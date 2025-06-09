Why We Need To Remove The Stigma Around Tees

Golf should always be inclusive and one huge step forward in recent years is to have everyone playing from the right tees. More golf clubs are incorporating multi-tee competitions so golfers can play off the most suitable tees and there is a move to educate golfers to move forward for golfers to make the game as enjoyable as possible.

Historically our egos have played too big a role with the misconception that the longer the course, the richer the experience.

In the USGA and R&A's distance report in 2022 the headline findings were that:

- Amateur male golfers of all levels average about 215 yards off the tee

- Golfers with a handicap between 13 and 20 average 200 yards

- Golfers between the high single digits and low double digits average just shy of 220 yards

- Golfers with a handicap below six average just shy of 240 yards

All these figures will likely not tally with how we view our own golf but we are making slow progress in not heading as far back before teeing off.

Kingsbarns, seven miles from the Old Course at St Andrews, is an absolute bucket-list course. The attention to detail and service is as remarkable as the Kyle Phillips design and they have left no stone unturned in making a visit to the world-class links as enjoyable as possible.

Which begins with the course and playing from the most appropriate tees. Garry Forrester is the Director of Golf at Kingsbarns and he explains how the club help their visitors make the most of their round...

Garry Forrester (Image credit: Kingsbarns)

Multiple Tees

We believe the best golf experience is achieved when your playing ability matches the hole-by-hole challenges. The slope rating is a key worldwide indicator of difficulty as is the more common, total yardage. Not to mention the variable wind and weather conditions. All must be honestly considered before choosing your course for the day.

Kingsbarns offers a wide range of options, our Red course begins at 5231 yards (slope 119), the Blue course lengthens to 6057 yards (slope 128), Green at 6408 yards (slope 133), White at a total of 6853(slope 138) and finally our Black tips at 7226 yards and a slope of 141.

Given the information provided coupled with the weather (at time of start), we encourage the golfer to decide which degree of difficulty they prefer.

Our 1st tee starter will remind the group of their 'flow of play' responsibilities, staying ahead of the game behind and where possible, stay up with the group ahead. When in difficulty, please adjust your course colour accordingly.

Our most popular visitor choice is the green tees at just over 6,400 yards but, in more recent times, we've found that there's a lot more golfers who want to ‘play up’ from our blue tees at 6,000 yards.

To assist the golfer, we do recommend the following: Black Tees (Hcp. scratch or better), White (5 or lower), Green (Hcp. 6-18), Blue (14-24) and Red Tees (Hcp. 20 and above).

Where there’s a fourball containing a variety of handicaps, we find the group will regulate itself and agree on a variety of tee boxes. Our visitors are here to have the best time and enjoy the course. Making the right choice will only enhance their experience.

We will always advocate the concept of ‘ready golf’.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pace Of Play

At Kingsbarns, our golfers to should be encouraged to embrace the challenges of Links golf whilst having a moment or two to chat with their caddies or take a few snapshots of the beautiful East Neuk of Fife’s coastline. Our 4 hour and 40 minute benchmark should allow for the above and still have time for a midway sausage roll at our halfway Bunker Bar.

To assist with the ‘flow of play’ we strategically position members of our ‘on-course assistant’ team, offering a helping hand if and when required. Anything can happen during a round of golf, our team will be on hand and there to help get the group back on track.

General Advice

Our recommendation is to play from a set of tees that match your ability and the weather on that given day. There's ambition and ability and it's sometimes hard not to get the two mixed up.

A common misconception is that a links course must play shorter than a parkland counterpart. Don’t be fooled, there's a World Handicap System which is fair and, if you look at the allowances, you'll have a great game from every tee.

Most of our visitors are here on vacation, the majority are used to driving in buggies back home. Whilst we do have a limited fleet just in case of a medical requirement/emergency, golf in Scotland/Kingsbarns is predominately a walking experience. Please make allowances for the physical challenge of 18 holes, approximately an eight kilometre stroll when choosing the most suitable tee for your game.