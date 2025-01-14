How Do Golf Simulators Work?

You might be surprised to learn that the first golf simulator was developed in the 1970s by none other than Dave Pelz. The coach, who is best known for his work with Phil Mickelson, wanted to help his students in a controlled environment so he developed a simulator that used cameras to capture the swing and analyse it in real time.

Fast forward to 2025 where we have the new TGL where the shots are displayed on a huge 64’ by 53’ screen at the SoFi Center and, partnered by Full Swing, they use 18 radar-based launch monitors. Each of the tee boxes has three different areas to play from; real fairway grass, rough and sand.

Banks of six Full Swing Kits are positioned behind the back and front boxes of the Screenzone with three more launch monitors places in pits to the left and right of the screen. Full Swing is the brand that Tiger Woods uses for both his personal launch monitor and simulator at home.

On a more normal level golf simulators have become more and more popular, both on the high street, in golf clubs and at home. For the golf club pro there have almost become a necessity to help with fittings, lessons and to encourage members to keep swinging when the weather isn’t the best. For the regular golfer they have become more accessible and more affordable and, thanks to the various lockdowns, we’ve become more in tune with how we can improve our golf.

HOW DO THEY WORK?

The most common simulator is where golfers hit shots into a screen and the path of the ball is projected onto the screen. These are generally built into a dedicated space and allow the golfer to see where the ball would have gone on a selected course or driving range. This provides an instant and stimulating feedback to your practice or fun time. It is also possible to hit into a net for a more entry-level offering and to suit outdoor use.

Last year Garmin unveiled the Approach R50 which is the first launch monitor that also offers a full, in-built simulator experience through a 10” colour touchscreen.

The launch monitor

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is at the heart of a simulator and it measures different aspects of the ball's flight and club performance. It uses technology such as radar, high-speed cameras, or both, to track both the movement of the ball and the club at impact. In terms of ball data it can measure ball speed, launch angle, spin rate, carry and total distance and path. In terms of the clubhead it can measure the speed at impact, angle of attack, club path and face angle. Popular launch monitor brands include TrackMan, FlightScope, Foresight Sports (GCQuad), SkyTrak and Garmin Approach R10.

The projector

This displays a realistic virtual golf course onto a screen in front of the player. The player physically hits the ball into the screen and the ball flight appears on it. You should mount the projector above or behind the hitting area to avoid interference with the golfer. A screen size of 100-120 inches diagonal is common for a golf simulator but this depends on your space and budget. You should also ensure that the projector aligns with the screen for an accurate display and adjust the settings to align with the simulator's resolution and aspect ratio.

The hitting mat

A hitting mat is a specially designed surface which mimics the feel of real turf. It is also possible to include rough and sand to add a variety of approach shots. These mats are made from high-quality materials to withstand a lot of hitting and shock-absorbing layers are common in premium mats. A high-quality mat ensures consistent and accurate readings for launch monitors and sensors.

The screen

The screen is a vital component of a golf simulator set-up, It is designed to display the virtual course or practice range while withstanding the impact of balls smashed at high speeds. It acts as both a display surface and a barrier, making it essential for a realistic and safe indoor golfing experience. It is made from durable, tightly woven materials like polyester or vinyl to absorb the force of high-speed golf balls without tearing or stretching. Many screens are designed to minimise noise when a ball strikes them.

Foresight Sports GC3 launch monitor (Image credit: Future)

WHAT ABOUT THE SOFTWARE?

The simulation software, powered by a computer/tablet, recreates the experience of playing on a well-known course, often including some of the best in the world.

1) Input: The player hits a real ball with a real club.

2) Data capture: Sensors and cameras capture the motion of the club and the ball's flight.

3) Processing: The launch monitor processes the data and sends it to the simulation software.

4) Output: The software calculates and displays the ball's trajectory, speed, and landing point on the virtual course.

It is possible to customise your settings to adjust the wind, course conditions and difficulty levels.