Lightning Deal: Save Big On These Precision Pro Rangefinders While Stocks Last
Grab a bargain on the Precision Pro NX7 and the Precision Pro NX9 laser rangefinders during Amazon Prime Day.
Whether you're an experienced golfer or a mid-range handicapper, using a laser rangefinder can be a great way to remove the guesswork from your game and get an accurate yardage for the target ahead of you. But as many players know, some of the best rangefinders (opens in new tab) on the market certainly do not come cheap, and that can put a lot of players off buying them. The good news is that it's Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) and we're bringing you two lightning deals on a pair of Precision laser rangefinders that you do not want to miss out on.
Lightning Deal: Save Big On These Precision Pro Lasers While Stocks Last
Precision NX7 Golf Rangefinder
The Precision NX7 Laser Rangefinder is perhaps one of the best-looking rangefinders on the market and it is available during Amazon Prime Day at a huge discount. Its sleek design and cool black and green colorway differentiate it from some of the other clunkier models you might find on our guide to the best rangefinders (opens in new tab). And while it comes with a streamlined shape, it has a grippy rubber casing that players can easily grasp and hold steadily while they aim at their target.
Accuracy is something you don't have to worry about with this range finder, with Precision claiming this model is precise to within one yard of your target. We should also mention this device has a huge range of over 650 yards. And locating the flag has never been easier, with the laser's Target Acquisition technology locking on to your target for you, even if you have shaky hands. As soon as you have locked on to the flag, the laser will pulse and provide you with your distance. Did we mention this rangefinder also has a slope feature? Well, this is another excellent addition to this finder which can be turned on and off depending on whether you're playing in competitions.
While accuracy is important, it's the extras that Precision throws in that separate this rangefinder from many of the other best-value models (opens in new tab) on the market. When you buy this product, Precision will also offer a no-cost lifetime battery replacement, a 90-day no-hassle return, trade-in allowances and a manufacturer's defect warranty within the first two years of ownership. As impressive as this rangefinder already is, those extras make it a must buy, especially considering the huge saving you can make on it.
Precision NX7 Laser Rangefinder | 41% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Now $159.20
Was $269.99
By far one of the most stylish rangefinders currently on the market, the Precision NX7 delivers distances almost immediately thanks to its lightning-quick laser speed. And as it is packed to the brim with features, this is certainly one product you do not want to miss out on this Prime Day.
Precision NX9 Slope Laser Rangefinder
The Precision NX9 Slope Rangefinder is an upgrade on the NX7, and provides several new features that make it one of the most ergonomic and easy-to-use golf accessories (opens in new tab) on the market. This range finder is available on Amazon for a huge bargain and we certainly recommend you take advantage of this lightning deal while stocks last.
Featuring the same rubber outer casing as its predecessor, the NX9 also comes with a silver magnetic grip on either side, which you can use to stick it to the metal struts on your golf cart. That means no more fussing with your bag or rangefinder case during your round. Simply stick the device to your cart and drive away after you've used it. Similar to the NX7, this model also comes with pulse vibration technology that will help you identify when you've locked onto your target, which interestingly, could be over a whopping 900 yards away, with this rangefinder delivering accurate readings on targets way off in the distance.
Something that far away would be pretty hard to see, but don't fret, as the NX9 comes with a 6x magnification function that will clearly show the targets set out ahead of you. It also features a slope tool that can also be turned on and off to give you precise distances whether you're heading up or downhill. This laser comes with the same warranties and guarantees as the NX7 and that again means it is one of the best value for money rangefinders (opens in new tab) available. Add the incredible saving you'll be making with this lightning deal on top of that and you'll really be securing yourself a bargain. For more savings on golf equipment, make sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day hub (opens in new tab).
Precision NX9 Slope Laser Rangefinder | 26% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Now $199
Was $269
Packed with features, this is a great rangefinder for any mid-range handicapper looking to dial in on their yardages. Featuring a cool magnetic cart mount, Precision has got innovative with this offering, designing an excellent rangefinder that'll help you shave shots off your scorecard.
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. Being regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy, Ed now uses his background, having written extensively on golf gear in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
He graduated with a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool in 2017 and is currently in the process of obtaining his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
Ed has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including a British and Irish Lion, ATP Tour tennis players, and a Premier League football manager. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and is also a massive Australian rules football fan.
When he’s not watching the AFL or the golf in his spare time, you’ll likely find him heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs in Surrey, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club.
