What Clubs Does Justin Thomas Use And Why Are Titleist Golf Balls So Popular? This Week On Kick Point

Hello all, I've recovered from my jet lag coming back from the beautiful US of A and in a dramatic turn of events, I'm fired up!

The World Cup has started, England are one for one and now a potential all-timer of a US Open at Shinnecock Hills is underway. Life is good.

To mark the occasion, this week's show is presented by our friends at Titleist - did you know this the 78th US Open in a row in which the Pro V1 is the most popular ball in the field? What does that tell you? Joe and I delve into the reasons why that is whilst also taking a deep dive into one of the most exciting players in the field this week, Justin Thomas.

Tune into this week's episode on Spotify, Youtube and anywhere else you get your podcasts to get your weekly golf gear fix! Cheers!