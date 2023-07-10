Rory McIlroy's Driver Is On Sale This Prime Day - And It's The Lowest Price I've Seen
The Northern Irishman is known for being one of the biggest hitters on the PGA Tour and his specific model is on sale right now.
Rory McIlroy has been one of the biggest hitters on the PGA Tour for a long time. He is well known in the golfing world for his phenomenal driving stats and at present, he currently sits first on the PGA Tour for total driving distance, with his longest drive this season coming in at a whopping 388 yards. While the Northern Irishman does put a lot of work into improving his swing and power, part of his impressive abilities with the big stick comes down to the club he uses. And like many other players on the tour, he opts to use the TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus driver. This is one of the newest and most exciting clubs to be released in recent memory, and is currently available during Amazon Prime Day for a 14 percent discount - one of the best Amazon Prime Day golf deals going, and I believe the lowest price I have seen for this driver.
TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Driver | 14% off at Amazon
Was $629.99 Now $535.49
Perhaps one of the most exciting deals available during Amazon Prime Day, the Stealth 2 Plus is now on sale for the lowest price we've seen.
Read our full TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Driver Review.
It is an upgrade on the excellent Stealth Plus driver that was released back in 2022 by TaylorMade. Having rigorously put it to the test, we've found this to be an excellent all-round model that is ideal for any player looking for a compact, yet un-intimidating option off the tee. It is one of the best golf drivers on the market at the minute and its premium glossy black and red aesthetics certainly stand out.
- Read our full TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Driver Review
The new model has a more red carbon-wood face too. That face is two grams lighter than its predecessor and comes with 'inverted cone technology' which TaylorMade claim helps to improve the forgiveness on offer. Indeed we certainly noticed that out on the golf course too. The face feels powerful through impact and while it was a little more muted, we think many will still enjoy the lively feel of this driver.
The 2023 model performed well in comparison to the original and delivered more head and ball speed but did launch lower than the Stealth Plus. It carried a little longer too, but the overall distance between the two drivers was fairly similar. Given all of this, it comes as no surprise that McIlroy uses this driver and it is great to see a new club as good as this on offer right now, with nearly $100 off. It is worth saying that left and right handed models are on offer, with different shafts and different lofts as well.
- See his full setup - Rory McIlroy What's In The Bag?
TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Driver | 14% off at Amazon
Was $629.99 Now $535.49
We do not expect this deal to be around long given the quality of the golf club, the price, and the calibre of player who uses it.
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. He is regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy and uses his background, having written extensively on golf in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
Having obtained a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool, Ed has recently changed paths into journalism and just last year achieved his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
He has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including Premier League managers, All Blacks Coaches and Grand Slam tennis superstars. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. And when he's not writing for Golf Monthly, you'll find him producing news and feature articles for the MailOnline's sports desk, where he covers everything from football to rugby union.
During his weekends off, you'll likely find Ed heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs with his friends, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club in Surrey. Ed also plays the saxophone, can tell you some pretty terrible dad jokes and can knock up a very tasty carbonara!
-
-
Planning A Golf Holiday? The Ogio 2023 Travel Cover Is On Sale During Prime Day
Ogio are a leader when it comes to producing some of the best golf travel bags in the game.
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Sepp Straka Wins John Deere Classic After Missing Out On 59
Straka carded the lowest round of his PGA Tour career to pick up a second PGA Tour title
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Planning A Golf Holiday? The Ogio 2023 Travel Cover Is On Sale During Prime Day
Ogio are a leader when it comes to producing some of the best golf travel bags in the game.
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals 2023
Prime Day is coming up and this is our hub page where we will post all the best deals and information.
By Sam Tremlett • Last updated
-
5 Best Oakley Sunglasses Deals This Prime Day
Need a new pair of shades? You can't go wrong with these Oakley deals...
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
The Secret Srixon Z-Star XV Buy One Get One Free Prime Day Deal
Pick up two dozen Srixon Z-Star XV golf balls for the price of one dozen!
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Our 15 Favourite Booze Deals This Prime Day
Take a look at some of our favourite deals on alcohol during this Amazon Prime Day.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Up To 31% Off Callaway Golf Balls This Amazon Prime Day
If you need more golf balls then Amazon Prime Day is a great way to stock up.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Best Golf Gear To Buy For £100/$100 This Prime Day
We look at some of the best deals to buy on a budget for this Prime Day.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Golf Tech You Need This Prime Day
We take a look at some of the best golf tech available on Amazon Prime Day.
By Sam Tremlett • Published