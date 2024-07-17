Play Your Best Golf In 2024 With These 7 Training Aids On Offer During Amazon Prime Day

Everyone who plays the game of golf wants to improve and, often, it is the smallest thing in your swing that is holding you back from reaching your full potential.

Obviously, there are a number of ways to combat it, such as getting a lesson with your local professional. Another way, though, is to invest in one of the best golf training aids, which can range in price from $10 to $1000...

Whether you are after a putting training aid, or an aid that can help grip, there are hundreds available on the market and now, during Amazon Prime Day, a select few models are on offer, with sizeable discounts available!

Training Grip | 7% off at Amazon

Was $13.99 Now $12.99 Use the training grip trusted by world number one Scottie Scheffler! This molded rubber grip will guide your hands into place on the club for ultimate control and consistency. Read our full article on Scottie Scheffler's use of this grip

SKLZ Golf Grip Trainer Attachment | 25% off at Amazon

Was $14.99 Now $11.24 A handy implement that can be easily stored in the golf bag. Perfect for warming-up with, or using during a practice session, the Grip Trainer Attachment can fit onto pretty much every club, from driver to wedge.

Odyssey Golf Putting Mirror | 19% off at Amazon

Was $28.66 Now $21.30 Measuring 12", this putting mirror from Odyssey can also be stored away in your golf bag and comes with a protective cloth case for simple storage and transportation. It's also a great way of making sure your stroke remains consistent throughout.

Amazon Basics Portable Driving Practice Golf Net | 21% off at Amazon

Was $71.86 Now $56.99 Made from durable metal and fiberglass that gives it a degree of sturdiness and toughness, the Portable Driving Net can be set up and taken down very easily, and can also be stored away in a handy carry bag.

A grip is one of the basic fundamentals when it comes to the golf swing and often it's overlooked by many. However, with the Trainer Attachment and the Trainer Grip above, the latter of whcih being used by Scottie Scheffler, you can get a consistent setup each time.

Along with grip, there is also the Golf Putting Mirror from Odyssey, a brand that is known for producing some of the best golf putters that money can buy. Within this mirror, there are a number of lines that are designed to help with stroke and alignment. To set up, simply take it out of the protective case, place it on the ground facing the target and insert two tee pegs to keep it still and stable.

There is also the Amazon Basics Portable Driving Practice Golf Net, which we have included in our best golf net guide due to its practicality and ability to withstand the constant hitting of golf balls into it. It's also available in three different sizes so, if you want to set it up in the garden, but have limited space, there should be a size for everyone.

GoSports Tri-Turf XL Golf Practice Hitting Mat | 15% off at Amazon

Was $59.99 Now $50.99 Measuring 24" x 24", the Tri-Turf mat has three different hitting areas to practice from and, when paired with a golf net, makes a great set-up at home. Along with the Tri-Turf, there are other mats available during Amazon Prime Day.

SKLZ Gold Flex Golf Swing Trainer | Up to 42% off at Amazon

Was $69.99 Now $40.36 Measuring at both 40" and 48", the swing trainer from SKLZ has an exaggerated flex in the shaft to help you gain more speed and distance. It can also be used to help your warm-up, specifically with tempo.

Odyssey Indoor Putting Green | 20% off at Amazon

Was $149.99 Now $119.99 Another Odyssey product on offer is the Indoor Putting Green, which measures 12’ by 3’. Included in the package is a ramp incline and five recessed cups with hole-fill inserts designed to help improve aim and speed.

The final three aids we have found are the GoSports Tri-Turf XL Golf Practice Hitting Mat, which has three different turf areas to hit from. These include, fairway, rough and driving, which allows you to put a tee into the ground. As mentioned, this would make a great addition when combined with a practice net, as it allows you to protect your lawn from divots.

Another item is the SKLZ Gold Flex Golf Swing Trainer, which is designed to help warm you up before your game of golf. It's great for honing in your tempo and, because it helps you get rotating, it is similar to some of the items you will see in the best golf fitness equipment category.

Finally, a putting mat can help your practice, especially when the weather outside is poor. One model that we have found comes from Odyssey, with the Indoor Putting Green providing users with five different holes to aim at. What's more, it folds up easily and, rather uniquely, the brand provides a foam wedge if you want to practice putts that break. This is something you rarely see from the best golf putting mats!