Need A New Golf Bag? Scottsdale Golf Has Outstanding Discounts On TaylorMade Models
The retailer has up to £140 on select TaylorMade golf bags right now.
If you are after a golf bag right now then we definitely recommend heading over to Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab) at the moment because the retailer has some of the best Black Friday golf deals (opens in new tab) we have seen. Not only does it have clubs, balls and shoes, but there are plenty of bags on offer and one brand in particular with excellent discounts on top models is TaylorMade.
Cart/Trolley Bags
TaylorMade Storm Dry Waterproof Bag | £120 off at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab)
Was £279.99 Now £159.99
TaylorMade has used a very lightweight waterproof material to make its Storm Dry cart bag and features three full-length dividers and has its own dedicated putter well. There are a couple of colors available with £120 off.
TaylorMade Deluxe Cart Bag | £110 off at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab)
Was £249.99 Now £139.99
The TaylorMade Deluxe Waterproof Cart Bag is a premium product. It offers tremendous protection for your clubs and equipment while providing ample storage for waterproofs and other accessories you might need on a challenging day. To sweeten the performance, it has over £100 off right now.
Stand Bags
TaylorMade Flextech Waterproof Stand Bag | £90 off at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab)
Was £249.99 Now £159.99
Another great option in the FlexTech series if you want a fully waterproof stand bag. The fabric is waterproof and the pockets are seam sealed to keep the rain out, the stand is good, there are plenty of pockets, and we like the array of colors on offer. It has just under £100 off at the moment.
TaylorMade Flextech Lite Bag | £60 off at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab)
Was £169.99 Now £109.99
With a self-adjusting strap system and four full length dividers, the TaylorMade FlexTech Lite is a bag designed for ease of use and we certainly found this when using it. Eight pockets include a suede lined valuables pocket, a large apparel pockets and a large insulated cooler pocket meaning there is plenty of space to store all the essentials and more.
Read our full TaylorMade FlexTech Lite Stand Bag Review (opens in new tab)
TaylorMade Pro 8.0 Bag | £60 off at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab)
Was £139.99 Now £79.99
The TaylorMade Pro Stand 8.0 Bag is something of a crossover, delivering comfortable carrying as well as good storage options. With its 7-way, 9-inch top, it offers good club separation and a chance to organize your clubs in such a way as to make them easily visible and accessible. Right now it has £60 off.
TaylorMade Stealth Tour Stand Bag | £140 off at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab)
Was £309.99 Now £169.99
Our final pick is the Stealth Tour bag which looks great in the red and black finish. It has £140 off which is an incredible saving.
When the deals start flowing in we also have a lot of other specific hub pages as well so if you want something specific then make sure you regularly check our guides on the best Black Friday golf club deals, best Black Friday golf shoe deals, best Black Friday golf bag deals and more...
