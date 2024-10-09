Push Carts Are Becoming More Popular And Here We've Found The Best Offers On Them This Amazon Big Deal Days

Golf carts (or trolleys) have really grown in popularity in recent years because they make walking the golf course considerably easier. Once there was a time when pushing a cart was more of a senior thing and younger golfers would mostly carry their bags, but that restricts what you can take onto the course with you.

Carrying a set of clubs for 18 holes is tiring and can have a negative impact on your game, especially if fatigue kicks in on the back nine. This means that having one of the best push carts puts a lot less strain on the body, allows you to carry extra items in your bag and generally makes golf considerably more enjoyable and practical.

Riding a buggy is obviously the least physically demanding way to get around the course, but that isn't an option for everybody. Not everyone can afford a buggy even if one is available, which often they aren't. That means the push cart is a relatively cheap and easy way of getting around the course, and they offer excellent value because the good ones will last quite a long time... What's more, currently there are a number of them on offer with significant discounts available, and here are some of the best deals we've found.

KVV 3 Wheel Golf Push Cart | 24% off at Amazon

Was $189 Now $143.20 A lightweight, easy to fold cart similar in design to the hugely popular Motocaddy Cube. The KVV takes up very little room in your trunk, has a handy storage compartment and a brake to prevent it running away from you on hills.

Bag Boy Quad XL Golf Push Cart | 15% off at PGA Tour Superstore

Was $269.99 Now $229.99 The Quad XL has a sleek aluminum frame with four wheels which offer superior stability. It's stand and cart bag friendly and there's even room for your golf gear in the full feature, extra deep scorecard console. Finishing off, the Quad XL also has golf ball storage and an extra-large accessory bag.

Bag Boy C3 Golf Push Cart | 12% off at Carl's Golf Land

Was $259.95 Now $229.95 Another excellent cart from Bag Boy that is packed with features including an extra deep scorecard panel which also has golf ball storage, a smart phone holder, beverage holder, lightweight solid foam tires and an easy to adjust handle making it suitable for golfers of all heights.

KVV Mini Pro Deluxe Push Cart | 20% off at Amazon

Was $189.00 Now $151.20 Featuring a 360 degree rotating front wheel for added manoeverability, this is an easy to fold down cart that is nice and compact. It also has adjustable height to suit a wide range of golfers.