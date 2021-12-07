The Callaway Supersoft ball review revealed a two-piece soft golf ball that aimed to deliver distance and feel.

Also in the same price bracket is the two-piece Titleist Velocity golf ball which focuses on providing maximum distance.

So we put them head to head to see which would be the best option for those looking for distance and feel in a value for money golf ball.

Titleist Velocity vs Callaway Supersoft Golf Balls

Looks

Both balls come in white as standard, with the Velocity having 350 round dimples and the Supersoft 332 of the standard Callaway hexagonal dimples.

Whilst the Velocity also comes in matte orange, green and pink, the Supersoft really paints the town with five extra options of yellow and then matte red, orange, pink and green.

If you like something different with your ball numbers then the Velocity also has double numbers on their coloured options.

The Supersoft side stamp on the Callaway looks a bit industrial with the text in a black bar, but some may find that a bit more visually appealing for alignment than the Velocity text and arrows.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Feel

As you might expect, the Callaway Supersoft lived up to its name on and around the green with feel that will not endanger anyone with delicate ears.

The Titleist Velocity by contrast was a little firmer and gave more audible feedback for these touch shots. although the feel was still medium to soft.

Flight

With both the driver and the 7-iron the Velocity was flying higher than the Supersoft, which will be due to the aerodynamics on the NaZ+ ionomer cover generating more spin on full shots. A higher flight with more spin will be good for approach shots into greens.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Distance

In testing at using Trackman at SGGT studios, both balls were pretty consistent with the 7-iron, but the Velocity had the edge with the driver by a few yards.

However there were pretty good results from both balls as they are among the longest in the market so will be worth considering by those looking for more distance.

Control

The lower spin and softer feel of the Supersoft did not lend itself as much to control around the greens. The firmer feel and better cover gave the Velocity the edge with chips and also with the putter as the better audible feedback will probably suit most players.

However in the bigger scheme of things both balls are relatively lower spin, so if you want more spin for maximum control you should look check out the best premium golf balls guide.

Which ball should you choose?

Whilst both these balls are two piece balls with a wide range of colour options in the same price bracket, they are aimed at different players.

If a softer feel is the key thing you want from a ball then the Callaway Supersoft will give you good distance with a feel like your head hitting the pillow.

If you prefer more control around the green and a bit more feedback from your putter and a little more distance off the tee, the Titleist Velocity is the one to go for.