Rory McIlroy's Driver Is On Sale This Prime Day - And It's The Lowest Price I've Seen

Rory McIlroy has been one of the biggest hitters on the PGA Tour for a long time. He is well known in the golfing world for his phenomenal driving stats and at present, he currently sits first on the PGA Tour for total driving distance, with his longest drive this season coming in at a whopping 388 yards. While the Northern Irishman does put a lot of work into improving his swing and power, part of his impressive abilities with the big stick comes down to the club he uses. And like many other players on the tour, he opts to use the TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus driver. This is one of the newest and most exciting clubs to be released in recent memory, and is currently available during Amazon Prime Day for a 14 percent discount - one of the best Amazon Prime Day golf deals going, and I believe the lowest price I have seen for this driver.

It is an upgrade on the excellent Stealth Plus driver that was released back in 2022 by TaylorMade. Having rigorously put it to the test, we've found this to be an excellent all-round model that is ideal for any player looking for a compact, yet un-intimidating option off the tee. It is one of the best golf drivers on the market at the minute and its premium glossy black and red aesthetics certainly stand out.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The new model has a more red carbon-wood face too. That face is two grams lighter than its predecessor and comes with 'inverted cone technology' which TaylorMade claim helps to improve the forgiveness on offer. Indeed we certainly noticed that out on the golf course too. The face feels powerful through impact and while it was a little more muted, we think many will still enjoy the lively feel of this driver.

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

The 2023 model performed well in comparison to the original and delivered more head and ball speed but did launch lower than the Stealth Plus. It carried a little longer too, but the overall distance between the two drivers was fairly similar. Given all of this, it comes as no surprise that McIlroy uses this driver and it is great to see a new club as good as this on offer right now, with nearly $100 off. It is worth saying that left and right handed models are on offer, with different shafts and different lofts as well.

