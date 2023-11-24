I Love These Wedges So Much I Bought Four Of Them And They Are Reduced By 25% Today

Wedges generally need to be changed every couple of years depending on how many rounds you have played with them, so you might be considering investing in some new ones for next year. If so, then you're in luck, as there are some excellent deals to be had on Black Friday and I've found one on the Cleveland CBX ZipCore which, in my opinion, is one of the best wedges for mid-handicap golfers.

The best Cleveland wedges traditionally have a strong reputation and, when it comes to the best wedges I have tried, the CBX ZipCore is right up there, so much so that I currently carry four of them in my bag. While it's a slightly older model (launched in 2022) it can hold its own against anything that has been brought out since, and because it's been out for a couple of years, you can get it for a much lower price than when it first hit the market. For this Black Friday, it's at the lowest price we've seen it yet and Amazon are offering up to 25% off.

Cleveland CBX ZipCore Wedge | 25% off at Amazon

Was $149.99 Now $112.99 In testing, we gave these wedges four and a half stars, with the overall feeling towards these wedges being: "Cleveland’s CBX ZipCore wedge really impressed across all the key performance areas. It was extremely forgiving and easy to hit on full shots, while closer to the green, the spin was excellent. The sound was a little clicky, which is the only criticism, but overall this is a great wedge for a wide range of handicaps." Read our full Cleveland CBX ZipCore Wedge Review

I first came across the Cleveland CBX Zipcore wedge when I was asked to review it for our sister site, T3.com. At the same time, I was also reviewing the Callaway Jaws Raw and the Wilson Staff Model wedge. All three were really impressive, but I was really drawn to the Cleveland offering, perhaps because it is ideally suited to my slightly above average skill level.

I had been sent the 56 degree and I loved it so much that I went online and ordered it in three other lofts (44, 48 and 52 degrees) and I now carry all four in my bag.

It wasn't that it performed better than the other wedges I was testing (they all performed similarly well for me) but I just loved the feel and how light the CBX ZipCore felt in my hands. This is in large part due to the graphite shaft, which is not something I had used before in irons or wedges. Aesthetically, these wedges look fantastic with the all black Catalyst Spinner graphite shaft and the black and chrome head design.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

The performance matches the looks and this wedge is an excellent all-rounder. It gave me a great feel around the greens and compares favourably with the very best wedges for chipping. The results it gave me from the bunker were really confidence inspiring too, which was a little surprising as I tend to prefer a heavier head when playing out of sand.

It's on full shots where I felt that this wedge really came into its own. Even though it's a cavity back club, you don't get that sense when you're looking down at address and the head shape inspires confidence.

My swing speed is in the medium range, but those with a faster swing speed may find the graphite a little too light and be better served with the steel shafted version. Another thing I found is that the graphite really works for me and the four wedges I have in the bag have me covered from any distance between 75-125 yards. Other wedges may spin more but, for a player of my level, I get more than enough spin from the CBX ZipCore wedges and the priority for me is consistency of strike, which this certainly gives me.

(Image credit: Future)

I've put my money where my mouth is when it comes to this product, so trust me when I say that if you're looking to upgrade your wedges for next year and you don't want to spend fortunes doing so, this is a deal you certainly should think about.

This wedge is available in right or left handed options, graphite or steel shafts and it comes in a wide range of lofts going up in two degree increments from 44 all the way up to 60. If your choice of loft is not available on Amazon, you can also find it at a similar price at The Golf Warehouse and PGA Tour Superstore.