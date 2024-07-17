I Was Given $350 To Spend On Amazon Prime Day And I Got A Lot For My Bucks!

Find out how our our Women's Editor decided to spend her budget on discounted golf gear

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)
Alison Root
By
published

If you were given $350 to spend during Amazon Prime Day, what would you spend your money on? If you’re a female golfer, it’s likely that you will head straight to the best women’s golf clothes section, as I did! But I also decided to have a thorough look to find the greatest deals and consider exactly what I need to give my game a boost.

I was surprised to find that I could find 5 products for this amount of money with a few dollars spare to spend at the 19th hole. Of course, I couldn’t help myself to be tempted by one of the best golf skorts from adidas, but I restrained myself as I’m not counting the Puma sports bra as clothing!

For all of the best golf related deals on Amazon, we recommend checking out our Amazon Prime Day hub page or our Prime Day Live Blog, to keep up to date with all the best discounted golf gear. There are plenty of bargains to be had, but hurry, you don’t want to miss out as the event finishes at midnight tonight!

Callaway Golf 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder | Up to 43% off at Amazon Was $299.99 Now $169

Callaway Golf 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder | Up to 43% off at Amazon
Was $299.99 Now $169
Was $299.99 Now $169

You might not want to blow your budget straight away, but this rangefinder is very tempting with up to 43% off. It will give you precise slope measurements, accounting for elevation changes and the angle of incline/decline, as well as superior magnification - a range of 5-1,000 yards with +/-1 yard accuracy measured in yards or meters. Sounds good to me, if it helps to achieve more pars!

View Deal
Adidas Ultimate36 Printed Skort | Up to 65% off at Amazon Was $80 Now $28

Adidas Ultimate36 Printed Skort | Up to 65% off at Amazon
Was $80 Now $28
Was $80 Now $28

Not that I need another skort, but I was drawn to this one because of the soft color (others are available), described as Preloved Fig, and the discount of course! It’s got a deep and supportive waistband, which is good and the fabric is stretchy so it will be easy to wear. There’s also a side pocket and it comes with undershorts.

View Deal
FootJoy Women's Fuel Sport Golf Shoe | Up to 31% off at Amazon Was $129.95 Now $89.95

FootJoy Women's Fuel Sport Golf Shoe | Up to 31% off at Amazon
Was $129.95 Now $89.95
Was $129.95 Now $89.95

My colleague has tested FootJoy’s Fuel Sport shoe and she spoke very highly of this model. It’s available in three different colorways, but I thought this one in white/pink/purple would match the adidas skort nicely! It comes with a one-year waterproof guarantee and features lightweight cushioning, as well as providing support and stability on every shot. 

View Deal
Puma Seamless Sports Bra | Up to 48% off at Amazon Was $28 Now $14.63

Puma Seamless Sports Bra | Up to 48% off at Amazon
Was $28 Now $14.63
Was $28 Now $14.63

I came across this sports bra which is almost half price and I can wear this for golf and the gym. It’s a pull-on design that’s available in black or gray. Although it’s wire-free, the style looks as though it will provide plenty of support, and it has adjustable straps and removable cups. It’s almost half price, so I think it’s worth giving it a try!

View Deal
TaylorMade Kalea Ladies Golf Glove | Up to 15% off at Amazon Was $14.99 Now $12.74

TaylorMade Kalea Ladies Golf Glove | Up to 15% off at Amazon
Was $14.99 Now $12.74
Was $14.99 Now $12.74

It’s always a nice feeling when you put on a new golf glove and I like this one from TaylorMade because in a two-tone white and gray, it’s clean and simple, and will match any outfit. It’s made in high quality Cabretta soft tech leather and the 4-way nylon insert offers comfort and an ideal fit.

View Deal
Alison Root
Alison Root

Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.

