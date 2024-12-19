These Are The 9 Gifts Golfers Actually Want For Christmas...

Buying a Christmas present for a golfer may at first seem like a straightforward task. After all, it’s an equipment-heavy pastime with a huge range of gift options available. But it’s the sheer volume of kit on offer, from clubs to balls, clothing to footwear, training aids to tech, that might leave your head spinning. Unless, of course, said golfer has supplied you with a Christmas list.

The reality is that each golfer has their wants and needs, and it's likely that no two are the same. While one may be hoping to receive one of the most forgiving drivers in their (large) stocking, another would be far happier with one of the best rangefinders neatly wrapped up and placed beneath the tree. Of course, a Christmas gift is best if it’s a surprise, so while I’d suggest nudging the intended recipient for a few ideas to help you narrow it down, I’ve compiled a list of the golf presents that I’d like to receive… and why they might just be right for the golfer in your life.

While it would be wonderful to find a set of the new Mizuno JPX925 Hot Metal irons under the tree, I’ve generally focused on somewhat more affordable gifts, with a couple of premium priced choices in there as well, in case someone is feeling generous!

PuttOut AirBreak putting mat

(Image credit: Future)

I’ve been using PuttOut’s medium size putting mat for sometime now. It’s safe to say I’m a big fan. Paired with the brand’s Premium Pressure Trainer and mirror it’s improved my putting stroke as well as being therapeutic, providing me with a way of relaxing for an hour or so. But my head was turned when I saw the AirBreak earlier this year.

Unlike your regular putting mat, this can be adjusted using hydraulics to deliver an almost unlimited range of breaking putts; ​​AirBreak can create up to 7.5% of side slope as well as an uphill or downhill slope of 3%.

The thought of being able to practice breaking putts inside is hugely appealing, adding another dimension to my indoor putting sessions. It’s the most expensive items on my list but it looks to be worth every cent, especially with temperatures in my home city of Chicago currently well below freezing. If you need any more convincing, why not read Joe Ferguson’s glowing review .

Read our full PuttOUT AirBreak Putting Mat Review

Odyssey Square to Square Jailbird putter

(Image credit: Future)

A new putting mat might just require a new putter. And I've got my eyes on Odyssey’s Square to Square Jailbird model. I’ve yet to try a reverse torque putter but I’m intrigued enough to take the plunge; the idea here is the centre shafted design helps to keep the putter face square relative to the path of your stroke.

The Jailbird isn’t cheap by any means but it’s less expensive than the L.A.B putters that have helped popularize this style of putter. I was taken with the striking black and white head design when I spotted Rickie Fowler using it back in 2023 to win the Rocket Mortgage tourney in Detroit. More importantly I was encouraged to read that Golf Monthly’s Sam De’Ath liked the Versa-style colors and the putter in general.

Read our full Odyssey Square 2 Square Jailbird Putter Review

Ping Anser D 2024 putter

(Image credit: Future)

The fact that I’m wanting to try a stroke-balance putter like the Jailbird above should tell you that I like putters and I like tinkering. If money was no object I’d have a collection of flatsticks as numerous as Brad Faxon’s.

While no putter can ever help me roll the rock like Faxon, I get a lot of enjoyment from trying! So I’ve included the 2024 Ping Anser D on my list as well, in case I don’t get on with the Odyssey. It can replace my beloved but well-worn Anser 2, with the milled face of the newer model a serious upgrade.

Read our full Ping 2024 Anser D Putter Review

Spornia SPG-5 practice net

(Image credit: Spornia)

Having mentioned just how cold the winters are here in Chicago, the compact practice net from Spornia would be greatly received. At 5.5ft square, it’s a smaller version of the heralded SPG-8 and would fit nicely into our apartment. I love the design - the clear target, the added protection of the side panels and its ability to return the ball to you - though I think I'd stick to practice balls when using it indoors. At under $200 it’s pretty keenly priced, too, given the brand's reputation for quality. We reviewed the larger SPG-8 model and rated it highly.

Saplize Chipping Net

(Image credit: Future)

If I'm not fortunate enough to receive the Spornia net then the far more affordable chipping net from Saplize would be a fine alternative. For less than $60 you get the net, eight foam balls and a mat, which features three varied surfaces to replicate different lies. If you just want the net, this can be yours for just $40.

While practicing your short game is advisable year round, this easy-to-assemble net would make it possible to do so during the winter months, thanks to the foam balls that allow for indoor use. I could happily spend many an hour channeling my inner Dan Grieve with the Saplize!

Read our full Saplize Chipping Net review

TaylorMade Hi-Toe 4 wedge

(Image credit: Future)

Speaking of Dan Grieve, the Hi-Toe wedges are his weapon of choice around the greens. For me, that's about as good a recommendation as you can get; I've practically worn out the pages of his 3 Releases short game book. I've been loyal to Vokeys for a while but if a wedge is good enough for Dan... the full-face grooves are especially appealing. The Hi-Toe 4 received plenty of praise when we reviewed it back in the summer. All told, it's a great present for any short-game wizard... or apprentice!

Read our full TaylorMade Hi-Toe 4 Wedge Review

New Balance 997 SL spikeless shoes

(Image credit: Future)

I’ve been reluctant to convert to the 'sneaker disguised as a golf shoe' trend. Yes, they look great on Tommy Fleetwood and others, but I’m not convinced I could pull them off. However, this offering from New Balance has me sold. I own a couple of pairs of the brand's 997 sneakers and love the look and the comfort, so figure that I’d feel right at home in this spikeless golf edition.

Read our full New Balance 997 SL Golf Shoe Review

(Image credit: Future)

Every Christmas list needs a true stocking filler. So here’s mine. The FootJoy Pure Touch Limited is the cashmere sweater of golf gloves. Made from exceptionally soft Cabretta leather, in traditional white with the iconic and timeless FJ logo on the velcro fastener, it would, in my case, add a touch of class to a golf game that is seriously lacking in that department. Don't they say 'look good, play good'?

Read our full FootJoy Pure Touch Limited Golf Glove Review

Peter Millar Rain Walker jacket

(Image credit: Future)

It goes without saying that you want a rain jacket to keep you dry. You also need to be able to swing away without too much restriction. While many of the best rain jackets for golf achieve both of these well, they don’t all look great while doing it.

Of course aesthetics are subjective, but I prefer a single-color, classically styled without any unnecessary bells and whistles. Peter Millar does this well. I already own the US brand’s Shield pullover (which would also make a great Christmas gift) and it’s performed admirably so there’s little risk in adding the Rain Walker, complete with a full-length zipper, to my wardrobe. If you need further proof, the jacket received the full five stars when we reviewed it.