I'm A Golf Shoe Expert, And I Can't Believe My Favorite Shoe From 2024 Is Already On Sale This Prime Day
It's normally at least a year before we see big discounts on the latest golf shoes but, just six months into its life cycle, the best shoe of 2024 is already on sale...
I've been testing golf shoes for over three years now, crowning a favorite and 'best' each year from the crop of shoes released. This year, despite the stiff competition from the other shoe franchises launched, there was only one winner in my eyes - the adidas Tour360 24. I'll come on to why this is my favorite golf shoe later, but I'm really here to tell you that it's already been heavily discounted this Amazon Prime Day and can now be found for nearly $40 off ready to arrive at your door before your next round of golf.
To see a shoe so new, and one that is so universally well liked, already on sale has surprised me. So, if you've been putting off getting a new golf shoe by waiting for the launch prices to come down, your time has arrived! But, remember, Prime Day finishes today, so don't expect this deal to stick around for much longer. Check out the deal below.
Adidas Tour360 24 Golf Shoes | Up to 18% off at Amazon
Was $200 Now $164
adidas' comprehensive redesign of its flagship performance golf shoe has paid dividends in what is, to us, the complete all round spiked golf shoe. It is a premium, thoughtful, comfortable and good looking golf shoe that raises the bar, and right now it has up to 18% off.
Read our full adidas Tour360 24 Golf Shoe Review
So, why did I crown the Tour360 24 the best shoe of 2024? I'll start with the biggest and best improvement in my eyes - new 'T-Shape' suede microfiber heel. This new design is a three-piece construction combining a soft, anti abrasive sandwiched textile, running from the inside heel to the top of the collar. Some may remember the Tour360 22 being a little abrasive on the heel area, that's all gone now.
The outsole is another area adidas has given a lot of thought to, and it really paid off when I was out testing these shoes. It's been given an extra 7th spike - one more than the six on the adidas ZG23 and Tour360 22 - that has been positioned in the toe area with the aim to allow better toe-off performance through the swing and improve the power a player can harness from the ground. While that's hard to precisely quantify on the golf course, I can report the grip and security through the foot is second to none. All in all, it's the most complete spiked golf shoe on the market right now and seeing so many Adidas and non-Adidas Tour players wearing them this year is proof of that.
It's worth noting that this deal in available for all eight colorways available and ranges from sizes 7 all the way to 15, meaning pretty much every size and color preference is included. If you're after a reason to invest in your new favorite golf shoe, this amazing deal should be enough to see you slipping in to your new pair of adidas golf shoes very very soon.
Dan has been with Golf Monthly team since 2021. He graduated with a Masters degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and looks after equipment reviews and buying guides, specializing in golf shoe, golf bag, golf cart and apparel reviews. Dan has now tested and reviewed over 30 pairs of golf shoes and is an expert in the field. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 6.5 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands.
Dan's current clubs:
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2
Fairway: TaylorMade Stealth 2 15°
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Cobra King Tec Utility, Ping i230 (5-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist AVX
