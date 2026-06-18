Nike Unveils 'Greetings From The Hamptons' Special Edition U.S. Open Golf Shoes

Nike always releases special edition shoes for the men's Majors and after two releases at the Masters and PGA Championship, we now see three more pairs for the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

The story here is based around the course itself and where it is situated. Shinnecock Hills is located in The Hamptons, an affluent area on Long Island, New York hence why the collection is known as 'Greetings from the Hamptons'. But more importantly the shoes seek to celebrate the course itself and how tough it is when a Major Championship comes to town. As such the three models feature design elements which pay homage to the treacherous course layout, at times howling winds, and the deceptive greens which have occasionally caused havoc in Majors - see 2004 U.S. Open.

There are three models included in the collection, including the Victory Tour 4, the Next% Tour 3, and finally the Air Max 90 G.

The Victory Tour 4 features a nautical color scheme in a soft baby blue whilst it also features other nautical elements such as the designs towards the heel and on the tongue. We expect Rory McIlroy to wear this shoe during the 2026 U.S. Open.

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Next we have the Next% Tour 3, which has a shinier exterior than the Tour 4 above, but has similar elements such as the Hamptons inspired insole and box design which I must admit, are pretty cool. We expect Brooks Koepka to wear this shoe during the tournament.