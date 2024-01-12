TaylorMade Qi10 vs Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

When it comes to the best golf drivers on the market, TaylorMade and Callaway are names that rank near the top, with the companies producing premium performing gear for decades now!

The best Callaway drivers and best TaylorMade drivers have been used by both professionals and amateurs, with their 2024 offerings arriving on the market to much fanfare and expectation.

Specifically, TaylorMade have released the Qi10 and Callaway the Paradym Ai Smoke Max, with both models featuring various heads depending on skill set and ability. However, in this piece, we are focusing on the standard models, specifically their technology, looks, feel and performance, to find out which one is best for your golf game and which one is better.

Having vigorously tested both models, we know that both excel in a number of aspects but, like any golf clubs, there are indeed areas where one tops the other. So, in this piece, we have compared both models to pinpoint their strengths and weaknesses.

Technology

When it comes to research and development, arguably no brands put in more effort than TaylorMade and Callaway, with both their newest drivers featuring a lot of technology to maximize performance.

We begin with the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max, which builds on the success of the original Paradym family. This time around, as the name suggests, Ai is more prominent, with the tag line of this driver: ‘Sweeter From Every Spot’. Essentially, this means a bigger hitting area, a concept it has created by advancing its Ai Smart Face technology, using swing dynamics from thousands of real golfers.

A lot has gone into this driver, with the swing dynamics including swing speed, club delivery, and face orientation just prior to impact. This information has then been inputted into its Ai system and has produced a whole new face which Callaway says creates micro deflections across various points of the striking area, essentially producing multiple sweet spots! In addition to this, the back of the Max features a moveable weight towards the rear which Callaway says offers 19 yards of flight adjustability.

Image 1 of 2 Qi10 at address (Image credit: Future) Paradym Ai Smoke Max at address (Image credit: Future)

Has the Callaway trumped the TaylorMade Qi10 then? Well, technology-wise, you could argue it has, but that isn't to say the Qi10 lacks in this department, far from it in fact! For 2024, TaylorMade has aimed to maximize the MOI without compromising ball speed. This has been achieved with a re-engineered third generation 60X Carbon Twist Face, something which was originally introduced to us in 2022 with the original Stealth.

Along with the Carbon Twist Face, there is also a new supporting structure to promote faster ball speeds and improve the durability of the face. What's more, like the Paradym Ai Smoke Max, TaylorMade have introduced a brand new, larger address footprint and a lower CG projection, which should help aid forgiveness.

Both, then, are crammed with technology and, in all honesty, there isn't much to split the two. If we were to choose though, we would say the Callaway edges it ever so slightly.

Looks

So, there's not much to split the two when it comes to technology, so maybe looks is where we find the main differences... Well we begin with the TaylorMade Qi10, which has seen a significant change over its predecessor, the Stealth 2.

First things first, the brand have moved away from the matte black crown and dark red face, with the Qi10 featuring a more subtle and less garish black which we couldn’t be happier about. Along with the color change, it now has a more rounded profile, which is a real delight at address, with TaylorMade introducing a really handy and unobtrusive white accent line along the top edge that significantly helps the alignment process.

The TaylorMade Qi10 (Image credit: Future)

All things positive in the TaylorMade camp then and, in the case of Callaway's aesthetics, it is yet another big thumbs up, with the Paradym Ai Smoke Max range also moving away from a certain design. This time around, Callaway have introduced a new grey colorway to replace the navy color we saw in the Paradym. Again, we were big fans of this move, as it we feel it blends so much better with the grey banner strip.

We understand the looks will be subjective, some will like the previous navy colorway whilst others will prefer the new grey color. One area that we feel does slightly disrupt the look is the small Ai Smoke logo towards the heel of the crown and the familiar Callaway alignment arrow on the top edge. It’s just a personal preference, but we would prefer it if neither of those were present. This is a minor gripe with an otherwise fantastic looking head, but we just think the crown of the Triple Diamond looks classier without the arrow.

One final point, a positive one, is the underside of the club has been improved over its predecessor, as the smoky graphic pattern has been sharpened up and looks even better than before in grey. The bright blue that Callaway has selected for the logo and weights is the perfect accent to compliment the grey and has been utilized sparingly. Overall though, the TaylorMade just edges it in the looks department but, once again, it is minimal.

Paradym Ai Smoke Max (Image credit: Future)

Feel

There's not much to compare the two then in the technology and looks department and, in the feel section, it's a similar story once again, with both models feeling livelier than their predecessors.

In our testing, we felt that the sound and feel of the Paradym Ai Smoke were not worlds apart from the original Paradym. This isn't a bad thing though, as the livelier feel off the face wasn't harsh in any way and, if anything, was a touch more responsive, which again we have no problem with!

As mentioned, the feel is a touch more lively in the new Qi10 compared to the Stealth 2, and the dispersion was notably tighter. This gave a real sense of security on tighter tee shots and, with the stability, it kept dispersion tight.

Performance

The final aspect we now come to is performance and, given how similar these drivers have performed so far, might it prove the biggest difference? Well, beginning with the Paradym Ai Smoke, it was the forgiveness that impressed us most with this driver!

We were really pleased with the results after a lot of hitting and felt there was good feedback of strike location. It was in no way unpleasant and the dispersion even from our most questionable hits was reassuringly tight. What's more, the ball-speed retention was very impressive too, with the furthest strikes from the centre maintaining very similar numbers to those only very slightly mis-struck, which would suggest that the technology is working.

Callaway claim that the forgiving shape and adjustable perimeter weighting can deliver up to 19 yards of shot shape correction and, in our testing, we found it to be one of the most effective drivers in terms of shape bias. In the neutral setting, the ball flight was very stable with minimal perceptible curvature (other than the odd poor swing!). Shifting the weight towards the toe side immediately created a pretty sizeable fade bias and similarly, when we dragged that weight back across to the heel, we began to turn the ball pretty comfortably from right to left.

Image 1 of 2 Qi10 face (Image credit: Future) Paradym Ai Smoke Max face (Image credit: Future)

How about the TaylorMade then? Well, in terms of performance, the Qi10 hits the mark again. Whilst the raw numbers don’t show any clear improvements from the Stealth 2 in most categories, the stability is very evident. Dispersion numbers were tight and we felt that this would only become more apparent over a longer time period.

Perhaps where the two stand out is the forgiveness aspect. When struck correctly, the Qi10 produced a lovely mid-height, penetrating ball flight that would be playable in any conditions. However, mis-hits were apparent from a feel point of view, but the ball speeds did not drop.

One difference was in the spin numbers generated. In the Qi10, they were relatively low at 2100rpm, whilst the Paradym Ai Smoke produced fairly punchy spin numbers of 2600rpm. This increase of spin will increase accuracy and height, but sacrifice distance, so it's worth playing around with that element to maximize performance.

Which one should you choose?

Choose the Qi10 if...

- You want a more inviting look at address

- You are wanting to lower your spin off the tee

- You are a more competent ball striker

Choose the Paradym Ai Smoke Max if...

- You are wanting to straighten up your ball flight or manipulate it

- You are wanting more adjustability and accuracy

- You are looking for more forgiveness