Treat The Golfer In Your Life This Christmas And Save Big With $700 Savings On Stewart Golf Electric Trolleys
Golf Monthly experts rate these remote control golf trolleys as some of the best available, on offer right now in these brilliant Christmas golf deals
With Christmas just around the corner, tons of fantastic golf deals are available. So if you're searching for the perfect Christmas gift for a golfer in your life, there are plenty of great options to choose from.
It might be a bit of a stretch to think of these as Christmas gifts, but we have discovered excellent discounts on tried and tested remote-controlled golf trolleys from Stewarts Golf. If you’re feeling generous or treating yourself during the holiday season, these deals on some of the best remote control trolleys including our best-in guide – the Vertx Remote and also the Q Follow are well worthy of consideration.
Below we've added what we think are the best deals on Stewarts Golf electric trolleys. However, if you're not looking for a golf trolley this Christmas but need inspiration – Stewarts Golf also currently has up to 60% off sale. You'll find big savings on golf bags and accessories, including the top-rated Nero Cart Bag.
For the perfect golf-themed Christmas gift, Golf Monthly's Christmas Gift Guide has plenty of great ideas as well.
Vertx Remote Carbon 20% Off at Stewart Golf
Was $2,199 Now $1,749
Save 20% on our best in guide remote-controlled golf trolley. The Vertx Remote features the familiar Stewart Golf design and offers a class-leading remote control experience. There are various discounts and models on offer with either 27 or 45-hole battery capacity – but the Carbon 27-hole has the biggest reduction with $450 off.
Read our full Stewart Golf Vertx Remote Trolley review
Q Follow Black 22% Off at Stewart Golf
Was $3,249 Now $2,549
Save 22% Like its Vertx sibling the Stewart Golf Q Follow gets a much coveted spot in our best remote control golf trolleys guide as the easiest to use. We felt it offered a unique follow functionality for a completely hands-free experience. There's a huge $700 off the Black edition with 36-hole battery, but other options to choose from with slightly lesser but worthy reductions.
Read our full Stewart Golf Q Follow review
Why buy a remote control golf trolley
Golf Monthly's resident remote control golf trolley expert Dan Parker, summed up the benefits of owning an electric trolley by saying, "Golf can be hard enough, so any help is usually welcome, and the best golf carts do just that. They allow us the enjoyment of walking the course without having to carry our bags, saving energy and hopefully a few shots along the way."
The latest electric golf trolleys take these benefits up a notch, packed with golfer-friendly tech and are a great alternative to the best golf push carts. We've tested and reviewed both the Stewart Golf models that have the biggest Christmas golf discounts, and they come highly recommended. The Vertx Remote also grabbed an Editors Choice Award last year – its Q Follow sibling grabbed that award the year before and they share very similar and user-friendly features.
Both come armed with a pocket-sized handset allowing you to control the speed and direction of the trolley without ever having to guide it by hand. The more expensive flagship model – the Q Follow gets even smarter with the very clever 'Follow mode'. Meaning the Q will follow you around the course. However, if required, you can switch to the remote control, but either way, the degree of freedom the hands-free experience offers on both models can be a real game changer for golfers.
We highly recommend both these models largely because the performance is so good, and we rarely see them on offer as well. Any golfer unwrapping one on Christmas Day is likely to be very happy indeed.
Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.
