Not A Typo! Wilson Staff's Launch Pad 2 Driver Is Just $100 Right Now

We are always after deals on golf equipment and, in the run-up to Christmas, we think we've found one of the best, with the Wilson Launch Pad 2 Driver now just under $100!

No, we haven't typed that incorrectly, you can really grab one of the most forgiving drivers on the market with $250 off! That's a discount of 71% and, with it currently available in an array of lofts and shaft flexes, it is up there with one of the biggest reductions we have seen on not only golf drivers, but golf clubs.

So, what do you get for your money? Well, this Wilson Launch Pad 2 Driver is designed to be an all-out game-improvement offering, as the driver is packed with new technology that helps get the ball airborne with maximum amounts of forgiveness.

If you don't believe that Wilson have designed this driver with the club golfer in mind, it's worth noting that the brand has researched where the average handicap player strikes their shots, with the research concluding that 68% of their tee shots came out of the toe half of the face. As a result of this, PKR face geometry has been introduced that actually makes the striking area 5% bigger than its predecessor.

While this technology is all well and good, how did it perform? Is it worth $99.99 of your hard-earned cash? Well, we will note that it won't suit those who have a right-to-left shot shape or a high swing speed as much, but, if you are after one of the best drivers for slicers, then look no further, with Launch Pad 2 creating an effective drawing ball flight that finished left of the target line.

Above all else, the Wilson Launch Pad 2 Driver felt very friendly to hit. Arguably, this was the main standout of our testing and, during our range session, we were able to hit shot after shot that was very easy to launch and we didn’t lose any shots to the right.

One last point we must add, just to increase the friendliness angle, the offset look is very appealing, with the sound and feel matching the performance. The impact sound is very loud and high pitched and makes it feel like you are getting plenty from it when you hit it. Certainly it's one of the best drivers for beginners and, for under $100, it provides that value that beginners are wanting when they approach the game of golf.