I’m A Rangefinder Guy - But These 3 Deals On Golf Watches Are Too Good To Ignore!
I’ve kept a close eye on the golf deals available during this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and these offers on golf watches keep catching my eye
As someone who played collegiate and professional golf, I relay the importance of course strategy to my buddies when I’m out on the course all of the time. If you know how far you have to, not only the pin, but hazards or ridges on greens, then you can hit the appropriate shot that gives you the best chance of making a par and, if you hit a really good shot, a birdie.
During these Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, I have seen some exceptional prices on shoes, drivers and wedges but none caught my attention quite as much as the golf watches. I’m a rangefinder man at heart as I like the ability to quickly ‘zap’ anything I want through my lens but, after attending a Garmin launch earlier in the year, I learnt so much about their products and just how well their golf watches performed.
While there are more current Garmin watches on the market, the S62 watch is widely considered one of the best golf watches released over the past few years and features some really cool technology.
Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch | 12% off at Amazon
Was $499.99 Now $439.99
The Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch is, undoubtedly, one for the gadget lover who wants the very latest features and the ability to use it both on and off the golf course.
Read our full Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch Review
This watch has a colored touchscreen display that shows you the layout of the holes, provides you with distances to everything you could need on the course and even has the addition of a virtual caddie. When you’ve logged enough rounds on the watch, and it understands how far you hit each club, it will present you with suggestions based on the yardage you have left in on a particular hole.
The fact this watch doubles up as a smart watch just adds to its value as you can receive notifications, track activities and generic health. With all that said, any deal on a product this advanced and well regarded should be taken advantage of and, with 12% off, I may even have to treat myself.
If you are someone who is purely interested in the golf side of things when it comes to a wearable device then Garmin has you covered on that front too. While the display is not colored and there are no real smart watch features, the Garmin S12 has 43,000 courses pre-loaded and will still provide you with the on-course data you need, such as yardages to the front, middle and back of greens, 30 hours of battery life and a scorecard feature that can be easily uploaded to the Garmin Golf App. The S12 is currently 19% off, bringing the price down from $159 to $129 - a bargain if you ask me.
Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch | Up to 19% off at Amazon
Was £159.99 Now £129.80
If you are looking for something very simple that works well from the off, the Garmin Approach S12 ticks all the boxes. Not only are the yardages accurate, but the excellent display is perfect for someone who just wants their watch to do the basics.
Read our full Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch Review
The last watch I’ve seen on offer worth shouting about during today's shopping event is the Voice Caddie A2 Golf Watch. This a stylish, lightweight, waterproof golf watch that can be navigated by the colored touch screen or corner buttons. Full color images of hole layouts provide clarity on the challenge you face ahead and what the distances are to the green and hazards. While I understand the white silicone strap may not be to everybody’s taste, this watch offers superb value for money, particularly so when it’s currently $100 off the standard retail price.
Voice Caddie A2 Golf Watch | 40% off at Amazon
Was $249.99 Now $149.99
At $100 off, you will be saving a lot of money with this deal! In testing, we found that the full color hole maps and green undulations enhanced strategy, with the slope-adjusted distances bolstering the accuracy in a user-friendly and stylish package.
Read our full Voice Caddie A2 Golf Watch Review
Whether, like me, you’re thinking of snagging a golf watch for yourself or maybe purchasing one for someone else, the deals on these watches are only on during today's shopping event, so act fast if you want to take advantage of them!
For all other golf-related Amazon Prime Day deals, you’ll want to head over to our Amazon Prime Day Live Blog, where the Golf Monthly team will be broadcasting the best deals throughout the day as they find them.
