TaylorMade Stealth vs Stealth 2 Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

TaylorMade Stealth 2 vs Stealth Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

TaylorMade's history of producing some of the best drivers on the market is what makes the brand an industry leader and a favorite among touring professionals. Having tested some of the best TaylorMade drivers over the years, we've watched as the brand have implemented some of the most cutting-edge driver technology in their offerings like the superb SIM2 Max or the ever-reliable M4 driver. Each year the brand has endeavored to come up with something new to break tradition and implement new technology and that remains the case in 2023.

This year, TaylorMade has launched their much anticipated upgrade on the TaylorMade Stealth driver, the Stealth 2. Its predecessor, the Stealth, was created with a groundbreaking piece of golf technology that certainly shook up the golfing world when it came to club face technology. While the brand has chosen not to drastically alter what they have achieved in the Stealth driver - don't change what isn't broken right? - there is still a lot to talk about with their latest club fine-tuning much of what the Stealth got right last year. But how does the Stealth 2 stack up against its predecesor?

Well, having rigorously tested both clubs, below we have put both the Stealth and Stealth 2 drivers head-to-head to asses the performance benefits on offer in each model and help you decide which may be best for your needs as a golfer. Alongside the Stealth 2, this year has seen some huge advances in technology within drivers, demonstrated by the likes of Callaway Paradym and PING G430.

Image 1 of 2 Stealth Driver (Image credit: Future) Stealth 2 Driver (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Looks

So, let's start off by assessing the cosmetics of both clubs, where there is no doubt that TaylorMade has produced two simply stunning drivers that deliver a very sleek and premium aesthetic, fitting to the name 'Stealth'. While they may be rivalled for the title of most outlandish driver by the carbon blue color print on the Callaway Paradym, the Stealth 2 continues the excellent black and red colorway that was very popular in its predecessor.

The main difference to note in the aesthetics is that the clubhead on the 2022 model comes with a matte black finish on the crown. The Stealth 2, meanwhile, boasts a more gloss carbon finish, which may or may not be to everyone's preference, but does make the club seem a little more confidence inspiring at address compared to the matte finish on the previous version.

Image 1 of 2 Stealth Driver at address (Image credit: Future) Stealth 2 Driver at address (Image credit: Future)

Underneath, both clubs come with a black sole that features flashes of red detailing, with the Stealth 2 perhaps boasting a little more color thanks to the Carbon Reinforced Composite Ring technology that backs the clubhead. The final thing to note here is the red Carbonwood face, which is present on both models and adds a very cool look to both clubs. On closer inspection the Stealth 2's face may be slightly brighter than the original, but there isn't much in it if that is true.

Technology

Back in 2022, TaylorMade made a revolutionary step introducing the 'Carbonwood' age of drivers to the golfing market. Boasting a carbon face that utilises 60 layers of lightweight carbon fiber, TaylorMade has endeavoured, in their standard Stealth, the Stealth Plus and Stealth HD models, to design a suite of clubs that can offer exceptional distances, greater energy transfer and more forgiveness using the Carbonwood face.

Many Tour professionals including the likes of Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler all chose to use the Stealth, in a bid to maximize yardage gains off the tee. And while its performance was not a massive jump forwards in terms of the benefits that the SIM2 offered, the brand has convincingly raised the bar with the Stealth driver.

Image 1 of 2 TaylorMade Stealth Carbonwood face (Image credit: Future) Stealth 2 Driver Carbonwood Face (Image credit: MHopley)

Thanks to a bit of fine-tuning, it seems the Stealth 2 has pushed that bar even higher, with our testers noting more gains on what was an already excellent driver. TaylorMade has lightened the 60 layers of Carbon Twist face by 2 grams, that has expanded the COR to allow for a larger sweet spot and better performance from strikes across the face.

This boost also comes from a new face design, which includes what TaylorMade are calling 'Inverted Cone Technology', which makes the club much more forgiving, delivering excellent ball speeds and forgiveness on off-center strikes. The original Stealth was already one of the best drivers for forgiveness but it seems the refinements that have been made to the Stealth 2 make the 2023 model a winning upgrade.

Feel

As you'd expect, when we first heard TaylorMade was using carbon fiber in the face of it's driver, like many, we were skeptical - but any questions on how the club would feel at impact were quickly eliminated during testing. The brand seem to understand the importance of sound and feel, with the Stealth offering a powerful yet satisfying noise when struck well on the face.

And in the 2023 offering, we can gladly say that feeling remains the same, as the Stealth 2 driver delivers a powerful sensation when struck and even the miss-hits feel as though there is no drop in ball speed. While it is a little more muted compared to some of the other best drivers for distance, the feel here is a winner and will please many.

Image 1 of 2 Neil Tappin testing the Stealth driver (Image credit: Future) Neil Tappin testing the Stealth 2 driver (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Performance

Lastly, let's talk performance, as we've already noted, the Stealth 2 is more of an evolution rather than a revolution on its predecessor, with the performance on offer being more more fine-tuned to improve the consistency of the club. We originally tested the Stealth driver up against the SIM2 Max to see how these clubs differed, and overall the Stealth delivered impressive ball speeds and consistent spin rates - creating long and satisfying ball flights. It really impressed with its accuracy though, and of 11 drives we struck on the course at Bramshaw Golf Club during our testing day back in 2022, seven landed on the fairways with the other four missing marginally. A seriously impressive debut for what was set to be a revolutionary driver.

(Image credit: Future)

Looking at the Stealth 2 now, its forgiveness is a step-up on its predecessor. We found here was that our ball flight remained pretty consistent throughout testing, and from our data, spin rates from all shots only fluctuated about 800 rpm. In the original Stealth that fluctuation in spin rate was more around 1000rpm. The Stealth 2 did spin a little more than the original, but that is not a deal breaker as we could alter our shaft-loft to dial that spin down and help improve our overall distance.

So which is best for you? Well, in short, both are two of the best drivers for distance on the market. Both are extremely versatile drivers that will please golfers of all abilities. Although, due to it being slightly less forgiving, the original Stealth would probably perform better in the hands of lower handicap players. If you are looking to save a bit of money on a state-of-the-art driver, the original Stealth is the way to go as it still offers much of what the 2023 offering has, but will now come in at a slightly lower price thanks to the release of the Stealth 2. But if you are in the market for a high-performing driver that'll help you smash the ball down the fairway with added forgiveness, then the Stealth 2 is the definitely way to go.

Which club should you choose?

Choose the TaylorMade Stealth if...

- You want to save a bit of money on a top-spec driver

- You want a driver that can deliver excellent distance off the tee

- You're looking for a driver that delivers strong ball flights and excellent ball speeds

Choose the TaylorMade Stealth 2 if…

- You want a forgiving driver on off-centre strikes

- You are looking for a driver that, at address, is sleek but confidence-inspiring

- You want to increase your ball speed and length off the tee