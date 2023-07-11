Wow! One of The Coolest Golf Cart Products We Have Tested Has A Huge Discount On Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to find some superb deals on golf gear. There are plenty of deals on clubs, balls and other products - (see our Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals hub for our top picks) - but we have also spotted a deal on one of the coolest products we have ever tested, the Alphard Club Booster V2.

You may be wondering what the Alphard Club Booster V2 is? Well, this unique product, which made our 2023 Editor's Choice List, allows you to convert an ordinary push cart into a remote one, it's that simple!

It's no secret that the best electric golf trolleys are amazing performers on the course, especially when they allow you to preserve energy and solely focus on your game. However, all that performance comes a higher price. The best push carts also do a good job out on the course but, if the opportunity arises for improving the experience, then why not take it?

So, if you love the lightweight nature of your current push cart, but want to enjoy all the benefits of a hands-free remote golf trolley, this is where the Alphard Club Booster V2 comes in. This unique device effectively replaces the rear wheels on your current push cart chassis, and, thanks to the Bluetooth remote, will give you your very own remote electric trolley.

Read our full Alphard Club Booster V2 Review

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future ) (Image credit: Future)

So, what do you get with the deal? Well, included with the Club Booster V2 is the rear chassis itself with a rechargeable battery inside, a Bluetooth remote, two rear anti-tip wheels and all the various charging cables for the Booster and remote.

What's more, the number of push carts that are fully compatible with the Club Booster V2 is excellent. These include any three-wheel Clicgear push cart; Sun Mountain Speed Cart, Micro and Pathfinder 3 & 4 models; Bagboy Nitron, Quad XL, Compact 3 and Tri-swivel, Rovic R1S and RV1C; all Caddytek models; TourTrek 360; all Axglo models and Big Max Blade IQ. It's a fairly extensive list but we should say that it looks like the only V2 model that is on offer at the moment is the one compatible with the Sun Mountain Micro and Pathfinder models.

In testing, the assembly was slightly fiddly but, once assembled, you won't have to do it again. Attaching the Booster via two clamps, it becomes the rear wheels of your push cart and, in particular, we were extremely impressed with how quickly the Bluetooth remote paired.

(Image credit: Future)

Not only does the wide base give this amazing stability over a number of terrains, but the integrated 6-axis gyroscope detects said terrain of the golf course every 10 milliseconds. This helps make sure the cart is always pointing in the right direction and, in testing, we were amazed with how accurately we could control the Club Booster V2 and how responsive it was.

Overall, this is an amazing product and an ideal investment for golfers who already like their push cart and now want to benefit from the hands-free enjoyment that a remote golf trolley provides.