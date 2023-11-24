I Love These Wedges So Much I Bought Four Of Them And They Are Reduced By 25% Today
The Cleveland CBX ZipCore is my favorite wedge and there are great deals to be had on it this Black Friday
Wedges generally need to be changed every couple of years depending on how many rounds you have played with them, so you might be considering investing in some new ones for next year. If so, then you're in luck, as there are some excellent deals to be had on Black Friday and I've found one on the Cleveland CBX ZipCore which, in my opinion, is one of the best wedges for mid-handicap golfers.
The best Cleveland wedges traditionally have a strong reputation and, when it comes to the best wedges I have tried, the CBX ZipCore is right up there, so much so that I currently carry four of them in my bag. While it's a slightly older model (launched in 2022) it can hold its own against anything that has been brought out since, and because it's been out for a couple of years, you can get it for a much lower price than when it first hit the market. For this Black Friday, it's at the lowest price we've seen it yet and Amazon are offering up to 25% off.
Cleveland CBX ZipCore Wedge | 25% off at Amazon
Was $149.99 Now $112.99
In testing, we gave these wedges four and a half stars, with the overall feeling towards these wedges being: "Cleveland’s CBX ZipCore wedge really impressed across all the key performance areas. It was extremely forgiving and easy to hit on full shots, while closer to the green, the spin was excellent. The sound was a little clicky, which is the only criticism, but overall this is a great wedge for a wide range of handicaps."
Read our full Cleveland CBX ZipCore Wedge Review
I first came across the Cleveland CBX Zipcore wedge when I was asked to review it for our sister site, T3.com. At the same time, I was also reviewing the Callaway Jaws Raw and the Wilson Staff Model wedge. All three were really impressive, but I was really drawn to the Cleveland offering, perhaps because it is ideally suited to my slightly above average skill level.
I had been sent the 56 degree and I loved it so much that I went online and ordered it in three other lofts (44, 48 and 52 degrees) and I now carry all four in my bag.
It wasn't that it performed better than the other wedges I was testing (they all performed similarly well for me) but I just loved the feel and how light the CBX ZipCore felt in my hands. This is in large part due to the graphite shaft, which is not something I had used before in irons or wedges. Aesthetically, these wedges look fantastic with the all black Catalyst Spinner graphite shaft and the black and chrome head design.
The performance matches the looks and this wedge is an excellent all-rounder. It gave me a great feel around the greens and compares favourably with the very best wedges for chipping. The results it gave me from the bunker were really confidence inspiring too, which was a little surprising as I tend to prefer a heavier head when playing out of sand.
It's on full shots where I felt that this wedge really came into its own. Even though it's a cavity back club, you don't get that sense when you're looking down at address and the head shape inspires confidence.
My swing speed is in the medium range, but those with a faster swing speed may find the graphite a little too light and be better served with the steel shafted version. Another thing I found is that the graphite really works for me and the four wedges I have in the bag have me covered from any distance between 75-125 yards. Other wedges may spin more but, for a player of my level, I get more than enough spin from the CBX ZipCore wedges and the priority for me is consistency of strike, which this certainly gives me.
I've put my money where my mouth is when it comes to this product, so trust me when I say that if you're looking to upgrade your wedges for next year and you don't want to spend fortunes doing so, this is a deal you certainly should think about.
This wedge is available in right or left handed options, graphite or steel shafts and it comes in a wide range of lofts going up in two degree increments from 44 all the way up to 60. If your choice of loft is not available on Amazon, you can also find it at a similar price at The Golf Warehouse and PGA Tour Superstore.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Dave is a distinctly average golfer with (fading) aspirations to be so much more than that. An avid collector of vintage Ping putters and the world's biggest Payne Stewart fan, in 2021 Dave turned his front garden into a giant putting green to work on the weakest area of his game, but sadly to date he has seen little improvement. In addition to his work reviewing golf gear and writing features for Golf Monthly and T3, Dave is the founder of the Bang Average Golf website.
Dave’s lowest round is a one over par 73 around Kirkby Valley Golf Club in 2018, which included a bogey on the 18th to ruin the one and only chance he’ll ever have of shooting an even par or better score. That errant tee shot on 18 does not still haunt him to this day though, in fact he hardly ever thinks about it. No, honestly, he doesn’t. Not at all. Never.
Dave splits most of his golf between Hurlston Hall Golf Club in Ormskirk, Lancs, and Berrington Hall Golf Club in St Helens and has a handicap that fluctuates between 9 and 12, largely depending on how poor his putting is.
Dave’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Wilson Staff Dynapower Titanium, 9.5°
3 wood: Wilson Staff Dynapower, 15°
7 wood: Callaway Mavrik Max, 21°
Hybrid: Srixon ZX 2 hybrid, 16°
Irons: Wilson Staff Dynapower, 6-PW
Wedges: Cleveland CBX ZipCore (graphite), 44°, 48°, 52°, 56°
Putter: TaylorMade Spider EX Ghost White
Ball: OnCore Vero X2
-
-
What Are Tiger Woods' Stock Yardages?
The 15-time Major champion is one of the greatest players ever to swing a club, but how far does he hit those clubs?
By Paul Higham Published
-
My Favorite Golf Laser Is On Sale For 20% Off!
The Bushnell Tour V5 Shift is reduced by $80 At PGA TOUR Superstore…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
My Favorite Golf Laser Is On Sale For 20% Off!
The Bushnell Tour V5 Shift is reduced by $80 At PGA TOUR Superstore…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Need A Golf Ball Re-Stock? Here Are The 11 Best Black Friday Golf Ball Deals We Have Spotted
Grab a significant saving on some of our favorite golf balls during Black Friday!
By David Usher Published
-
Nike Black Friday Sale: Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy's Gear Up To 60% Off
This huge offer is before you add an extra 25% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY and represents one of Nike golf's biggest sales
By Dan Parker Published
-
Not A Typo! PXG's GEN5 Drivers Are $400 Off This Black Friday
If you are after deals on golf gear, it may be worth checking out manufacturers' official sites. Here, we take a look at some of the best deals on PXG's, which include $400 off their GEN5 drivers
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Latest Titleist Pro V1 Is At Its Lowest Price Ever
Act fast to take advantage of the best deal on the most popular ball on the PGA Tour
By Sam De'Ath Last updated
-
Rickie Fowler's Driver Is On Sale This Black Friday...And It's Actually Affordable
Grab a deal of up to $170 off the driver that has turned Rickie’s on course fortunes around…
By Joe Ferguson Last updated
-
I’m A PGA Professional And This Wedge Deal Is Too Good To Miss!
As a PGA Pro and gear tester, I like to think I know my equipment, and saving 35% on the Ping Glide 4.0 wedge is just too good to pass up…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
I Test Putters For A Living And These Are The 5 Best Black Friday Putter Deals I've Found
Check out these great Black Friday deals on the club you use more than any other
By David Usher Published