Get 20% Off This Editor's Choice Push Cart During Amazon Prime Day
In the market for a new golf cart? Grab a bargain on the BagBoy Nitron golf push cart during prime day
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
BagBoy Nitron Golf Push Cart | 20% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was $319.95 Now $254.95
Save yourself over $60 on one of the best golf push carts in the game. We liked it so much that we included it on our Editor's Choice awards list for 2022.
Get 20% Off This Editor's Choice Push Cart During Amazon Prime Day
BagBoy is one of the less well-known brands in the golf market, but our testing has revealed it makes some of the best golf carts (opens in new tab) around. One of those is the BagBoy Nitron push cart, a model we loved and on Prime Day you can get it for 20% off which represents outstanding value. We think it is a bargain you do not want to miss out on, especially considering how highly we rated this cart, featuring it in our Editors Choice list for 2022 (opens in new tab).
Watch the BagBoy Nitron push cart in action during this video review
Our testing showed that this is a reliable and easy-to-use manual cart that forgoes the faff and painstaking folding and unfolding you have to do with many other carts before and after your round. It is called the Nitron (opens in new tab) because it features a nitrogen-powered opening mechanism that unfolds the trolley in one smooth action when you’ve unloaded the cart from your car. Likewise, the trolley packs away again just as easily and folds into a compact ball that can be easily placed into the trunk.
Fitting our clubs to the Nitron was very easy, too, with the bungee straps on the cart doing an excellent job of securing a bag to the cart firmly for the duration of our round. Thanks to its wide base, you’ll feel confident placing a heavier bag on the trolley, with this offering being one of the most stable trolleys on the market. We found it very easy to push the Nitron out on the golf course because it is noticeably lightweight and it also comes with a scorecard holder, a drinks holder, a phone holder and an umbrella holder.
While many of the best electric golf trolleys (opens in new tab) and best push carts (opens in new tab) can require a lot of attention to use, the Nitron excels above others as it simply gets the basics right. While this is already one of the best value golf push carts (opens in new tab) on the market, you can save yourself a further $65 this Amazon Prime Day, which you could use to spend on one of the other products on offer today and tomorrow.
BagBoy Nitron Golf Push Cart | 20% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was $319.95 Now $254.95
We don't think this deal is going to be around very long because this really is an excellent push cart.
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. Being regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy, Ed now uses his background, having written extensively on golf gear in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
He graduated with a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool in 2017 and is currently in the process of obtaining his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
Ed has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including a British and Irish Lion, ATP Tour tennis players, and a Premier League football manager. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and is also a massive Australian rules football fan.
When he’s not watching the AFL or the golf in his spare time, you’ll likely find him heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs in Surrey, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club.
-
-
5 Reasons Why You Should Start Practicing With Headphones
Often get distracted while hitting balls on the range? Perhaps wearing headphones could provide the added focus you require
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
PGA Tour Under Investigation For Breaching Antitrust Laws In LIV Golf Battle
A PGA Tour spokesperson confirmed the news that first appeared in the Wall Street Journal
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
5 Reasons Why You Should Start Practicing With Headphones
Often get distracted while hitting balls on the range? Perhaps wearing headphones could provide the added focus you require
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
A Five Star Launch Monitor For Less Than £200? Yes It Is Possible On Amazon Prime Day
Check out this huge offer on one of the best portable launch monitors in the business.
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Our Favorite Package Set Is 30% Off On Amazon Prime Day
If you want to get into the game or you know someone who does, this package set deal is the one for you.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Get These TaylorMade Golf Balls For Less Than £1 Per Ball On Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is a perfect time to pick up some great deals, with these TaylorMade RBZ Soft 2022's being a perfect example
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Want Titleist Pro V1s? Get Them With 20% Off At Amazon
Amazon Grab yourself an incredible bargain on one of the best golf balls in the business during Amazon Prime Day
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals 2022
Prime Day is coming up and this is our hub page where we will post all the best deals and information.
By Sam Tremlett • Published