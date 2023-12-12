It's Christmas Golf Sweater Season! And We Have Found 9 Of Our Favorites
Christmas is a time of outrageously cheesy Christmas sweaters! So, why not check out our nine favorite golf-related ones here
As Christmas approaches, individuals up-and-down the country will be heading towards various Christmas parties and events where Christmas clothing is compulsory.
There's no denying that some love it and some hate it. However, if you are wanting to stand out from the crowd, then a golf Christmas sweater could help. They are the staple of any Christmas wardrobe, especially as they are worn for only one portion of the year, albeit regularly!
So, if you do have a family event or works party coming up, and you're panicking as the sweater you did have doesn't fit any more, then look no further than these options we have found. What's more, if you are after some of the best golf gifts for a golf-obsessed family member, then why not check out our guide on what they might love this Christmas...
Nike Sportswear Club Holiday Crewneck Sweatshirt | Available at Dick's Sporting Goods
Now $70
It's only right we start with one of the most recognized brands in the world, with the Nike Crewneck featuring an eye-catching festive design. Nike make some of the best golf tops on the market and, with this piece, it's not just the sweatshirt you can purchase, but you can also complete the set with the Club Holiday Pants!
Best Christmas By Par Christmas Golf Sweater | Available at Amazon
Now $29.99
Want a golf-related sweater that features the big man himself? Well, this 'humorous' sweater includes Santa putting on a snow-covered green, with it a perfect addition to any Christmas fun-filled golfer fan.
TeeCreations Golf Lover Christmas Sweater | Available at Amazon
Now $34.99
Every golfer dreams of making a hole-in-one and, for the lucky few, that dream becomes reality. Currently, you can grab this model from TeeCreations, which is Climate Pledge Friendly and features an 'interesting' array of Christmas trees and golf carts...
Glenmuir g.Nicolas Round Neck Christmas Sweater | Available at Glenmuir
Now $96
Glenmuir are known for producing some of the best golf sweaters money can buy and, for Christmas, the brand has provided golf fans with this excellent g.Nicolas apparel. Available in plenty of colors and sizes, it's an item that isn't too 'Christmassy', which means you could wear it beyond the festive period.
Ugly Golf Christmas Sweatshirt | Available at Amazon
Now $34.99
There are many famous Christmas songs, so why not get a sweater that reflects that? A play on the 'Oh Christmas Tree' song, this sweater from Ugly Golf features Santa armed with a golf club. It is also available in multiple colors and sizes.
Ugly Christmas Sweater With Golfing Santa | Available at Walmart
Now $59.99
Christmas sweaters are meant to stand out and, with this particular model, it certainly doesn't fail on that front! Featuring Santa swinging a golf club, it is decked out in the traditional colors associated with Christmas.
Oh What Fun It Is To Ride Christmas Sweatshirt | Available at Amazon
Now $35.99
Another Christmas song-based sweater is this model, with Jingle Bells receiving a golf makeover. This time, Santa is driving a golf cart with the words 'oh what fun it is to ride' splattered across it in a seasonal font. Like others on the list, it is available in a number of colorways and sizes.
All I Want for Christmas Is Golf Sweatshirt | Available at Amazon
Now $35
The final Christmas sweater is dedicated to, arguably, the most iconic Christmas song in history. Mariah Carey would likely not wear it but, if you are a golf fan, then it is a viable option, with it donned in Christmas bells and trees, as well as a golfer taking his stance.
TravisMathew Cali Xmas Golf Polo | Available at Golf Galaxy
Now $99.95
Admittedly, this isn't a Christmas sweater, but TravisMathew are known for producing some of the best golf polo shirts on the market so it feels right to include this one. Their Cali model has received a Christmas makeover, with a festive all-over print featuring a vacationing Santa Claus, beer cans and Christmas Trees.
