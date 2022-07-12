One Of The Best Golf Watches Has 36% Off On Amazon Prime Day
Are you looking for a reliable golf GPS Watch? Then check out this fantastic Amazon Prime Day deal here
GolfBuddy Aim W11 GPS Watch | 36% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £249.99 Now £159.99
Save nearly £100 on the Aim W11, one of our favorite golf watches currently on the market.
Not all golf GPS technology has to be super expensive. Sure there are lasers (opens in new tab) and golf watches that come at the premium end of the golf spectrum but every so often we see a model that can perform with the best of them, but doesn't break the bank.
At Golf Monthly, we have tried and tested (opens in new tab) models from a range of brands and, on Amazon Prime Day, we have spotted an absolute steal, with the GolfBuddy Aim W11 GPS Watch now with 36% off which equates to nearly £100. That is superb value for a watch which comfortably made our best golf watches (opens in new tab) guide, and performs in just about every way you would want it to, on and off the golf course.
Featuring a ceramic bezel that adorns the outside of the Aim W11, it's an aesthetically pleasing watch which also provides a premium feel and look when on your wrist. However, it's the technology aspect that impressed us most, as the W11 comes pre-loaded with 40,000 courses worldwide. Not only that, but the GPS knows exactly what course you are playing and loads quickly once switched on. It also knows your exact location on the course, vibrating every time you get to the next tee box.
Other features on the watch include the traditional front, middle and back yardages, as well as carry yardages to the front and back of hazards, a clear and accurate map of the hole and shot distance tracking. Whether you are playing your home course, or a new one, accurate distances are vital, and you get just that with this watch.
GolfBuddy (opens in new tab) is a brand that usually offers products that sit at attractive price points for a wide variety of golfers. With this W11 watch, this is clear to see as you can get nearly £100 off one of the best golf GPS devices that money can buy.
