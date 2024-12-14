Got A Golf Holiday Planned In 2025? Protect Your Clubs With One Of These Discounted Travel Bags
Don't let some heavy-handed airline staff ruin your golf holiday, invest in a travel bag that will protect your clubs from anything.
Golf clubs and equipment can be expensive so if you are someone who enjoys golf breaks abroad, or who likes to play a round or two while you're away on your summer holiday, a quality travel bag is a must-have item of kit. You may not use it very often, but that doesn't reduce its importance. We've all heard those horror stories from fellow golfers of clubs being bent or broken by careless airport staff, and there are numerous videos out there showing baggage handlers flinging bags of clubs about.
So any time you take your clubs with you when you travel there is a risk they can be damaged, so you need to minimize that risk with a travel bag that is sturdy as well as spacious. You need to ensure you are taking every possible precaution to look after your gear, so strong materials, padding, and excellent construction are all essential. I also think other factors to consider are maneuverability, weight, and color choice so it stands out in the airport. So, we have explained how important these travel bags are, and now you want one right? Well I have scoured the internet to find the best deals on travel bags at the moment, from top brands like Ogio and Bag Boy. If you have a trip in 2025, now is a great time to get a deal on a top model.
Bag Boy T-660 Travel Cover | Up to 20% off at Amazon
Was $109.95 Now $87.98
If you're looking for an inexpensive travel cover that's easy to use, the Bag Boy T-660 is a good choice. Lightweight, easy to maneuver and with plenty of storage, it ticks all the right boxes for the infrequent traveller. We tested it a while ago and the strength and durability was also adequate.
Read our full Bag Boy T-660 Travel Cover Review
MacGregor VIP II Travel Cover | Up to 16% off at Amazon
Was $148 Now $123
If you’re travelling with your golf clubs, the MacGregor VIP II Premium Wheeled travel cover will provide the protection you need. It is easy to transport, it features a cover that can stand up to airport abuse and overall it’s exceptional value at its price. At the moment there are four colors available and each comes at a different price, with the grey finish offering the biggest discount currently.
Read our full MacGregor VIP II Travel Cover Review
Sun Mountain ClubGlider Meridian Travel Cover | 38% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Was $399.99 Now $246.50
The ClubGlider Meridian is feature-packed, offers up good space and has very thick padding to protect the top end of your golf bag. It's also a joy to use and you will be the envy of the airport when wheeling it around whilst other golfers continually pick up their travel covers.
Read our full Sun Mountain ClubGlider Meridian Travel Cover Review
Ogio Alpha Travel Cover | 25% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Was $429.99 Now $322.99
If you are in the market for a new travel cover then this Ogio model could be an excellent model to consider. Not only does it look great and stand out when travelling, but it performs well in every way you would want it to. It currently has over $100 off at the moment as well.
Read our full Ogio Alpha Travel Cover Review
Ogio Rig 9800 Travel Bag | Up to $100 off at Ogio
Was $329.99 Now $229.99
Now we know we are cheating here a little bit, as this isn't a golf club travel bag, but Ogio make some of the best luggage for golfers out there, and the 9800 bag definitely fits into that bracket. It is a spacious travel bag that’s been well laid out and that’s easy to maneuver. We loved the range of color and style options that for the most part will help you stand out from the crowd, and select finishes give a $100 saving right now.
Read our full Ogio Rig 9800 Travel Bag Review
Sam is Golf Monthly's E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
