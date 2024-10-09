Push Carts Are Becoming More Popular And Here We've Found The Best Offers On Them This Amazon Big Deal Days
Are you tired of carrying your bag around the course? Well, a push cart will help solve that problem and, in this piece, I've found some great deals on various models
Golf carts (or trolleys) have really grown in popularity in recent years because they make walking the golf course considerably easier. Once there was a time when pushing a cart was more of a senior thing and younger golfers would mostly carry their bags, but that restricts what you can take onto the course with you.
Carrying a set of clubs for 18 holes is tiring and can have a negative impact on your game, especially if fatigue kicks in on the back nine. This means that having one of the best push carts puts a lot less strain on the body, allows you to carry extra items in your bag and generally makes golf considerably more enjoyable and practical.
Riding a buggy is obviously the least physically demanding way to get around the course, but that isn't an option for everybody. Not everyone can afford a buggy even if one is available, which often they aren't. That means the push cart is a relatively cheap and easy way of getting around the course, and they offer excellent value because the good ones will last quite a long time... What's more, currently there are a number of them on offer with significant discounts available, and here are some of the best deals we've found.
KVV 3 Wheel Golf Push Cart | 24% off at Amazon
Was $189 Now $143.20
A lightweight, easy to fold cart similar in design to the hugely popular Motocaddy Cube. The KVV takes up very little room in your trunk, has a handy storage compartment and a brake to prevent it running away from you on hills.
Bag Boy Quad XL Golf Push Cart | 15% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $269.99 Now $229.99
The Quad XL has a sleek aluminum frame with four wheels which offer superior stability. It's stand and cart bag friendly and there's even room for your golf gear in the full feature, extra deep scorecard console. Finishing off, the Quad XL also has golf ball storage and an extra-large accessory bag.
Bag Boy Nitron Golf Push Cart | $20 off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $299.95 Now $279.95
Save yourself $20 on one of the best golf push carts in the game. We liked it so much that we included it in our Editor's Choice awards.
Read our full Bag Boy Nitron Push Cart Review
Bag Boy C3 Golf Push Cart | 12% off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $259.95 Now $229.95
Another excellent cart from Bag Boy that is packed with features including an extra deep scorecard panel which also has golf ball storage, a smart phone holder, beverage holder, lightweight solid foam tires and an easy to adjust handle making it suitable for golfers of all heights.
KVV Mini Pro Deluxe Push Cart | 20% off at Amazon
Was $189.00 Now $151.20
Featuring a 360 degree rotating front wheel for added manoeverability, this is an easy to fold down cart that is nice and compact. It also has adjustable height to suit a wide range of golfers.
Janus Push Cart | 27% off at Amazon
Was $135.00 Now $98.99
A great value option cart that has an insulated cooler bag underneath and other handy features including a drink cup holder, an accessories net pocket, a cellphone holder, waterproof scorecard holder and one-button braking.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Dave is a distinctly average golfer with (fading) aspirations to be so much more than that. An avid collector of vintage Ping putters and the world's biggest Payne Stewart fan, in 2021 Dave turned his front garden into a giant putting green to work on the weakest area of his game. Progress has been slow but steady! In addition to his work reviewing golf gear and writing features for Golf Monthly and T3, Dave is the founder of the Bang Average Golf website.
Dave’s lowest round is a one over par 73 around Kirkby Valley Golf Club in 2018, which included a bogey on the 18th to ruin the one and only chance he’ll ever have of shooting an even par or better score. That errant tee shot on 18 does not still haunt him to this day though, in fact he hardly ever thinks about it. No, honestly, he doesn’t. Not at all. Never.
Dave splits most of his golf between Hurlston Hall Golf Club in Ormskirk, Lancs, and Berrington Hall Golf Club in St Helens and has a handicap that fluctuates between 9 and 12, largely depending on how poor his putting is.
Dave’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Wilson Staff Dynapower Titanium, 9.5°
3 wood: Cobra Speedzone, 15°
5 wood: Tour Edge Exotics 722, 18°
7 wood: Callaway Mavrik Max, 21°
Irons: Cobra Darkspeed, 6-PW
Wedges: Cleveland CBX ZipCore (graphite), 48°, 52°, 56°
Putter: Ping PLD Oslo 3
Ball: Wilson Staff Triad
-
-
Black Desert Championship Betting Picks, Predictions And Odds
The PGA Tour is venturing back to Utah for the first time in 60 years as a brand new venue prepares to make its debut in the FedEx Cup Fall series...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Ricky Castillo Facts: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Ricky Castillo made a big impression in college golf, and he soon began making waves in the professional game - here are 10 things to know about the American
By Mike Hall Published
-
Titleist Pro V1s... Are They On Offer Anywhere This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?
On Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, we have a search to find the best discount for the most popular golf ball in the game
By Conor Keenan Published
-
I Dare You To Find A Cheaper Pair Of Ecco Women’s Golf Shoes
Don't miss out on this incredible saving on this popular women's Ecco golf shoe, which is now up to a mammoth 78% off!
By Alison Root Published
-
The Golf Shoes Bryson DeChambeau Wears Are Now Available For Under $100 This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale
Want to wear what the pros do? Well Bryson's shoes are currently available at a knock down price on Amazon
By David Usher Published
-
Elevate Your Indoor Practice With These Discounted Putting Mats And Training Aids On Amazon Big Deal Days!
Putting is the key to lowering your score and, during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, you can grab top-rated putting mats and training aids at great discounts!
By Sonny Evans Published
-
This Product Might Divide Opinion, But We Think It's Up There With One Of The Coolest Golf Items On Offer Right Now!
The Alphard Club Booster V2 is a one of the more unique golf items on the market and, this Amazon Big Deal Days, it is 20% off!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
What A Snip! One Of Our Favorite FootJoy Women’s Golf Shoes Are Currently Less Than Half Price
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is upon us and, right now, you can grab a pair of women's FootJoy shoes with a sizeable discount!
By Alison Root Published
-
We Know This Golf Rangefinder Already Offers Excellent Value, And It's Now Even Cheaper This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
Rangefinders can be pricey investments but, in the case of the GoGoGo Sport VPro, you can grab an already great value model with a 43% discount!
By Sonny Evans Published
-
Be Quick - These PXG 0211 XCOR2 Are 20% Off But Wont Be For Long!
These PXG 0211 XCOR2 may be the best irons I have seen a deal on during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days!
By Sam De'Ath Published