US Open Weather 2026: Day-By-Day Forecast For Shinnecock Hills

The US Open returns to Shinnecock Hills after two hugely controversial stagings in 2004 and 2018, but will the weather have an impact this week?

The greens are testing at the best of times at the Long Island venue, but on the last two US Opens held here they became almost unplayable.

As after the USGA let the greens dry out, the wind whipped around Shinnecock Hills and some tough pin placements became borderline impossible.

The USGA will not make the same mistake again, so we shouldn't get the sight of greens being watered during a round - but the weather will also be crucial to how the course will be set up.

And there could be a few tricky spells for players to navigate throughout the week, but the one constant menace looks to be the persistent wind that will be sweeping across the Hamptons all week.

Here's the day-by-day weather guide for the US Open.

US Open 2026 weather forecast at Shinnecock Hills

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tuesday 16 June - Practice day

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A beautiful day for golf is forecast for Tuesday with a comfortabke 72 degrees fahrenheit, only moderate north westerly winds and a 0% chance of rain - almost a perfect day to get some prep done.

Wednesday 17 June - Practice day

A switch of wind for Wednesday with a south easterly breeze possibly bringing some rain to Shinnecock Hills, with a 40% chance of precipitation in the forecast but nothing that should really impact the course apart from a slight softening if rain is persistent.

Thursday 18 June - First round

After the calm of practice, the storm of the tournament could really hit our players, and it looks like the early starters could have a big advantage if the forecast is correct with rain and possible thunderstorms approaching.

The wind will change from south to south westerly but it's the strength of it that will be the issue, as Thursday is set to be the windiest day of the week with general speeds maxing out at 22mph but crucially gusts topping 30mph!

Throw in that 40% chance of storms hitting in the afternoon and those out early will be keen to get back in the hut as soon as possible as it could be pretty dicey for the late bunch.

Friday 19 June - Second round

Just the 20% chance of rain and no storms on Friday, but any delays could mean a backlog of first-round finishers on the course early - when they'll be treated to some sunnier weather but still with a decent breeze to contend with.

Wind speed of 8-16mph won't strike fear into these top players, but it's those gusts again, with a max if 24mph that could cause a few issues.

Saturday 20 June - Third round

Another new wind direction on Saturday with a westerly breeze starting the day and the strength building as the day goes on - this could be another good day for early starters and maybe somebody to stick a low one in on 'Moving Day' before conditions worsen.

Gusts could reach 27mph in the afternoon on what is forecast to be the warmest day of the week possibly reaching 80.

Sunday 21 June - Final round

And for championship Sunday - around 76 degrees and a 20% chance of rain so we should be clear of any precipitation. Winds will come from the west to south west and at least will be consistent throughout the day, with a speed of 16mph at most but gusts again being stronger at up to 24mph.

So this US Open will be won by a player who really can control his ball in the wind.