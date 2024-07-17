I Was Given $350 To Spend On Amazon Prime Day And I Got A Lot For My Bucks!

If you were given $350 to spend during Amazon Prime Day, what would you spend your money on? If you’re a female golfer, it’s likely that you will head straight to the best women’s golf clothes section, as I did! But I also decided to have a thorough look to find the greatest deals and consider exactly what I need to give my game a boost.

I was surprised to find that I could find 5 products for this amount of money with a few dollars spare to spend at the 19th hole. Of course, I couldn’t help myself to be tempted by one of the best golf skorts from adidas, but I restrained myself as I’m not counting the Puma sports bra as clothing!

For all of the best golf related deals on Amazon, we recommend checking out our Amazon Prime Day hub page or our Prime Day Live Blog, to keep up to date with all the best discounted golf gear. There are plenty of bargains to be had, but hurry, you don’t want to miss out as the event finishes at midnight tonight!

Callaway Golf 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder | Up to 43% off at Amazon

Was $299.99 Now $169 You might not want to blow your budget straight away, but this rangefinder is very tempting with up to 43% off. It will give you precise slope measurements, accounting for elevation changes and the angle of incline/decline, as well as superior magnification - a range of 5-1,000 yards with +/-1 yard accuracy measured in yards or meters. Sounds good to me, if it helps to achieve more pars!

Adidas Ultimate36 Printed Skort | Up to 65% off at Amazon

Was $80 Now $28 Not that I need another skort, but I was drawn to this one because of the soft color (others are available), described as Preloved Fig, and the discount of course! It’s got a deep and supportive waistband, which is good and the fabric is stretchy so it will be easy to wear. There’s also a side pocket and it comes with undershorts.

FootJoy Women’s Fuel Sport Golf Shoe | Up to 31% off at Amazon

Was $129.95 Now $89.95 My colleague has tested FootJoy’s Fuel Sport shoe and she spoke very highly of this model. It’s available in three different colorways, but I thought this one in white/pink/purple would match the adidas skort nicely! It comes with a one-year waterproof guarantee and features lightweight cushioning, as well as providing support and stability on every shot.

Puma Seamless Sports Bra | Up to 48% off at Amazon

Was $28 Now $14.63 I came across this sports bra which is almost half price and I can wear this for golf and the gym. It’s a pull-on design that’s available in black or gray. Although it’s wire-free, the style looks as though it will provide plenty of support, and it has adjustable straps and removable cups. It’s almost half price, so I think it’s worth giving it a try!