has 36% Off On Amazon Prime Day
Are you looking for a reliable golf GPS Watch? Then check out this fantastic Amazon Prime Day deal here
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Save Nearly $100 On The FlightScope Mevo Launch Monitor This Amazon Prime Day
Looking for a reliable launch monitor on a budget? Grab a bargain on the FlightScope Mevo, one of the best portable monitors on the market
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Get As Much As 38% Off On Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls Right Now
Looking for a premium performing golf ball that won't break the bank? Then this deal on Amazon Prime Day is for you
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Looking For A Cheap Golf Rangefinder? Get 40% Off This Popular Model On Prime Day
Grab yourself a bargain on the Mileseey Professional Precision Golf Rangefinder during Amazon Prime Day
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
5 Reasons Why You Should Start Practicing With Headphones
Often get distracted while hitting balls on the range? Perhaps wearing headphones could provide the added focus you require
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
A Five Star Launch Monitor For Less Than £200? Yes It Is Possible On Amazon Prime Day
Check out this huge offer on one of the best portable launch monitors in the business.
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Get 20% Off This Editor's Choice Push Cart During Amazon Prime Day
In the market for a new golf trolley? Grab a bargain on the BagBoy Nitron golf push cart during prime day
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Our Favorite Package Set Is 30% Off On Amazon Prime Day
If you want to get into the game or you know someone who does, this package set deal is the one for you.
By Sam Tremlett • Published