PING G430 VS TAYLORMADE STEALTH IRONS: READ OUR HEAD-TO-HEAD VERDICT

If you are in the market for a set of irons this year then Ping and TaylorMade are both likely to feature high on your shortlist. Whether you are looking for the best irons for beginners or you just think that it's time to upgrade your irons you won't go far wrong with either of these two leading golf brands who cater for every skill level from novice to Tour Pro.

The Ping G430 and the TaylorMade Stealth are two of the best game improvement irons available for mid-high handicap golfers and those who need a little help with their iron play, but which one is going to help you find the green more consistently and earn a place in your bag? That’s what I wanted to find out, taking a detailed look at how these two irons look, feel, sound and perform so that should you be thinking about upgrading your irons this year, you will have a much better idea of what will best suit your needs.

Having tested both of these irons thoroughly, both would easily be grouped among the most forgiving irons on the market. The TaylorMade Stealth iron is a slightly older model, launched in April of 2022, whereas the Ping G430 iron hit the shelves January 2023. I hit them both on a launch monitor and on the golf course to really understand the subtle differences between the two clubs. Here’s what I discovered.

Looks

The Stealth is slightly more pleasing on the eye from the back due to the carbon-fibre effect on the cavity back creating a very modern looking aesthetic. The Ping G430 has a different look to its predecessor the Ping G425 but it is debatable whether it is an improvement, with the Ping branding having been replaced by a black pentagon shaped PUR Flex badge.

This badge isn't just there for aesthetics, it serves a practical purpose too. It is made up of 15 pieces and adds seven new 'flex zones' to the back of the club to help generate more flexibility on the face as well as greater ball speed, but visually it will divide opinion.

Behind the ball both clubs are very inviting and have similar sized heads, although the Stealth is a little beefier looking. The G430 has a thinner top-line and is slightly more offset. They also have the iron number inscribed on the face, which is a nod to Ping irons of the past but will again split opinion.

The Ping G430 (left) and TaylorMade Stealth irons at address (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Sound/Feel

The TaylorMade offering has more of a muted, quieter sound to it. Stealth by name, Stealth by nature. This gives the impression of feeling softer, but crucially it does not feel slower and it delivers some fast ball speeds, especially when you really catch hold of one.

The Ping G430 is slightly noisier at impact but has a lower pitch than the G425 so improvements have been made there. Both irons are very forgiving but the Stealth perhaps has slightly more of a wow factor when you connect well. The G430 is a ‘Steady Eddie’ workhorse type of club that delivers great consistency even when you don’t flush it.

(Image credit: Future)

Performance

There is a difference in lofts which makes like for like comparisons slightly more difficult, but even allowing for that I saw some noticeable differences that should be factored in when making your choice of which of these sets to buy.

The Ping G430 seven-iron has a loft of 29° while the TaylorMade Stealth seven-iron comes in at an even stronger 28° and there is a significant difference in the ball speed when comparing these two irons. The Stealth tends to come in hotter and with slightly less spin than the G430, which will be beneficial to the shorter hitting golfer looking for that extra bit of run. The golfer who likes to fly the ball high and stop it on the green will be better served by the Ping G430.

Another factor worth considering is the custom fit option offered by Ping which includes a High Launch build, making this an ideal choice for the keen golfer who struggles for consistency. That said, TaylorMade recently launched the Stealth HD iron for golfers seeking additional launch and draw bias.

(Image credit: Future)

Value

There is nothing to choose between them in price. Both come in around the $800-$1000 mark but prices will vary a bit when you begin to customize your set and depending on retailer. Generally though price won’t be a consideration when deciding between these iron sets so you can make your judgement entirely on which club is right for you. You'll likely be able to find the Stealth iron a little cheaper, both because it had a lower starting retail price and is also into its second year on the shelves.

(Image credit: Future)

Which One Should You Choose?

Choose the Ping G430 iron if…

- You want to see a higher, more stable ball flight

- You want a forgiving clubhead

- You value control and consistency over workability

Choose the TaylorMade Stealth iron if…

- You want both a visual and performance wow factor

- You want to see a lower ball flight with less spin

- You want a more traditional shape