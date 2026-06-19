What Clubs Does Justin Thomas Use And Why Are Titleist Golf Balls So Popular? This Week On Kick Point
Will these clubs fire JT to his third major victory at Shinnecock this week?
Conor Keenan
Hello all, I've recovered from my jet lag coming back from the beautiful US of A and in a dramatic turn of events, I'm fired up!
The World Cup has started, England are one for one and now a potential all-timer of a US Open at Shinnecock Hills is underway. Life is good.
To mark the occasion, this week's show is presented by our friends at Titleist - did you know this the 78th US Open in a row in which the Pro V1 is the most popular ball in the field? What does that tell you? Joe and I delve into the reasons why that is whilst also taking a deep dive into one of the most exciting players in the field this week, Justin Thomas.
Tune into this week's episode on Spotify, Youtube and anywhere else you get your podcasts to get your weekly golf gear fix! Cheers!
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Dan has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. He graduated with a Master's degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and looks after equipment reviews and buying guides, specializing in golf shoes, golf bags, golf trolleys, and apparel reviews. Dan is also a co-host of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 8, and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in Worcestershire.
Dan's current What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist GTS2
Fairway: Titleist GTS3 15°, Ping G440 Max 21°
Hybrid: Titleist GT3 24°
Irons: Ping i230 (5-9)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM11 46-10F, 50-10F, 54-08M, 60-04T
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grip: Golf Pride Multi Compound full swing grips & Golf Pride Reverse Taper putter grip
- Conor KeenanGear & Ecommerce Writer
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