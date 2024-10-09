It's My Job To Test Golf Shoes - Here's Why These Models Are Worth Buying This Amazon Prime Big Deals Day

I test golf shoes for a living (yes it's a real job) and I'm very fortunate to test pretty much every major golf shoe launch there is each year. Put bluntly, if there's anything I don't know about golf shoes, it ain't worth knowing.

That's why, every Amazon Prime Big Deals Day, I'm keenly looking to see which shoes have gone on sale to help you better understand what a good golf shoe deal actually looks like. As you might imagine, a lot of bad golf shoes will get heavily discounted at this time of year and brands try to get rid of any remaining stock before 2025. However, in and amongst some not-so-great offerings this year are four absolute gems I need to bring to your attention.

(Image credit: Future)

I crowned this the best golf shoe of 2024, and to see it already discounted by nearly 25% this Amazon Big Deals Day feels significant. The reason I still think this is the best all-around shoe is thanks to the holistic approach Adidas took to designing it. They weren't just focused on grip, or support, or comfort, they nailed every aspect. When testing this, I could really tell this shoe was designed with every element of the golfer in mind, from walking long distances to offering support, grip and confidence through the swing. Add the fact it looks great and is made with a premium leather upper making a great shoe for all conditions and all times of year.

From what I've seen on Amazon so far today, there are still a decent amount of sizes and color options available too, so now is the time to strike

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

This shoe went a little under the radar when it was launched in the fall of 2023. Such was the success of the Ecco Biom C4 from 2022, I think this one got a little lost in the C4's shadow.

It shouldn't have. The modern, versatile design is paired with premium materials to make for a comfortable spikeless golf shoe. The outsole can handle damp conditions well, though it isn't an ideal shoe for winter conditions versus the spiked shoes I've mentioned in this piece. Saying that, they are fully waterproof so will handle a damp morning dew or any rain showers too. This is the first time I've seen them under $150, too.

(Image credit: Future)

Puma's premier spiked golf shoe for 2024 is now over half price from its original RRP this Prime Day. This is a well-rounded spiked golf shoe with a unique spike system injected into the bottom of the shoe. This covers more surface area than conventional spikes while still remaining incredibly low profile. I also really like the pops of color the Puma designers opted for on the outsole too, with the green and orange combo really standing out.

If you're after a new spiked golf shoe and the Adidas is still a little too steep for you price-wise, these are a superb alternative.

Puma Phantomcat Nitro Golf Shoe | Up to 53% off at Amazon

Was $179.99 Now $85 A well rounded spiked golf shoe with a unique traction system that is both low profile and lightweight. In testing, the new technology in the heel made for a comfortable walk and the bright colors and touches of detail make for a stylish and practical golf shoe. Read our full Puma Phantomcat Nitro Golf Shoe Review

(Image credit: Future)

I crowned this shoe my best of 2023 after it was released in February of the same year. Though not part of Amazon's sale event this year, I've spotted it at Carl's Golfland on sale right now.

The absolute highlight of this shoe is the Ortholite Impression Footbed, which provides supreme comfort. In fact, we believe that this technology has elevated the HyperFlex Carbon from a good golf shoe into a great golf shoe. Exclusive to the HyperFlex Carbon, this footbed has a memory foam feel to it and, over several rounds, it will mould to the shape of your foot like a comfy pair of old slippers. Soft though these may be, the performance element of this shoe can't be understated. A carbon plate in the outsole helps golfers of all speeds harness ground forces more effectively, and you can feel the rebound working through your foot during the swing. A true performance golf shoe now under $100.