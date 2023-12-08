Masters Edition Tiger Woods '13 Golf Shoes... Everything You Need To Know And How To Get Them

The golf world is currently raving about the return of a certain Tiger Woods at the 2023 Hero World Challenge, where the 15-time Major winner made his first appearance in over eight months following surgery for plantar fasciitis.

Along with Woods' return, we also learned the news that Nike's Tiger Woods '13 golf shoes are to be given a makeover, with the shoes receiving a Masters-inspired style which will hit the market today, Friday 8th December.

Nike are known for producing some of the best golf shoes money can buy, with the brand regularly seen making special edition models of their shoes. One of these included a Beatles-inspired design and, this time around, the Tiger Woods '13 is the assigned footwear to receive a transformation.

Nike Tiger Woods '13 Masters Golf Shoes | Available at Nike

Now $250 To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the '13, Nike have introduced a Masters edition of the Tiger Woods, which were designed by the Golf Hall of Famer himself. Combining the colors that are synonymous with The Masters and Augusta National, these won't be around for long, given the stunning looks.

Prior to their official release on the 8th December, you could grab the model exclusively at Nike by being a Nike Member. However, if you are not a member, they will be released on the date above via the Nike site, as well as Carl's Golf Land, GolfPoser and Function18.

The current Tiger Woods '13 model is worn by the likes of Tommy Fleetwood and were designed with Tiger in mind. In the early 2010s, Tiger asked for a golf shoe that gave him the same fit and feel as the shoes that he ran, lifted and trained in and, not long after, the Tiger Woods '13s were conjured up to suit his needs.

Along with the grey/blue and black/red colorways available on the sites, the Masters edition will be added and has pine green features on the midsole, outsole and insole. What's more, there is also grey coloring around the tongue, with more elements of The Masters seen through yellow eyelets and the famed TW logo in Tiger's Sunday Red, a site we are all familiar with.

Nike Tiger Woods '13 Masters Golf Shoes | Available at Carl's Golf Land

Now $250 Not only is this special edition available from Nike, but also Carl's Golf Land, with the Masters edition also featuring a two-year waterproof warranty, such is the quality available.

Priced at $250, they are available in multiple sizes but, given that they carry not only the Tiger name, but also the Masters name, you will need to be quick to grab this model, which we think is one of the best-looking golf shoes we have seen!